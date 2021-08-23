Financial Advisory Group Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Coupang Inc, ISHARES TRUST

- New Purchases: JMST, ALXO, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, BSCQ, BSCR, BRP, ESGV, ITW, NSC, NVDA, BSCT, WFC, CRM, MTUM, ADP, RMGB, RMGC, ENNV,
- Added Positions: JPST, DBEF, ARKK, SCHM, RSP, GOOGL, AMZN, ANTM, TXN, JPM, LLY, TSLA, SBUX, WMT, MMM, UNP, PG, PEP, MSFT, MCD, CVX, AMGN, ABT, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, BSCL, SPY, MDY, RPV, IJH, VV, MBB, VIG, BSCM, SCHX, BA, XOM, JNJ,
- Sold Out: CPNG, IAU, RMGBU,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 143,345 shares, 15.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 147,749 shares, 14.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.44%
- Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) - 1,174,030 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 86,893 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
- Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) - 351,533 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59%
Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 123,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO)
Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.2 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $60.22. The stock is now traded at around $72.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 54,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)
Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.686200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 113,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 104,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)
Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 96,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ)
Financial Advisory Group initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $21.56, with an estimated average price of $21.4. The stock is now traded at around $21.529900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 89,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Financial Advisory Group added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 30.49%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $156.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Financial Advisory Group added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 21.92%. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $378.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 951 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Financial Advisory Group added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 25.78%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $115.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Financial Advisory Group added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 24.57%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $270.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Financial Advisory Group added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 23.55%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $144.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Financial Advisory Group sold out a holding in Coupang Inc. The sale prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Financial Advisory Group sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: RMG Acquisition Corp II (RMGBU)
Financial Advisory Group sold out a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.28 and $10.77, with an estimated average price of $10.47.
