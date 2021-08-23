Madden Advisory Services, Inc. Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust

- New Purchases: IBDN, IBDM, IBDO, FLTR, AMZN,
- Added Positions: VTV, EFA, SCHM, TIP, IJH, VB, XLK, IJR, IVV, SPHY, VPU, IEFA,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, SCHB, VGT, SCHG, VCR, VOO, SCHX, VTI, CORP, VIS, CEF, IWB, HDV, FTSM, GLD, VO, XLRE, SCHA, JNK, SCHF, SCHH, FXG, VIG, EFV, WELL, KXI, SHYG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Madden Advisory Services, Inc.
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 224,526 shares, 17.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 29,542 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.57%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 24,518 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14%
- iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 23,370 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 65,775 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
Madden Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.335900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 113,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Madden Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 74,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)
Madden Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $26.03, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 29,103 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR)
Madden Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $25.33. The stock is now traded at around $25.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Madden Advisory Services, Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3276.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 63 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Madden Advisory Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $141.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 17,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.
