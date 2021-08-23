Alpha Family Trust Buys ironSource, Similarweb, Twilio Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Bumble Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alpha Family Trust Buys ironSource, Similarweb, Twilio Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Bumble Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Alpha Family Trust (Current Portfolio) buys ironSource, Similarweb, Twilio Inc, RingCentral Inc, Shopify Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Bumble Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Liberty Media Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpha Family Trust. As of 2021Q2, Alpha Family Trust owns 22 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alpha Family Trust's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alpha+family+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alpha Family Trust
  1. ironSource Ltd (IS) - 3,800,728 shares, 12.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,350 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.66%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 106,300 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio.
  4. Similarweb Ltd (SMWB) - 1,686,832 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 101,630 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.08%
New Purchase: ironSource Ltd (IS)

Alpha Family Trust initiated holding in ironSource Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.56%. The holding were 3,800,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Similarweb Ltd (SMWB)

Alpha Family Trust initiated holding in Similarweb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.35 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $20.73. The stock is now traded at around $19.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.46%. The holding were 1,686,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Alpha Family Trust initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53. The stock is now traded at around $249.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 4,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)

Alpha Family Trust initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ribbit LEAP Ltd (LEAP)

Alpha Family Trust initiated holding in Ribbit LEAP Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $11.9, with an estimated average price of $10.8. The stock is now traded at around $10.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Alpha Family Trust added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 372.50%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $347.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 43,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Alpha Family Trust added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 65.79%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1476.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 3,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Alpha Family Trust added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 44.44%. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $224.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

Alpha Family Trust added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 22.04%. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 114,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Bumble Inc (BMBL)

Alpha Family Trust sold out a holding in Bumble Inc. The sale prices were between $39.56 and $63.99, with an estimated average price of $52.97.

Sold Out: Liberty Media Acquisition Corp (LMACA)

Alpha Family Trust sold out a holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.11 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alpha Family Trust. Also check out:

1. Alpha Family Trust's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alpha Family Trust's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alpha Family Trust's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alpha Family Trust keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider