Edgestream Partners, L.P. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Microsoft Corp, Mastercard Inc, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, Walmart Inc, Union Pacific Corp

New Purchases: INTC, BB, RSG, CDE, INSM, WM, CPE, MU, OSTK, DECK, CX, UDR, SIG, GFI, AOS, TECH, Y, WERN, IAA, DDS, FCX, SAM, BRO, PAAS, SIX, PLCE, LGND, AER, STL, SGMS, AWR, GNTX, OI, TCBI, ORLY, RLI, LPX, MYGN, RF, SSD, QDEL, MDLZ, OLN, CCMP, IART, DISCA, SVC, ES, KWR, HTHT, DAR, TREE, LSCC, MKL, TXN, MDP, PWR, TTEK, ABMD, CNMD, MFA, SGEN, CNK, MNRO, EXPE, MED, DK, IPGP, CAKE, GVA, RGEN, CSCO, KNX, SBNY, ILMN, MSA, ROL, AVGO, GM, XLY, AMN, ALNY, TPR, GGG, SKT, UTHR, CIT, AU, BRKR, LFUS, NUVA, ON, COO, MNST, MTN, WGO, DIA, BIIB, GPK, LKQ, MRCY, NAT, LPLA, IONS, PHM, IRBT, HCSG, MRVL, NG, PZZA, SWKS, WFC, IWD, RAMP, CGNX, PACW, INTU, ITRI, MTZ, SPGI, SMTC, LEA, VIG, COLM, DPZ, GGAL, LANC, RL, POOL, SJI, WWW, SBH, TDC, FTI, XLU, ALXN, BYD, EQR, GGB, INCY, MMSI, MCO, STRA, AXON, TTC, LULU, IJH, IWB, MDY, BKH, CBRE, LNG, CHDN, EME, ENTG, ERIE, ESS, EXPD, HXL, TT, MDC, MAN, MCHP, SYNA, TXRH, UMPQ, VRSN, CHTR, ICLR, IBB, IVW, IWR, KBE, AZO, FR, FRO, LAD, NDAQ, RYAAY, YUM, SPR, CVE, IWN, VUG,

SPY, MSFT, MA, SUI, WCN, X, NEE, EL, V, GOOG, JPM, LLY, ACN, KEY, JBHT, DHI, BSX, AMAT, SLM, CHD, TFX, ODFL, CME, WY, TEX, CCL, IVV, LEN, DRE, TAL, UNH, GT, NVDA, HST, IWM, ANSS, MDT, SBUX, ECL, XLF, EW, FITB, MAS, IEX, XLI, FB, CXW, AME, CLF, MOS, PENN, JNJ, ENDP, CRM, TSM, TSCO, AJG, SHW, BMY, WSM, NBR, GWW, VRSK, ATI, XLK, FLR, XLV, BAM, EXAS, HUM, TGT, KBR, MAA, IWO, KRE, URI, CHS, SWN, SIVB, IWF, IYR, XLB, CMCSA, TMUS, RTX, Reduced Positions: UNP, TLT, AAPL, PG, TSLA, TFC, MKTX, PGR, MRK, NVR, QCOM, TMO, CLX, NSC, ULTA, BK, USB, DLR, WU, AXP, CAT, EMR, TTWO, MTD, CSGP, AMZN, FIS, ALGN, LIN, CLB, TDY, CTAS, DG, JCI, AEM, KSU, ORCL, MELI, AIZ, HFC, TCOM, EXR, HIG, LOW, AFL, BIG, EQIX, MTCH, RMD, TRGP, NTES, BIO, CCI, DHR, IBN, SM, VMC, EDU, FAST, MTB, DLTR, TJX, DFS, OXY, ZBRA, BBBY, KO, CPRT, PBI, PII, GS, MS, WEC, EAT, FISV, GES, XEL, ITUB, NKE, ROP, CSX, CTXS, DXCM, AGCO, AIG, CREE, IAG, ICE, J, SYK, CNQ, EPC, WW, QQQ, BBD, OVV, GRMN, SU, BLL, CCJ, SCHW, ABEV, ITW, TRP, TECK, APA, WST, CBOE, AMT, BAX, CDNS, MET, MDRX, AMRN, CMS, CIEN, DE, FOSL, IP, WPM, BDX, CHRW, APH, KBH, MAC, PH, PBCT, WLTW, FTNT, ANF, AMD, AON, BLK, BA, CP, FDS, HD, NEM, RIG, CLR, WBT, EWZ, XLP, ABT, ADBE, CNX, DB, NRG, OII, SBAC, VTI, NLY, BRK.B, NFLX, PEP, ZION, PYPL, VNQ, PLD, CNI, XRAY, IJR,

Princeton, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Microsoft Corp, Mastercard Inc, Intel Corp, BlackBerry, sells United Parcel Service Inc, Walmart Inc, Union Pacific Corp, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edgestream Partners, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Edgestream Partners, L.P. owns 432 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 159,652 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 270.86% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 85,923 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 804.17% Visa Inc (V) - 132,628 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.37% CSX Corp (CSX) - 738,951 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.2% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 52,598 shares, 1.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 297.12%

Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.523800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 247,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.94 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,137,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.35 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $107.23. The stock is now traded at around $122.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 105,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Coeur Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.08 and $11.04, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $6.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,222,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $152.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 73,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Insmed Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.17 and $36.01, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 362,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 804.17%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $448.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 85,923 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 270.86%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $303.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 159,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 297.12%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $361.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 52,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 303.88%. The purchase prices were between $150.04 and $177.6, with an estimated average price of $165.37. The stock is now traded at around $197.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 102,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Waste Connections Inc by 1422.01%. The purchase prices were between $107.98 and $123.62, with an estimated average price of $118.73. The stock is now traded at around $127.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 112,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in United States Steel Corp by 307.32%. The purchase prices were between $21.23 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $24.67. The stock is now traded at around $27.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 668,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The sale prices were between $31 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $33.35.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37.