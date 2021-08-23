Logo
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC Buys Apple Inc, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, , Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC owns 504 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+wealth+advisors+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 805,646 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.92%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 252,589 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.49%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 174,484 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12%
  4. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 469,597 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,004 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.98%
New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 462,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.92 and $40.89, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 545,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 365,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $35.59, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $34.614800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 307,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.43 and $36.67, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $37.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 244,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.09 and $145.85, with an estimated average price of $137.92. The stock is now traded at around $153.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 59,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 34.92%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.879900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 805,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 73.68%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 801,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 219.86%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 121,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.02%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $450.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 97,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 612.91%. The purchase prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 131,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 610.40%. The purchase prices were between $61.38 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 141,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.

Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97.

Sold Out: PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Tech Ptf (PSCT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Tech Ptf. The sale prices were between $125.09 and $144.16, with an estimated average price of $137.15.

Sold Out: Allakos Inc (ALLK)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Allakos Inc. The sale prices were between $85.37 and $114.78, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC keeps buying
