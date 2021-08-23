Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF, SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF

New Purchases: ONEY, ONEV, ONEO, XLV, XLK, SMH, KSS, DGX, JEF, MRK, PFE, PII, REGN, RNR, SLGN, TPX, VZ, FAF, AGIO, MRNA, ACI, RKT, ACGL, HOLX, HLF, GPK, BC, CACC, COG, DKS, DFS, WLK, LEA, CMA, MOS, CE, SC, ENR, COF, DOW, CBT, VNT, BWA, AXS, AVT, APA, RS, JPM, KNX, HUN, NUE, OLN, F, Y, FCNCA, OC, FITB, STLD, SNV, DVN, THO, WFC, IP, L,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF, SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF, sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. As of 2021Q2, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owns 219 stocks with a total value of $5.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 11,530,697 shares, 15.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.74% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 2,175,398 shares, 15.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 675.97% SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) - 5,617,235 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) - 4,421,863 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 5,273,064 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.94%

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp initiated holding in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.25 and $98.78, with an estimated average price of $94.14. The stock is now traded at around $96.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.74%. The holding were 5,617,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp initiated holding in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.96 and $105.96, with an estimated average price of $103.53. The stock is now traded at around $108.210500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.4%. The holding were 4,421,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp initiated holding in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.28 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $97.52. The stock is now traded at around $100.359300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 2,713,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $136.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 1,057,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $157.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 82,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $263.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 35,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 675.97%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $411.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.62%. The holding were 2,175,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.74%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.9%. The holding were 11,530,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.94%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $49.969000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 5,273,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp added to a holding in Codiak BioSciences Inc by 194.06%. The purchase prices were between $11.72 and $26.81, with an estimated average price of $19.13. The stock is now traded at around $17.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 980,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 34.17%. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $44.888900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 460,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp added to a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.46%. The purchase prices were between $49.69 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $51.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 515,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $188.78 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $196.01.

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36.

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53.

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp sold out a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $84.25 and $92.94, with an estimated average price of $89.45.