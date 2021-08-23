Logo
Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC Buys Humana Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, NetApp Inc, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Abbott Laboratories, The Estee Lauder Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Humana Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, NetApp Inc, Broadcom Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Abbott Laboratories, The Estee Lauder Inc, Discovery Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC owns 121 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sustainable+insight+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC
  1. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 35,053 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.63%
  2. Humana Inc (HUM) - 17,924 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 10,573 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.96%
  4. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 53,882 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 15,722 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2423.60%
New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $407.15 and $469.97, with an estimated average price of $436.26. The stock is now traded at around $414.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 17,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 53,882 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NetApp Inc (NTAP)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.67 and $83.63, with an estimated average price of $77.95. The stock is now traded at around $81.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 88,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $210.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 30,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86. The stock is now traded at around $479.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 10,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21. The stock is now traded at around $79.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 42,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 2423.60%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $485.577500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 15,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 45.96%. The purchase prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $801.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 10,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 64.95%. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $442.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 12,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 58.88%. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $72.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 60,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc by 36.92%. The purchase prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56. The stock is now traded at around $55.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 33,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 175.83%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $151.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56.

Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.

Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46.

Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sustainable Insight Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
