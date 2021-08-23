Logo
Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Moderna Inc, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Johnson & Johnson, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, HealthEquity Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Strategic Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Moderna Inc, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Pfizer Inc, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, sells Johnson & Johnson, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, HealthEquity Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Strategic Advisors LLC owns 168 stocks with a total value of $385 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Strategic Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Advisors LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 248,419 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
  2. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 272,072 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,147 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 77,022 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 45,420 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62%
New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 49,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 16,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 57,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $339.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $405.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 80.73%. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $409.975500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 25,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 278.21%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 52,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 42.09%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $126.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 49.73%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $136.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,218 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI)

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Materials ETF by 52.67%. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $96.26, with an estimated average price of $92.07. The stock is now traded at around $90.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.42%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $230.648700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in HealthEquity Inc. The sale prices were between $66.24 and $84.6, with an estimated average price of $76.04.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.

Sold Out: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $69.1 and $91.88, with an estimated average price of $81.51.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of Strategic Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Strategic Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Strategic Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Strategic Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Strategic Advisors LLC keeps buying
