Blume Capital Management, Inc. Buys Baker Hughes Co, T-Mobile US Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, General Electric Co, M&T Bank Corp

New Purchases: FCX, QUOT, TPYP, UPS, NEO, PDFS, NRC, MDLZ, SDY, IVV, IJH, LNG, VG, BOMN, USFR, SCHX, SCHD, QDF, VBR, IEFA, AMLP, OGN, GTX, AFRM, MNMD, GDP, TDY,

FCX, QUOT, TPYP, UPS, NEO, PDFS, NRC, MDLZ, SDY, IVV, IJH, LNG, VG, BOMN, USFR, SCHX, SCHD, QDF, VBR, IEFA, AMLP, OGN, GTX, AFRM, MNMD, GDP, TDY, Added Positions: BKR, TMUS, PFE, VIAC, IBB, NVS, VZ, JPM, CSCO, JNJ, C, QQQ, INTC, CMCSA, LSXMK, SPY, SCHA, XRT, PEP, SCHP, SCHG, KMI, VONG, VGSH, SCHV, BSV, SLB, SCHB, RL, DVN, VTRS, SCHF, QCLN, IWB, PLTR, SOLY, WLL, CVE, ITCI,

BKR, TMUS, PFE, VIAC, IBB, NVS, VZ, JPM, CSCO, JNJ, C, QQQ, INTC, CMCSA, LSXMK, SPY, SCHA, XRT, PEP, SCHP, SCHG, KMI, VONG, VGSH, SCHV, BSV, SLB, SCHB, RL, DVN, VTRS, SCHF, QCLN, IWB, PLTR, SOLY, WLL, CVE, ITCI, Reduced Positions: VTIP, GOOG, CVS, COF, ORCL, XLE, AMAT, FDX, V, AAPL, WY, QCOM, WFC, SCHW, MSFT, VMBS, GS, FB, LYFT, SCHO, BRK.B, TWTR, IAU, GOOGL, MU, LIN, VYM, ZBH, UBER, SLQT, TRMB, SNPS, SCHZ, NFLX, WTRG, MRK, BLKB, DHI, DEO, JW.A, EXEL, CNX, CB, CVX, FNDF, CERN, SCHH, CACI, BC, ALB, PXD, CPRT, NIO, EOG, ENB, GILD, VGZ, UBS, JCI, SNY, RRC, ABB,

VTIP, GOOG, CVS, COF, ORCL, XLE, AMAT, FDX, V, AAPL, WY, QCOM, WFC, SCHW, MSFT, VMBS, GS, FB, LYFT, SCHO, BRK.B, TWTR, IAU, GOOGL, MU, LIN, VYM, ZBH, UBER, SLQT, TRMB, SNPS, SCHZ, NFLX, WTRG, MRK, BLKB, DHI, DEO, JW.A, EXEL, CNX, CB, CVX, FNDF, CERN, SCHH, CACI, BC, ALB, PXD, CPRT, NIO, EOG, ENB, GILD, VGZ, UBS, JCI, SNY, RRC, ABB, Sold Out: GE, MTB, BABA, OMC, FLIR, FEYE, CARR, AGQ, PICK,

Berkeley, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Baker Hughes Co, T-Mobile US Inc, Pfizer Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Novartis AG, sells Oracle Corp, General Electric Co, M&T Bank Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blume Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Blume Capital Management, Inc. owns 287 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blume Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blume+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 120,744 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,073 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12% The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 214,651 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 38,248 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 193,027 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%

Blume Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.192500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.77 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $13.41. The stock is now traded at around $6.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.04 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $193.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.62 and $51.69, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $44.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 5317.61%. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $21.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 124,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 284.40%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 15,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 41.77%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 122,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 353.80%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 27,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Novartis AG by 281.27%. The purchase prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 444.00%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $373.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $142.98 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $156.17.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $74.15 and $84.96, with an estimated average price of $81.08.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Blume Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The sale prices were between $41.51 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $45.69.