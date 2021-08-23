Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC Buys Apple Inc, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

New Purchases: ARKF, HTRB, SPTI, JHSC, PFM, QQQM, NUSC, SPIP, JMBS, RDVY, QEFA, BSJM, IHDG, PWZ, COIN, PDBC, FYC, TTD, FPXI, XOP, DIV, FXR, BGY, VICI, NUE, FTGC, SPCE, JHMM, CNRG, DFAC, NXTG, NUBD, HMOP, HAWX, PEJ, XSOE, JHMA, LPX, VUZI, BSJN, IBM, MDYV, NNDM, FPX, SPHQ, QLD, XBI, WISH, QQQJ, BLOK, EEMX, IWL, IUSB, MRO, SDG, PAYX, EFA, DVN, ARKQ, FLOT, FALN, PFFD, PM, IQDG, MXDU, ROUS, BSJO, IYF, BSCN, VCSH, FSMB, CVS, MPC, SPMB, PAVE, DVOL, TAIL, VTEB, MGM, HASI, FCAL, LUMN, HYMB, FDNI, SOFI, SOFI, ASO, CALF, PPL, MMP, WBA, AJRD, NEEPP, NEEPP, NLS, DRIV, ING, ULST, EVER, SH, BSCO, DIAL, PCY, BKLN, URA, EPRF, IYE, X, GNSS, ORCC, VCV, DBRG, GOLD, CPLG, HL, GNW, BCX, BGR, OUNZ, UMPQ, PHYS, PHK, HPE, CENX, MCA, ET, ASXC, EVV, PCK, PSFE, EXG, SWN, QSI, USA, IGD, IHD, ASX, CALA, RIG, RGLS, NOK, BTG, ISR,

AAPL, SPYV, IVV, XLI, QCLN, VGSH, SPTM, IJS, CVX, XLB, XLF, LMBS, TIP, CMF, AGG, SPLV, SPY, GSLC, DIS, BND, EFV, ESGU, FIXD, KRE, SPLG, IJR, SPAB, DUK, TFI, IEI, MTUM, CWB, MBB, PFF, ESGE, NKE, WFC, VGT, FB, VYM, HYG, SPSM, QUAL, GSIE, IEF, ICLN, MSFT, VOO, VHT, WMT, CRM, TGT, FSK, QTEC, EEM, GDX, IUSG, EXPR, SIL, JNJ, PYPL, COST, SQ, GOVT, EFG, IEMG, TSM, BAC, TPR, LIT, EFAV, HYLS, EPD, VIG, VTV, ACIM, PG, FCX, ADBE, SPTS, VO, KO, INTC, HD, SBUX, CMCSA, MRK, EMB, PLTR, CAT, BMY, ORCL, LUV, NEE, IGSB, KMI, SPHY, PGX, VTI, VZ, BA, SPMD, VB, PFE, IJH, SE, CSCO, DOCU, AMGN, DSI, MCD, IEFA, FXO, HIE, ABBV, XOM, AMD, SPSB, PEP, VV, SUSA, VEA, DTD, IYW, FTSL, SPEM, GILD, IVE, SWKS, FPE, IWR, GIS, QCOM, IWP, EDIT, D, VCIT, CIBR, IYJ, XLRE, DHS, EXPI, ITA, EMR, RTX, JQUA, GDXJ, DGRO, IUSV, COP, SPDW, MO, BAB, AOD, SPYD, SILJ, PZC, PCG, CLF, ETV, ARKW, ICVT, PSEC, AGGY, KBE, XLP, VOX, SCHM, WELL, CMP, BOTZ, WPC, SCHD, RQI, IGIB, JD, ABT, BLKB, NLY, VXUS, VNQ, MGV, SO, O, K, IFV, EBAY, ALK, NAC, IDV, UBER, AA, ARCC, DAL, CCL, OHI, PLUG, MEIP, CERS, JPS, AMCR, KEY, MJ, SKLZ, Reduced Positions: ITOT, USMV, TSLA, SPYX, GSY, QQQ, GLD, AMZN, XLE, IWF, VNLA, XLV, XLC, XLK, SNAP, FNX, IJJ, DGRW, XLY, IAU, IJT, IWM, SCHO, ARKG, IWD, GEM, VIAC, XT, XLU, IVZ, TDOC, SPTL, CBND, SIVR, DIA, XMLV, LQD, SDY, JPM, DVY, SHM, MU, SPYG, FVRR, FLQL, NEAR, FTEC, WORK, BSCL, WPM, FXN, VUG, BRK.B, V, NFLX, CEQP, RODM, QQEW, BSJL, SOXX, BABA, AMAT, USIG, BSCM, FIW, SLY, FTSM, SHY, MPW, GM, PBA, AAL, SLVP, FV, VWO, DBEF, XSLV, EEMV, SLV, SRC, F, TDIV, EES, TOTL, MDLZ, APH, XPER, USB, CXP, AB, SUN, HPQ, BP, EVRI, AMKR, TAK, ATI, USFR, EDOW, M, DNP, CIM, HAL, SGOL, AVRO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, , Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC owns 504 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 805,646 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.92% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 252,589 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.49% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 174,484 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 469,597 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,004 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.98%

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 462,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.92 and $40.89, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 545,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 365,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $35.59, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $34.614800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 307,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.43 and $36.67, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $37.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 244,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.09 and $145.85, with an estimated average price of $137.92. The stock is now traded at around $153.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 59,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 34.92%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.879900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 805,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 73.68%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 801,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 219.86%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 121,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.02%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $450.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 97,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 612.91%. The purchase prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 131,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 610.40%. The purchase prices were between $61.38 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 141,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Tech Ptf. The sale prices were between $125.09 and $144.16, with an estimated average price of $137.15.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Allakos Inc. The sale prices were between $85.37 and $114.78, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.