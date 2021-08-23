Somerset Group LLC Buys ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Nestle SA, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, , iShares TIPS Bond ETF

New Purchases: ARKF, NSRGY,

ARKF, NSRGY, Added Positions: AAPL, IJK, FNI, XOM, PBW, F, DIS, SCHO, PEP, MCD, PFE, IEMG,

AAPL, IJK, FNI, XOM, PBW, F, DIS, SCHO, PEP, MCD, PFE, IEMG, Reduced Positions: ARKK, TIP, PYPL, JNJ,

ARKK, TIP, PYPL, JNJ, Sold Out: GWPH,

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Nestle SA, sells ARK Innovation ETF, , iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Somerset Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, Somerset Group LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 274,493 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% 3M Co (MMM) - 69,355 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) - 89,811 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,588 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,761 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%

Somerset Group LLC initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 16,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Somerset Group LLC initiated holding in Nestle SA. The purchase prices were between $111.51 and $127.77, with an estimated average price of $121.39. The stock is now traded at around $127.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Somerset Group LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.