Davis Capital Partners, Llc Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Five Star Bancorp, Five Star Bancorp, Sells Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, U.S. Bancorp

- Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 1,736,035 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 400,000 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio.
- Signature Bank (SBNY) - 500,000 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 500,000 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 43,000 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio.
Davis Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Five Star Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $27.58, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $24.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Five Star Bancorp (FSBC)
Davis Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $157.958400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
