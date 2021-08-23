Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Moderna Inc, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Johnson & Johnson, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, HealthEquity Inc

New Purchases: ARKF, XLI, PAVE, IJR, EL, UNP, LULU, SPHQ, SHOP, MRVL, COIN, CAT, RBLX, PLUG, EW, XLF, AVGO, ADBE, RFI,

ARKF, XLI, PAVE, IJR, EL, UNP, LULU, SPHQ, SHOP, MRVL, COIN, CAT, RBLX, PLUG, EW, XLF, AVGO, ADBE, RFI, Added Positions: MRNA, PFE, MSFT, SCHB, SPY, GOOGL, ABT, XLV, NVDA, HD, AMZN, MXI, FB, GM, CRM, PG, AMD, VTI, BRK.B, BA, V, UNH, EMQQ, DKNG, DIS, STZ, JPM, F, AEP, SQ, BABA, ABNB, YUM, J, UPS, TMO, SBUX, APD, COST, XLP, PEP, PH, DD, DUK, VO, EPD, EXC, IWB, HACK, EMR, MET, ETN, INTC, PYPL, CVS, PSX, ENB, LOW, DOW, KO, CIK, IHI, RTX, UL, SCHD, TRV, SHW, D, ORCL,

JNJ, ARKG, VEEV, TSLA, QQQ, NKE, ICLN, FDX, VZ, BAC, TFC, ARKK, UAL, DAL, WM, WMT, RDS.A, T, XLC, MRK, USB, LMT, SCHG, GS, VGT, CVX, CLX, CMCSA, XOM, SCHF, RQI, WFC, JBLU, MCD, PRU, XLE, CTVA, ZM, NOW, MDXG, NFLX, HON, AXP, Sold Out: HQY, TDOC, TAN, CL, VAR, IWF,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Moderna Inc, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Pfizer Inc, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, sells Johnson & Johnson, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, HealthEquity Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Strategic Advisors LLC owns 168 stocks with a total value of $385 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 248,419 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 272,072 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,147 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 77,022 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 45,420 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62%

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 49,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 16,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 57,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $339.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $405.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 80.73%. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $409.975500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 25,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 278.21%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 52,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 42.09%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $126.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 49.73%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $136.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Materials ETF by 52.67%. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $96.26, with an estimated average price of $92.07. The stock is now traded at around $90.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.42%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $230.648700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in HealthEquity Inc. The sale prices were between $66.24 and $84.6, with an estimated average price of $76.04.

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $69.1 and $91.88, with an estimated average price of $81.51.

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7.

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42.