Alpha Family Trust Buys ironSource, Similarweb, Twilio Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Bumble Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: IS, SMWB, RNG, DIDI, LEAP,
- Added Positions: TWLO, AMZN, SHOP, COUP, JD, ZM, MELI,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, BABA,
- Sold Out: BMBL, LMACA,
- ironSource Ltd (IS) - 3,800,728 shares, 12.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,350 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.66%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 106,300 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio.
- Similarweb Ltd (SMWB) - 1,686,832 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 101,630 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.08%
Alpha Family Trust initiated holding in ironSource Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.56%. The holding were 3,800,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Similarweb Ltd (SMWB)
Alpha Family Trust initiated holding in Similarweb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.35 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $20.73. The stock is now traded at around $19.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.46%. The holding were 1,686,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Alpha Family Trust initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53. The stock is now traded at around $249.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 4,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)
Alpha Family Trust initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ribbit LEAP Ltd (LEAP)
Alpha Family Trust initiated holding in Ribbit LEAP Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $11.9, with an estimated average price of $10.8. The stock is now traded at around $10.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Alpha Family Trust added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 372.50%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $347.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 43,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Alpha Family Trust added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 65.79%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1476.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 3,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Alpha Family Trust added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 44.44%. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $224.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JD.com Inc (JD)
Alpha Family Trust added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 22.04%. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 114,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Bumble Inc (BMBL)
Alpha Family Trust sold out a holding in Bumble Inc. The sale prices were between $39.56 and $63.99, with an estimated average price of $52.97.Sold Out: Liberty Media Acquisition Corp (LMACA)
Alpha Family Trust sold out a holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.11 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.21.
