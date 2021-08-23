Vicus Capital Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Commerce Bancshares Inc

New Purchases: SPYV, FIDU, FMAT, GTO, FDVV, NULV, VBR, FENY, PEJ, ITB, OMFL, MOAT, FNCL, NUSC, IFRA, VBK, NULG, HEDJ, FSK, VOE, TTD, MAIN, SPEM, SPSM, IJT, IIPR, STX, UONEK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF, sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Commerce Bancshares Inc, Microsoft Corp, Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vicus Capital. As of 2021Q2, Vicus Capital owns 151 stocks with a total value of $614 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VICUS CAPITAL's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vicus+capital/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 269,214 shares, 18.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.59% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 271,180 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 302,618 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.25% Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 387,804 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.51% SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 422,899 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.66%

Vicus Capital initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 282,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vicus Capital initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $54.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 136,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vicus Capital initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.08 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $47.01. The stock is now traded at around $47.189500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 147,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vicus Capital initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.66 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 57,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vicus Capital initiated holding in Fidelity High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.29 and $38.18, with an estimated average price of $37.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 56,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vicus Capital initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.2 and $38.55, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 44,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vicus Capital added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.63%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $154.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 90,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vicus Capital added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.121000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 302,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vicus Capital added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 46.51%. The purchase prices were between $52.07 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $52.68. The stock is now traded at around $53.682300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 387,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vicus Capital added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 149.91%. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 55,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vicus Capital added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.73%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 181,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vicus Capital added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 135.87%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vicus Capital sold out a holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $70.72 and $80.75, with an estimated average price of $76.94.

Vicus Capital sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.

Vicus Capital sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7.

Vicus Capital sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

Vicus Capital sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89.

Vicus Capital sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The sale prices were between $75.47 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $79.06.