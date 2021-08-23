Logo
Callan Capital, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Uber Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
La Jolla, CA, based Investment company Callan Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Uber Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc, McCormick Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Callan Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Callan Capital, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $575 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Callan Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/callan+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Callan Capital, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 911,911 shares, 16.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31%
  2. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,470,056 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
  3. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 659,396 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
  4. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 232,073 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.04%
  5. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 1,024,930 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF)

Callan Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $53.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 81,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL)

Callan Capital, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $47.09, with an estimated average price of $46.15. The stock is now traded at around $47.403900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 78,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB)

Callan Capital, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.08 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $53.66. The stock is now traded at around $55.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 56,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Callan Capital, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 33,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc (INFI)

Callan Capital, LLC initiated holding in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.66 and $3.47, with an estimated average price of $3.17. The stock is now traded at around $3.241400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 121,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Callan Capital, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $170.333900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Callan Capital, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 39.06%. The purchase prices were between $108.29 and $110.48, with an estimated average price of $109.58. The stock is now traded at around $111.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Callan Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.22%. The purchase prices were between $92.16 and $94.72, with an estimated average price of $93.55. The stock is now traded at around $95.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Callan Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.

Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Callan Capital, LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Callan Capital, LLC. Also check out:

