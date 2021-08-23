Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Materials Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Materials Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Fleming Island, FL, based Investment company Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Materials Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SPDR S&P China ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/camarda+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC
  1. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 105,555 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.11%
  2. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 291,579 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.03%
  3. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 196,049 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 123,051 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 32,019 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $47.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.61%. The holding were 196,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $84.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.34%. The holding were 123,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77. The stock is now traded at around $295.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.25%. The holding were 32,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $100.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 89,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $105.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.79%. The holding were 87,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01. The stock is now traded at around $492.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.76%. The holding were 18,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 165.75%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 42,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 58.03%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 291,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 51.11%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 105,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 224.20%. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $15.26, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $15.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 132,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 203.23%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $69.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 30,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 80.15%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.192500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 43,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P China ETF. The sale prices were between $122.91 and $134.91, with an estimated average price of $130.49.

Sold Out: VANECK VECTORS ETF (SMH)

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The sale prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93.

Sold Out: iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $27.04 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $29.68.

Sold Out: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $212.58 and $255.64, with an estimated average price of $239.35.

Sold Out: M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC)

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $49.85 and $62.13, with an estimated average price of $57.35.

Sold Out: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)

Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Synaptics Inc. The sale prices were between $117.08 and $155.58, with an estimated average price of $135.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Camarda Financial Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider