Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC Buys Marathon Oil Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Sells Invesco, SVB Financial Group, Discovery Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Marathon Oil Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Nucor Corp, ISHARES TRUST, sells Invesco, SVB Financial Group, Discovery Inc, ISHARES TRUST, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $511 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pinkerton+retirement+specialists%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 408,604 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55%
  2. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 834,366 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%
  3. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 360,287 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
  4. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 266,793 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
  5. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 365,675 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
New Purchase: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 513,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 226,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $170.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 41,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $120.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 64,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IGSB)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 93,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.4 and $18.34, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $17.313300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 236,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 196.82%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 128,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 110.40%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IUSB)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC. Also check out:

1. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider