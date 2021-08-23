Smith Anglin Financial, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, General Electric Co, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

- New Purchases: ARKQ, ARKF, MGI, AOA, COIN, NCLH, KIE, PMAR, QTAP, DHR, INTC, PFE, SOFI, SOFI, INSG,
- Added Positions: RSP, IEFA, IVV, IJH, IVW, IVE, IEMG, SYLD, IJJ, MOAT, ACWI, IJK, IJT, VIG, IJR, IJS, ARKK, CCL, JPST, FDN, IWM, LUV, XLG, BAC, VWO, VGK, HYG, AGG, COST, TSLA, NEE, DIS, FDX, ORCL, MSFT, XLY, MO, JNJ, SLYG, OKE, UNP, PM, ABBV, DOW, DVY,
- Reduced Positions: SCHG, SCHX, EMQQ, PBW, BRK.B, AAPL, SCHF, SCHE, SCHM, MDYG, GM, SCHZ, SCHV, PAGS, T, VB, SCHA, MDYV, ADBE, ISTB, EFA, ARKW, ARKG, STNE, SBUX, PG, GOOGL, XOM, DLR, CVX, BSV, VZ,
- Sold Out: GE, RCL, EPD, PRF, XLP, UAL, BABA, F,
These are the top 5 holdings of Smith Anglin Financial, LLC
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 139,405 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 459,669 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.84%
- Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) - 442,173 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85%
- VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 355,034 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.87%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 60,971 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.83%
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.47 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $82.22. The stock is now traded at around $80.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 16,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MoneyGram International Inc (MGI)
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC initiated holding in MoneyGram International Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $8.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 91,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (AOA)
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $69.14. The stock is now traded at around $71.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $259.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09. The stock is now traded at around $24.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1219.64%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $154.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 60,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 29.65%. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.705800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 42,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.42%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 37.47%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21.Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $151.14 and $163.18, with an estimated average price of $158.6.Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62.Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.3 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.57.
