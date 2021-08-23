Vicus Capital Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Commerce Bancshares Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Vicus Capital Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Commerce Bancshares Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vicus Capital (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF, sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Commerce Bancshares Inc, Microsoft Corp, Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vicus Capital. As of 2021Q2, Vicus Capital owns 151 stocks with a total value of $614 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VICUS CAPITAL's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vicus+capital/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VICUS CAPITAL
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 269,214 shares, 18.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.59%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 271,180 shares, 11.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 302,618 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.25%
  4. Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 387,804 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.51%
  5. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 422,899 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.66%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Vicus Capital initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 282,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU)

Vicus Capital initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.93 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $54.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 136,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)

Vicus Capital initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.08 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $47.01. The stock is now traded at around $47.189500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 147,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO)

Vicus Capital initiated holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.66 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 57,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV)

Vicus Capital initiated holding in Fidelity High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.29 and $38.18, with an estimated average price of $37.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 56,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV)

Vicus Capital initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.2 and $38.55, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 44,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Vicus Capital added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.63%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $154.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 90,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Vicus Capital added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.121000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 302,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)

Vicus Capital added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 46.51%. The purchase prices were between $52.07 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $52.68. The stock is now traded at around $53.682300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 387,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)

Vicus Capital added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 149.91%. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 55,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Vicus Capital added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.73%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 181,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Vicus Capital added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 135.87%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH)

Vicus Capital sold out a holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $70.72 and $80.75, with an estimated average price of $76.94.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Vicus Capital sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Vicus Capital sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Vicus Capital sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IUSB)

Vicus Capital sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)

Vicus Capital sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The sale prices were between $75.47 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $79.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of VICUS CAPITAL. Also check out:

1. VICUS CAPITAL's Undervalued Stocks
2. VICUS CAPITAL's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VICUS CAPITAL's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VICUS CAPITAL keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider