Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. Buys Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Verizon Communications Inc, Walmart Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, sells Johnson & Johnson, Verizon Communications Inc, Walmart Inc, McKesson Corp, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. owns 221 stocks with a total value of $743 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 181,730 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.09% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 104,106 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.6% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 103,291 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.75% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 104,486 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.78% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 207,332 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.97%

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2117.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $347.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $676.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $243.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.58 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $44.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $235.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 50.12%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2812.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 8,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 51.06%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $365.154800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 56,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.89%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3276.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 5,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 316.70%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $553.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 8,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 66.19%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $94.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 83,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 70.77%. The purchase prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $136.092100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 20,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Asahi Life Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.