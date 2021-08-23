Financial Advisory Group Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Coupang Inc, ISHARES TRUST

New Purchases: JMST, ALXO, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, BSCQ, BSCR, BRP, ESGV, ITW, NSC, NVDA, BSCT, WFC, CRM, MTUM, ADP, RMGB, RMGC, ENNV,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Coupang Inc, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Gold Trust, RMG Acquisition Corp II during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advisory Group. As of 2021Q2, Financial Advisory Group owns 89 stocks with a total value of $409 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 143,345 shares, 15.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 147,749 shares, 14.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.44% Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) - 1,174,030 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 86,893 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) - 351,533 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59%

Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 123,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.2 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $60.22. The stock is now traded at around $72.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 54,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.686200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 113,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 104,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 96,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $21.56, with an estimated average price of $21.4. The stock is now traded at around $21.529900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 89,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisory Group added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 30.49%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $156.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisory Group added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 21.92%. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $378.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisory Group added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 25.78%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $115.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisory Group added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 24.57%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $270.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisory Group added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 23.55%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $144.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Advisory Group sold out a holding in Coupang Inc. The sale prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17.

Financial Advisory Group sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Financial Advisory Group sold out a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.28 and $10.77, with an estimated average price of $10.47.