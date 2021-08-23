Davis Capital Partners, Llc Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Five Star Bancorp, Five Star Bancorp, Sells Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, U.S. Bancorp

New Purchases: FSBC, FSBC,

FSBC, FSBC, Added Positions: BABA,

BABA, Reduced Positions: JLL, USB,

Sausalito, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Five Star Bancorp, Five Star Bancorp, sells Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davis Capital Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Davis Capital Partners, Llc owns 30 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DAVIS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/davis+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 1,736,035 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 400,000 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Signature Bank (SBNY) - 500,000 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 500,000 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 43,000 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio.

Davis Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Five Star Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $27.58, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $24.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davis Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Five Star Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $27.58, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $24.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davis Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $157.958400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.