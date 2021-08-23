Empirical Finance, LLC Buys Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF, Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF, Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value E, Sells Travel+Leisure Co, Herbalife Nutrition, General Electric Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Empirical Finance, LLC Buys Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF, Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF, Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value E, Sells Travel+Leisure Co, Herbalife Nutrition, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Empirical Finance, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF, Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF, Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value E, Apple Inc, Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF, sells Travel+Leisure Co, Herbalife Nutrition, General Electric Co, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Eversource Energy during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Empirical Finance, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Empirical Finance, LLC owns 420 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Empirical Finance, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/empirical+finance%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Empirical Finance, LLC
  1. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu (IMOM) - 1,598,736 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.04%
  2. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value E (IVAL) - 1,906,750 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.85%
  3. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) - 1,648,034 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.69%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 365,742 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114.44%
  5. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM) - 822,958 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM)

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.46 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $50.41. The stock is now traded at around $49.139900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 822,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (VMOT)

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.01 and $28.51, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 1,079,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (WIZ)

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $35.86, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $35.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 75,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $708.510100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (847)

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $76.7. The stock is now traded at around $82.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Sealed Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $59.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value E (IVAL)

Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value E by 98.85%. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $30.14, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $27.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 1,906,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 114.44%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.879900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 365,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL)

Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 93.69%. The purchase prices were between $32.48 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $33.88. The stock is now traded at around $35.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 1,648,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu (IMOM)

Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu by 69.04%. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $36.2, with an estimated average price of $34.67. The stock is now traded at around $35.566900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 1,598,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 118.56%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $303.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 149,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 117.90%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3276.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 9,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)

Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)

Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Empirical Finance, LLC. Also check out:

1. Empirical Finance, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Empirical Finance, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Empirical Finance, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Empirical Finance, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider