New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd Buys TAL Education Group, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Yum China Holdings Inc, Sells 21Vianet Group Inc

- New Purchases: BIDU, VIPS, BZUN, NTES, TCOM, GRCL,
- Added Positions: TAL, TME, YUMC, EDU, MNSO,
- Reduced Positions: SE,
- Sold Out: VNET,
These are the top 5 holdings of NEW SILK ROAD INVESTMENT PTE LTD
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 215,838 shares, 31.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.7%
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 1,703,409 shares, 13.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.98%
- HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 265,500 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio.
- TAL Education Group (TAL) - 741,661 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 142.95%
- Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) - 274,436 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.73%
New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 32,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 280,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Baozun Inc (BZUN)
New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd initiated holding in Baozun Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.8 and $38.14, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $20.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 142,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NetEase Inc (NTES)
New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $119.07, with an estimated average price of $110.08. The stock is now traded at around $84.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 37,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $27.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 85,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Gracell Biotechnologies Inc (GRCL)
New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd initiated holding in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $13.45. The stock is now traded at around $10.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TAL Education Group (TAL)
New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 142.95%. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $4.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.79%. The holding were 741,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 56.98%. The purchase prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $8.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 1,703,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd added to a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 56.73%. The purchase prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7. The stock is now traded at around $60.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 274,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 623.77%. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $1.707700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 523,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)
New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.19 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $25.65.
