PARK CIRCLE Co Buys Arcus Biosciences Inc, Triton International, Old Republic International Corp, Sells AT&T Inc, General Electric Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PARK CIRCLE Co Buys Arcus Biosciences Inc, Triton International, Old Republic International Corp, Sells AT&T Inc, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Baltimore, MD, based Investment company PARK CIRCLE Co (Current Portfolio) buys Arcus Biosciences Inc, Triton International, Old Republic International Corp, Sunoco LP, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells AT&T Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PARK CIRCLE Co. As of 2021Q2, PARK CIRCLE Co owns 96 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PARK CIRCLE Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/park+circle+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PARK CIRCLE Co
  1. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 158,400 shares, 15.56% of the total portfolio.
  2. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 75,625 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.08%
  3. Triton International Ltd (TRTN) - 143,980 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.32%
  4. The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) - 45,650 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio.
  5. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 51,950 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS)

PARK CIRCLE Co initiated holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $28.5. The stock is now traded at around $29.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)

PARK CIRCLE Co initiated holding in Old Republic International Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.84 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.539900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sunoco LP (SUN)

PARK CIRCLE Co initiated holding in Sunoco LP. The purchase prices were between $31.84 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 24,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

PARK CIRCLE Co initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

PARK CIRCLE Co initiated holding in TotalEnergies SE. The purchase prices were between $44.06 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $43.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)

PARK CIRCLE Co initiated holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.86 and $22.67, with an estimated average price of $22.09. The stock is now traded at around $22.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Triton International Ltd (TRTN)

PARK CIRCLE Co added to a holding in Triton International Ltd by 26.32%. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $53.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 143,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

PARK CIRCLE Co added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 23.92%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 64,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

PARK CIRCLE Co added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

PARK CIRCLE Co added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27. The stock is now traded at around $86.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

PARK CIRCLE Co sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

PARK CIRCLE Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of PARK CIRCLE Co. Also check out:

1. PARK CIRCLE Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. PARK CIRCLE Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PARK CIRCLE Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PARK CIRCLE Co keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider