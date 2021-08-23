Logo
Atria Investments Llc Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Incom

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Atria Investments Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF, ProShares Ultra Russell2000, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atria Investments Llc. As of 2021Q2, Atria Investments Llc owns 757 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ATRIA INVESTMENTS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atria+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ATRIA INVESTMENTS LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 391,770 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.14%
  2. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,389,819 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.62%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 749,060 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 560.74%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 274,204 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 345,946 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17%
New Purchase: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,179,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (KDFI)

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.22 and $21.76, with an estimated average price of $21.49. The stock is now traded at around $21.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,216,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $79.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 159,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR)

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $34.91, with an estimated average price of $34.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.876000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 334,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF June (UJUN)

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF June. The purchase prices were between $28.32 and $28.64, with an estimated average price of $28.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.879900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 383,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF)

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.44 and $25.05, with an estimated average price of $24.41. The stock is now traded at around $24.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 437,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 560.74%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 749,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 49.14%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $448.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 391,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM)

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 115.83%. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 591,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 316.98%. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $421.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 56,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 402.96%. The purchase prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19. The stock is now traded at around $262.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 56,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.98%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $150.367900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 144,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The sale prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75.

Sold Out: FIRST TR L CAP VAL (FTA)

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL. The sale prices were between $63.44 and $68.12, with an estimated average price of $66.11.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.63 and $103.08, with an estimated average price of $99.12.

Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74.



