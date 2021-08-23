Callan Capital, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Uber Technologies Inc

New Purchases: EMGF, OMFL, FNDB, JMST, INFI, NKE, TLTD, JNJ, PM, QQQ,

La Jolla, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Uber Technologies Inc, Tesla Inc, McCormick Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Callan Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Callan Capital, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $575 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 911,911 shares, 16.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,470,056 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 659,396 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 232,073 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.04% Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 1,024,930 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%

Callan Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $53.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 81,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Callan Capital, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $47.09, with an estimated average price of $46.15. The stock is now traded at around $47.403900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 78,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Callan Capital, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.08 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $53.66. The stock is now traded at around $55.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 56,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Callan Capital, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 33,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Callan Capital, LLC initiated holding in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.66 and $3.47, with an estimated average price of $3.17. The stock is now traded at around $3.241400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 121,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Callan Capital, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $170.333900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Callan Capital, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 39.06%. The purchase prices were between $108.29 and $110.48, with an estimated average price of $109.58. The stock is now traded at around $111.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Callan Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.22%. The purchase prices were between $92.16 and $94.72, with an estimated average price of $93.55. The stock is now traded at around $95.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Callan Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.

Callan Capital, LLC sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19.