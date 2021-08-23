Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC Buys Marathon Oil Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Sells Invesco, SVB Financial Group, Discovery Inc

New Purchases: MRO, DVN, COF, NUE, IGSB, SGOL, WFC, BX, IAU, VTI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Marathon Oil Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Nucor Corp, ISHARES TRUST, sells Invesco, SVB Financial Group, Discovery Inc, ISHARES TRUST, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $511 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 408,604 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 834,366 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 360,287 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 266,793 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 365,675 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 513,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 226,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $170.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 41,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $120.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 64,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 93,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.4 and $18.34, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $17.313300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 236,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 196.82%. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 128,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 110.40%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists, LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.