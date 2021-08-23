Logo
Smith Anglin Financial, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, General Electric Co, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Smith Anglin Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, MoneyGram International Inc, iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, General Electric Co, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, Royal Caribbean Group, Enterprise Products Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith Anglin Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Smith Anglin Financial, LLC owns 140 stocks with a total value of $519 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Smith Anglin Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smith+anglin+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Smith Anglin Financial, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 139,405 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 459,669 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.84%
  3. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) - 442,173 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.85%
  4. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 355,034 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.87%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 60,971 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.83%
New Purchase: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.47 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $82.22. The stock is now traded at around $80.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 16,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 19,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MoneyGram International Inc (MGI)

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC initiated holding in MoneyGram International Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $8.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 91,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (AOA)

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $69.14. The stock is now traded at around $71.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,926 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $259.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09. The stock is now traded at around $24.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1219.64%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $154.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 60,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 29.65%. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.705800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 42,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.42%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 37.47%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21.

Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $151.14 and $163.18, with an estimated average price of $158.6.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.

Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62.

Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Smith Anglin Financial, LLC sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.3 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of Smith Anglin Financial, LLC. Also check out:

1. Smith Anglin Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Smith Anglin Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Smith Anglin Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Smith Anglin Financial, LLC keeps buying
