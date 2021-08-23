Logo
Edgestream Partners, L.P. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Microsoft Corp, Mastercard Inc, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, Walmart Inc, Union Pacific Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Princeton, NJ, based Investment company Edgestream Partners, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Microsoft Corp, Mastercard Inc, Intel Corp, BlackBerry, sells United Parcel Service Inc, Walmart Inc, Union Pacific Corp, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edgestream Partners, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Edgestream Partners, L.P. owns 432 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Edgestream Partners, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/edgestream+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Edgestream Partners, L.P.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 159,652 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 270.86%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 85,923 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 804.17%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 132,628 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.37%
  4. CSX Corp (CSX) - 738,951 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.2%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 52,598 shares, 1.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 297.12%
New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.523800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 247,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.94 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,137,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Republic Services Inc (RSG)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.35 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $107.23. The stock is now traded at around $122.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 105,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Coeur Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.08 and $11.04, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $6.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,222,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $152.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 73,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Insmed Inc (INSM)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Insmed Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.17 and $36.01, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 362,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 804.17%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $448.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 85,923 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 270.86%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $303.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 159,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 297.12%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $361.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 52,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 303.88%. The purchase prices were between $150.04 and $177.6, with an estimated average price of $165.37. The stock is now traded at around $197.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 102,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Waste Connections Inc by 1422.01%. The purchase prices were between $107.98 and $123.62, with an estimated average price of $118.73. The stock is now traded at around $127.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 112,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United States Steel Corp (X)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. added to a holding in United States Steel Corp by 307.32%. The purchase prices were between $21.23 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $24.67. The stock is now traded at around $27.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 668,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.

Sold Out: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The sale prices were between $31 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $33.35.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Edgestream Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Edgestream Partners, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Edgestream Partners, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Edgestream Partners, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Edgestream Partners, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Edgestream Partners, L.P. keeps buying
