Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. Buys Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Verizon Communications Inc, Walmart Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. Buys Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Verizon Communications Inc, Walmart Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, sells Johnson & Johnson, Verizon Communications Inc, Walmart Inc, McKesson Corp, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. owns 221 stocks with a total value of $743 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ASAHI LIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asahi+life+asset+management+co.%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ASAHI LIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 181,730 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.09%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 104,106 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.6%
  3. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 103,291 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.75%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 104,486 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.78%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 207,332 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97%
New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2117.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $347.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $676.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $243.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.58 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $235.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 50.12%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2812.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 8,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 51.06%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $365.154800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 56,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.89%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3276.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 5,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 316.70%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $553.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 8,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 66.19%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $94.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 83,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 70.77%. The purchase prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $136.092100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 20,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67.

Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of ASAHI LIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.. Also check out:

1. ASAHI LIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. ASAHI LIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. ASAHI LIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ASAHI LIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider