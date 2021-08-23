PARK CIRCLE Co Buys Arcus Biosciences Inc, Triton International, Old Republic International Corp, Sells AT&T Inc, General Electric Co

New Purchases: RCUS, ORI, SUN, BMY, TTE, TSLX, TDOC, IIVI, NYCB, LDOS, OGN, TWLO,

RCUS, ORI, SUN, BMY, TTE, TSLX, TDOC, IIVI, NYCB, LDOS, OGN, TWLO, Added Positions: TRTN, IBM, MO, TD, VZ, MRK, LITE,

TRTN, IBM, MO, TD, VZ, MRK, LITE, Sold Out: T, GE,

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Arcus Biosciences Inc, Triton International, Old Republic International Corp, Sunoco LP, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells AT&T Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PARK CIRCLE Co. As of 2021Q2, PARK CIRCLE Co owns 96 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 158,400 shares, 15.56% of the total portfolio. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 75,625 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.08% Triton International Ltd (TRTN) - 143,980 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.32% The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) - 45,650 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 51,950 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio.

PARK CIRCLE Co initiated holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $28.5. The stock is now traded at around $29.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PARK CIRCLE Co initiated holding in Old Republic International Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.84 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.539900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PARK CIRCLE Co initiated holding in Sunoco LP. The purchase prices were between $31.84 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $37.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 24,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PARK CIRCLE Co initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PARK CIRCLE Co initiated holding in TotalEnergies SE. The purchase prices were between $44.06 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $43.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PARK CIRCLE Co initiated holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.86 and $22.67, with an estimated average price of $22.09. The stock is now traded at around $22.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PARK CIRCLE Co added to a holding in Triton International Ltd by 26.32%. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $53.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 143,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PARK CIRCLE Co added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 23.92%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 64,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PARK CIRCLE Co added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PARK CIRCLE Co added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27. The stock is now traded at around $86.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PARK CIRCLE Co sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

PARK CIRCLE Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.