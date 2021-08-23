Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC Buys Humana Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, NetApp Inc, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Abbott Laboratories, The Estee Lauder Inc

- New Purchases: HUM, TMUS, NTAP, NXPI, MKTX, RCL, GOOGL, SPG, NEE, PEP, AEE, CHD, ADM, MNST, BF.B, MSCI, MDLZ, LW, STZ, TAP, ACN, MDT, VTRS, LMT, YUM, CVS, AWR, ANTM, CWT, RUN, FMC, C, UNP,
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 35,053 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.63%
- Humana Inc (HUM) - 17,924 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 10,573 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.96%
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 53,882 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 15,722 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2423.60%
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26. The stock is now traded at around $414.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 17,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 53,882 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.67 and $83.63, with an estimated average price of $77.95. The stock is now traded at around $81.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 88,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $210.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 30,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86. The stock is now traded at around $479.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 10,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21. The stock is now traded at around $79.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 42,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 2423.60%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $485.577500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 15,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 45.96%. The purchase prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $801.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 10,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 64.95%. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $442.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 12,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 58.88%. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $72.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 60,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc by 36.92%. The purchase prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56. The stock is now traded at around $55.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 33,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 175.83%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $151.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56.Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46.Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.
