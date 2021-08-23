Somerset Group LLC Buys ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Nestle SA, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, , iShares TIPS Bond ETF

- New Purchases: ARKF, NSRGY,
- Added Positions: AAPL, IJK, FNI, XOM, PBW, F, DIS, SCHO, PEP, MCD, PFE, IEMG,
- Reduced Positions: ARKK, TIP, PYPL, JNJ,
- Sold Out: GWPH,
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 274,493 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- 3M Co (MMM) - 69,355 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) - 89,811 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,588 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,761 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
Somerset Group LLC initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 16,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nestle SA (NSRGY)
Somerset Group LLC initiated holding in Nestle SA. The purchase prices were between $111.51 and $127.77, with an estimated average price of $121.39. The stock is now traded at around $127.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (GWPH)
Somerset Group LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.
