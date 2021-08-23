Empirical Finance, LLC Buys Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF, Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF, Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value E, Sells Travel+Leisure Co, Herbalife Nutrition, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: QMOM, VMOT, WIZ, TSLA, 847, DGX, NNN, ASO, O, SEE, SWAN, HOLX, MAS, QRTEA, V, DISH, DKS, VVV, CAG, DVA, EBS, NXST, MTH, ACI, BJ, LPX, KNX, BERY, LGIH, AMKR, ATKR, CWH, SCI, MUSA, CHKP, BPMC, WSM, WGO, MDU, TGNA, SAGE, IEFA, AFRM, AGG, PXD, SIVB, FTNT, OXY, NUE, FITB, BR, ULTA, XYL, CDW, PKI, ANET, CFG, ZBRA, QRVO, ETSY, WDC, WST, STZ, IT, FE, EXPD, EXPE, ETR, DOV, DRI, COO, GPC, CINF, KMX, AVY, ABC, AEE, HES, ALB, AKAM, HAL, GWW, VMC, VRSN, TSN, TSCO, AES, ODFL, NDAQ, MLM, MGM, MTB, J, IP, IFF, HIG, WAT, VTRS, LUMN,
- Added Positions: IVAL, AAPL, QVAL, IMOM, MSFT, AMZN, VTI, FB, GOOGL, GOOG, PDBC, BRK.B, QQQ, JPM, UNH, VWO, JNJ, VEA, NVDA, PG, DIS, HD, MA, PYPL, BAC, CSCO, INTC, ADBE, VXF, CMCSA, XOM, CVS, NFLX, VZ, PFE, ANTM, T, KO, CRM, ABT, MRK, PEP, WMT, HUM, NKE, TMO, ABBV, VNQ, CVX, AVGO, COST, TXN, VOE, DHR, LLY, WFC, BMY, CI, C, NEE, HON, PM, AMGN, UNP, UPS, UHS, BIG, GILD, LMT, LOW, PHM, SBUX, UTHR, BA, VIAC, IBM, MS, RTX, SFM, MMM, AMAT, BLK, CAT, GS, HPQ, INTU, KBH, LH, SNX, TGT, CHTR, HCA, AMD, ALXN, AXP, DE, ISRG, LEN, MO, BIIB, MDLZ, SPGI, MU, BKNG, NOW, ZTS, VXUS, ADP, FIS, SCHW, LRCX, PNC, SYK, TJX, USB, URI, ATVI, ARW, TFC, BDX, CME, CL, COP, DHI, DUK, EME, FDX, NSIT, MAN, RHI, TKR, TMUS, AYI, NSP, APD, ADI, ADSK, BWA, BC, COF, CIEN, FIX, D, EW, EL, FISV, GPN, ITW, ILMN, MMC, MOH, NSC, PGR, RS, SO, VRTX, WU, GM, ALSN, APH, BSX, CSX, ECL, EMR, F, FCX, IDXX, KLAC, KMB, MCO, NEM, NOC, ORCL, ROP, STRA, USNA, WM, HBI, DG, A, ALGN, ALL, AEP, AIG, BK, BAX, CDNS, CNC, CTSH, DD, EOG, EA, EXC, GD, GIS, LHX, MAR, MET, MCHP, ORLY, PPG, PH, PRU, ROST, SRE, SHW, TRV, SYY, TROW, XLNX, EBAY, CMG, MSCI, IQV, TWTR, DOW, CNXC, AFL, AMP, AME, ADM, AZO, BLL, BBY, CBRE, CERN, CTAS, GLW, CMI, DXCM, DLTR, EFX, FAST, MNST, KR, MCK, MTD, MSI, PCAR, PAYX, PEG, RMD, ROK, SWKS, LUV, SWK, STT, VFC, VLO, WBA, WEC, XEL, ZBH, TDG, DAL, DFS, AWK, VRSK, FRC, KMI, MPC, PSX, KHC, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, ITOT, IXUS, CHD, CLX, ED, CPRT, DTE, EIX, HSY, HBAN, KSU, KEY, MXIM, MKC, NTAP, NTRS, PPL, QCOM, RF, RSG, TTWO, FLT, HLT, SYF, KEYS, HPE, FTV, SCHO, VOO, OMC,
- Reduced Positions: HLF, STX,
- Sold Out: TNL, GE, ES,
- Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu (IMOM) - 1,598,736 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.04%
- Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value E (IVAL) - 1,906,750 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.85%
- Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) - 1,648,034 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.69%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 365,742 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114.44%
- Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM) - 822,958 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.46 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $50.41. The stock is now traded at around $49.139900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 822,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (VMOT)
Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.01 and $28.51, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 1,079,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (WIZ)
Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $35.86, with an estimated average price of $34.83. The stock is now traded at around $35.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 75,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $708.510100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (847)
Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $76.7. The stock is now traded at around $82.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)
Empirical Finance, LLC initiated holding in Sealed Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $59.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value E (IVAL)
Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value E by 98.85%. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $30.14, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $27.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 1,906,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 114.44%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.879900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 365,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL)
Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 93.69%. The purchase prices were between $32.48 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $33.88. The stock is now traded at around $35.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 1,648,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu (IMOM)
Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu by 69.04%. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $36.2, with an estimated average price of $34.67. The stock is now traded at around $35.566900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 1,598,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 118.56%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $303.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 149,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Empirical Finance, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 117.90%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3276.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 9,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)
Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)
Empirical Finance, LLC sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.
