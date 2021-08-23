Atria Investments Llc Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Incom

- New Purchases: PTBD, KDFI, IXG, FCTR, HDEF, UJUN, KLCD, COMT, AFIF, FALN, ICSH, PWS, DNOV, UCON, TMUS, BLES, BYLD, DEED, IYG, BBJP, DIAL, FPXI, FYC, INFL, FSK, HPE, CARR, MAX, BIBL, CFO, DOCT, FAUG, IUSV, SMLV, SNAP, AAXJ, DGRO, FCVT, FDLO, FFEB, FNCL, FTEC, IQDY, IWR, JAGG, MLPX, NXTG, PFFD, PHDG, XITK, XSOE, DOX, AVY, BSX, EFX, MMS, NDSN, O, SIVB, SUI, WMB, GNRC, EPAM, HLT, HUBS, HLI, SE, RBLX, ACES, AVEM, BNDW, CBON, CSF, DDEC, EWL, FSMB, GRID, IEUR, IJS, IWN, IWO, KSCD, NOBL, PKB, PKW, QDEF, SLYV, SPHD, VPL, XSVM, BP, CAE, CNC, KOF, VALE, DVN, EWBC, EQR, MPWR, NOK, PHG, RPM, RJF, SNA, SNV, TDY, TRP, USPH, XEL, TDG, GMAB, YNDX, CHEF, CPRI, AMH, SYF, AXTA, FSV, NTRA, LYFT, CRNC, MSGE, BSY, BBEU, CPER, EWJ, FEX, GSIE, IAI, IYW, KRBN, OMFL, PRF, RDVY, SCZ, WWJD, XTN,
- Added Positions: VIG, SPY, IJR, UWM, VGT, VHT, QQQ, TLT, VEA, IUSB, VCSH, VTV, BIL, DIA, EFV, VUG, XLV, ESGU, IVV, VEU, MSFT, FB, NKE, GOVT, VCIT, VLUE, VOO, JNJ, AGG, BIV, EFG, ESGE, VMBS, AMZN, GOOGL, SBUX, AVGO, BSV, ABBV, DVY, EFA, FVD, IVE, SPLV, VB, VCR, VFH, VIS, VWO, VYM, AMT, XOM, PG, MA, DG, GOOG, FPE, IYE, SPDW, VDC, VDE, VGIT, VNQ, VTWO, XLK, XLY, AMD, BLK, SCHW, CSCO, KO, DXCM, NEE, JPM, MDLZ, LIN, CRM, TXN, USB, BNDX, EMB, HYLB, IWF, MBB, MUB, QUAL, SCHD, SPYG, VAW, XLB, ABT, APD, MO, BAC, OZK, BDX, KMX, CRL, CVX, DE, DUK, ETN, LLY, GD, GS, EQC, HD, HON, LKQ, MMC, MS, PH, PEP, TSM, UL, UNH, DIS, ZBRA, V, PM, BUD, NOW, ELAN, BLV, EWG, IEI, IOO, IVOL, IVW, IWM, JKH, MTUM, PGX, SPSB, SPTM, XLC, XLE, XLI, XLP, XLRE, ASML, ADBE, AEP, AXP, AMP, AMGN, ADI, AZPN, AZN, AZO, ADSK, TFC, BCE, BRK.B, BBY, BA, BTI, BF.B, COF, CERN, FIS, CME, CINF, CTAS, C, CLH, CLX, CSGP, CL, COP, COO, CPRT, CCI, CCK, DLTR, D, DOV, EOG, EW, EL, FDS, FISV, FCX, GPK, MNST, LHX, HSY, MTCH, ITW, ILMN, IFF, ISRG, KNX, LH, LEN, LII, LOW, MAR, MLM, MAS, MCD, MCK, MRK, MCHP, NSC, NVS, NVO, NUE, PKG, PFE, PXD, QCOM, RIO, ROL, POOL, SNY, SLB, SMG, SRE, SHW, SBNY, SONY, SWK, STE, TROW, TER, THO, TD, TSN, UNP, UPS, RTX, VZ, VRTX, VOD, WRB, WBA, WEC, LBTYK, IBKR, BX, MSCI, FRC, HCA, FBHS, XYL, PSX, BERY, WDAY, ZTS, IQV, CDW, FOXF, TWTR, ALLE, ATHM, OLLI, RACE, TWLO, YUMC, AVLR, ALC, BILL, BEPC, DCT, ANGL, BOND, DFEB, FVC, LDUR, PEY, PSCT, RSP, SCHE, SCHO, SJNK, SPEM, VO, VPU, VRP, MMM, AAON, CB, PLD, ATVI, AAP, AKAM, AIN, ALGN, AIG, ABC, AON, AMAT, ADM, BLL, ITUB, BAM, BRKS, CBRE, GIB, CRH, CVS, CDNS, CAH, CHE, CHD, CI, ABEV, CMI, DTE, DLR, DD, EMN, ECL, EIX, EMR, ENB, ENTG, EQIX, ELS, EXAS, FAST, FHN, FMX, BEN, GPC, GILD, HDB, HUM, IBM, IBN, INFO, IDXX, INFY, TT, JBHT, JKHY, KLAC, KR, LEG, LOGI, MFC, MKTX, MKC, MORN, NGG, ES, NTRS, NOC, ODFL, PNC, PPG, PPL, PBCT, BKNG, PEG, DGX, REGN, RYAAY, SAP, SBAC, SEIC, LUV, TRV, STT, SYK, SNPS, SYY, TJX, TTE, TM, GWW, WMT, WM, WSO, ANTM, YUM, HEI.A, RDS.B, AER, TEL, ULTA, VRSK, NXPI, GRFS, APTV, SPLK, PANW, ICLR, VEEV, CHGG, PCTY, PAYC, FRPT, LBRDK, ASND, FLOW, SQ, TEAM, BL, PAGS, GSHD, UBER, CTVA, AMCR, GO, CWB, DBEF, DJP, EMQQ, EWU, FDN, FNDE, FNX, FTSL, HYS, IBUY, IQLT, IWB, IYC, JHML, MNA, PSCH, RYT, SCHP, SPIB, SPLG, VBK, VOE, VOT, VSMV, VV, VXUS, XLG,
- Reduced Positions: MINT, IEMG, FIXD, LQD, JNK, SCHX, BND, IHI, TMO, GLDM, SHY, USMV, IXN, HYLS, FDX, AOK, IEFA, LMBS, SGOL, TIP, IEF, ANSS, T, FBT, FPX, XHB, XLF, CTSH, CMCSA, DHR, HPQ, LRCX, SPGI, CHTR, TSLA, GLD, PDBC, SCHG, SCHM, VXF, ACN, ALL, CNI, GPN, INTC, MU, ORCL, EBAY, BABA, FTSM, HYG, IAU, MOAT, SPHB, VCLT, BAX, BIIB, CSX, CM, CP, CAT, COST, DHI, JCI, LMT, MDT, MTD, PGR, WFC, MELI, FIVE, HASI, SHOP, BKI, PYPL, LW, AGGY, ARKK, IGIB, DBEM, EFAV, EWN, FLOT, GSLC, GVI, IJH, JPST, SUB, USHY, VTI, XLU, A, ALB, AMED, APH, ADP, BBVA, BMY, CE, LUMN, CHKP, CAG, CS, ERIC, EXR, FNF, FITB, IT, GIS, HBAN, IEX, ICE, KMB, MGA, MCO, ORLY, PUK, PRU, ROK, SWKS, SO, TECH, TFX, TSCO, VMC, WPC, WCN, WST, CMG, DFS, LULU, AWK, GM, PNR, NEP, CWEN, SITE, TTD, FTDR, DELL, ACWI, EEM, FMB, FXL, ITB, IVOO, IWD, SHV, SPYD, VTEB,
- Sold Out: RPV, FTA, ICVT, VONV, FTCS, COG, PTLC, OTIS, ZBH, VGSH, CRWD, GLW, ACWV, PNQI, LVS, GDX, AMG, SCCO, SOXX, CTXS, PTNQ, INDA, GSG, JWN, EWY, EWA, EBND, NUAN, NOVA, EVR, NBIX, BFAM, KMI, SPTL, TAL,
For the details of ATRIA INVESTMENTS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atria+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ATRIA INVESTMENTS LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 391,770 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.14%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,389,819 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.62%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 749,060 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 560.74%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 274,204 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 345,946 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17%
Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,179,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (KDFI)
Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in KFA Dynamic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.22 and $21.76, with an estimated average price of $21.49. The stock is now traded at around $21.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,216,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $79.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 159,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR)
Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $34.91, with an estimated average price of $34.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.876000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 334,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF June (UJUN)
Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF June. The purchase prices were between $28.32 and $28.64, with an estimated average price of $28.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.879900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 383,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF)
Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.44 and $25.05, with an estimated average price of $24.41. The stock is now traded at around $24.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 437,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 560.74%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 749,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 49.14%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $448.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 391,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM)
Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 115.83%. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 591,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 316.98%. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $421.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 56,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 402.96%. The purchase prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19. The stock is now traded at around $262.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 56,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.98%. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $150.367900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 144,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The sale prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75.Sold Out: FIRST TR L CAP VAL (FTA)
Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL. The sale prices were between $63.44 and $68.12, with an estimated average price of $66.11.Sold Out: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)
Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.63 and $103.08, with an estimated average price of $99.12.Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74.
