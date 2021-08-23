Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF, SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF

- New Purchases: ONEY, ONEV, ONEO, XLV, XLK, SMH, KSS, DGX, JEF, MRK, PFE, PII, REGN, RNR, SLGN, TPX, VZ, FAF, AGIO, MRNA, ACI, RKT, ACGL, HOLX, HLF, GPK, BC, CACC, COG, DKS, DFS, WLK, LEA, CMA, MOS, CE, SC, ENR, COF, DOW, CBT, VNT, BWA, AXS, AVT, APA, RS, JPM, KNX, HUN, NUE, OLN, F, Y, FCNCA, OC, FITB, STLD, SNV, DVN, THO, WFC, IP, L,
- Added Positions: VOO, IEFA, VWO, USHY, CDAK, XLC, KWEB, KBE, PICK, QDEL, FLJP, VDE, T, ETRN, VTRS, KMPR, PCG, GILD, EIX, BMY,
- Reduced Positions: IWD, XLF, XOP, GDXJ, IWN, IAU, EUFN, GDX, EWZ, HYG, XLI, XLB, WAL, AMG, ADS, IVZ, XEC, SLM, FANG, PACW, STL, EWBC, LNC, PXD, BPOP, WBS, EVR, AN, OZK, BG, DXC, FNB, FHN, GS, RF, WDC, WTFC, ZION, QRTEA, GM, OMF, COMM, ALLY, AM, AIG, AMP, BOKF, C, FL, HRB, HIG, HPQ, JBL, KEY, MET, MU, ORI, UMPQ, PAG, UTHR, UNM, SYF, CFG, CC, HPE, ATH, BHF, EAF, EQH, ITOT, AFL, ALXN, ARW, TFC, BK, VIAC, CNA, CVS, CI, BEN, HBAN, MTB, MTG, NXST, PFG, PRU, TOL, WBA, STWD, LYB, AL, DELL, ALL, ABC, NLY, LUMN, DHI, DISCA, RE, FNF, LAZ, LEN, MCK, NFG, NYCB, PPC, PHM, STT, TSN, WHR, XRX, AGNC, RGA, ALSN, BERY, ABBV, VOYA, NRZ, MO, CAH, CNC, IBM, INTC, NRG, HBI, JAZZ, VIRT, ADT,
- Sold Out: VIS, MS, SBNY, AMAT, AGO, PNFP, TPR, OKE, NCR, TCF, URI, CR, JLL, NTAP, ARD, AFG, PBCT, AES, NLSN, SPG, PB, LGF.A, NVT, CHNG, XLP, TAP, COP, IPG, LITE, SFM, HII, HCA, THG, PRI, ANTM, GRA, UGI, LH, TRV, MCY, OMC, EXC, CNXC, AIZ, FE, DOX, SAIC, UHS, GL, VST, BIIB, SNX, PPL, PRGO,
For the details of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alaska+permanent+fund+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 11,530,697 shares, 15.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.74%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 2,175,398 shares, 15.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 675.97%
- SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) - 5,617,235 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) - 4,421,863 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 5,273,064 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.94%
Alaska Permanent Fund Corp initiated holding in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.25 and $98.78, with an estimated average price of $94.14. The stock is now traded at around $96.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.74%. The holding were 5,617,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV)
Alaska Permanent Fund Corp initiated holding in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.96 and $105.96, with an estimated average price of $103.53. The stock is now traded at around $108.210500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.4%. The holding were 4,421,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (ONEO)
Alaska Permanent Fund Corp initiated holding in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.28 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $97.52. The stock is now traded at around $100.359300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 2,713,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Alaska Permanent Fund Corp initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $136.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 1,057,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Alaska Permanent Fund Corp initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $157.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 82,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VANECK VECTORS ETF (SMH)
Alaska Permanent Fund Corp initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $263.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 35,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Alaska Permanent Fund Corp added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 675.97%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $411.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.62%. The holding were 2,175,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Alaska Permanent Fund Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.74%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.9%. The holding were 11,530,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Alaska Permanent Fund Corp added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.94%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $49.969000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 5,273,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Codiak BioSciences Inc (CDAK)
Alaska Permanent Fund Corp added to a holding in Codiak BioSciences Inc by 194.06%. The purchase prices were between $11.72 and $26.81, with an estimated average price of $19.13. The stock is now traded at around $17.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 980,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Alaska Permanent Fund Corp added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 34.17%. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $44.888900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 460,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)
Alaska Permanent Fund Corp added to a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.46%. The purchase prices were between $49.69 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $51.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 515,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)
Alaska Permanent Fund Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $188.78 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $196.01.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Alaska Permanent Fund Corp sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59.Sold Out: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Alaska Permanent Fund Corp sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Alaska Permanent Fund Corp sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.Sold Out: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Alaska Permanent Fund Corp sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53.Sold Out: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)
Alaska Permanent Fund Corp sold out a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $84.25 and $92.94, with an estimated average price of $89.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. Also check out:
1. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alaska Permanent Fund Corp keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment