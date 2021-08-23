Atria Investments Llc Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Incom

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF, ProShares Ultra Russell2000, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atria Investments Llc. As of 2021Q2, Atria Investments Llc owns 757 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 391,770 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.14% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,389,819 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.62% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 749,060 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 560.74% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 274,204 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 345,946 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17%

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,179,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.22 and $21.76, with an estimated average price of $21.49. The stock is now traded at around $21.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,216,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $79.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 159,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $34.91, with an estimated average price of $34.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.876000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 334,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF June. The purchase prices were between $28.32 and $28.64, with an estimated average price of $28.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.879900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 383,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.44 and $25.05, with an estimated average price of $24.41. The stock is now traded at around $24.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 437,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 560.74%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 749,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 49.14%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $448.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 391,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 115.83%. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 591,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 316.98%. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $421.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 56,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 402.96%. The purchase prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19. The stock is now traded at around $262.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 56,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.98%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $150.367900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 144,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The sale prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75.

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL. The sale prices were between $63.44 and $68.12, with an estimated average price of $66.11.

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.63 and $103.08, with an estimated average price of $99.12.

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2.

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74.