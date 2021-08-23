Logo
New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd Buys TAL Education Group, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Yum China Holdings Inc, Sells 21Vianet Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys TAL Education Group, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Yum China Holdings Inc, Baidu Inc, Vipshop Holdings, sells 21Vianet Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd. As of 2021Q2, New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd owns 14 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NEW SILK ROAD INVESTMENT PTE LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+silk+road+investment+pte+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NEW SILK ROAD INVESTMENT PTE LTD
  1. Sea Ltd (SE) - 215,838 shares, 31.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.7%
  2. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 1,703,409 shares, 13.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.98%
  3. HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 265,500 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio.
  4. TAL Education Group (TAL) - 741,661 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 142.95%
  5. Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) - 274,436 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.73%
New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 32,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 280,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Baozun Inc (BZUN)

New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd initiated holding in Baozun Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.8 and $38.14, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $20.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 142,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NetEase Inc (NTES)

New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $119.07, with an estimated average price of $110.08. The stock is now traded at around $84.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 37,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $27.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 85,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gracell Biotechnologies Inc (GRCL)

New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd initiated holding in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $13.45. The stock is now traded at around $10.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)

New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 142.95%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $4.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.79%. The holding were 741,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 56.98%. The purchase prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $8.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 1,703,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 56.73%. The purchase prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7. The stock is now traded at around $60.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 274,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 623.77%. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $1.707700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 523,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)

New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.19 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $25.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of NEW SILK ROAD INVESTMENT PTE LTD. Also check out:

1. NEW SILK ROAD INVESTMENT PTE LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. NEW SILK ROAD INVESTMENT PTE LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NEW SILK ROAD INVESTMENT PTE LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NEW SILK ROAD INVESTMENT PTE LTD keeps buying
