Madden Advisory Services, Inc. Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: IBDN, IBDM, IBDO, FLTR, AMZN,

IBDN, IBDM, IBDO, FLTR, AMZN, Added Positions: VTV, EFA, SCHM, TIP, IJH, VB, XLK, IJR, IVV, SPHY, VPU, IEFA,

VTV, EFA, SCHM, TIP, IJH, VB, XLK, IJR, IVV, SPHY, VPU, IEFA, Reduced Positions: IAU, SCHB, VGT, SCHG, VCR, VOO, SCHX, VTI, CORP, VIS, CEF, IWB, HDV, FTSM, GLD, VO, XLRE, SCHA, JNK, SCHF, SCHH, FXG, VIG, EFV, WELL, KXI, SHYG,

Jacksonville, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Madden Advisory Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Madden Advisory Services, Inc. owns 69 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Madden Advisory Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/madden+advisory+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 224,526 shares, 17.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 29,542 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.57% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 24,518 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14% iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 23,370 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 65,775 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.335900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 113,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 74,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $26.03, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 29,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $25.33. The stock is now traded at around $25.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3276.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 63 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Madden Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $141.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 17,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.