Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Materials Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

Fleming Island, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Materials Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SPDR S&P China ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 105,555 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.11% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 291,579 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.03% The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 196,049 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. New Position Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 123,051 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 32,019 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. New Position

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $47.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.61%. The holding were 196,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $84.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.34%. The holding were 123,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77. The stock is now traded at around $295.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.25%. The holding were 32,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $100.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 89,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $105.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.79%. The holding were 87,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01. The stock is now traded at around $492.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.76%. The holding were 18,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 165.75%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 42,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 58.03%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 291,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 51.11%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 105,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 224.20%. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $15.26, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $15.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 132,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 203.23%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $69.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 30,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 80.15%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.192500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 43,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P China ETF. The sale prices were between $122.91 and $134.91, with an estimated average price of $130.49.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The sale prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $27.04 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $29.68.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $212.58 and $255.64, with an estimated average price of $239.35.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $49.85 and $62.13, with an estimated average price of $57.35.

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Synaptics Inc. The sale prices were between $117.08 and $155.58, with an estimated average price of $135.11.