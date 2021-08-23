Logo
Blume Capital Management, Inc. Buys Baker Hughes Co, T-Mobile US Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, General Electric Co, M&T Bank Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Berkeley, CA, based Investment company Blume Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Baker Hughes Co, T-Mobile US Inc, Pfizer Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Novartis AG, sells Oracle Corp, General Electric Co, M&T Bank Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blume Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Blume Capital Management, Inc. owns 287 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blume Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blume+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Blume Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 120,744 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,073 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12%
  3. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 214,651 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61%
  4. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 38,248 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
  5. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 193,027 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.192500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.77 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $13.41. The stock is now traded at around $6.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF (TPYP)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.04 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $193.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.62 and $51.69, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $44.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 5317.61%. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $21.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 124,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 284.40%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 15,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 41.77%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 122,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 353.80%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 27,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Novartis AG (NVS)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Novartis AG by 281.27%. The purchase prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 444.00%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $373.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $142.98 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $156.17.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $74.15 and $84.96, with an estimated average price of $81.08.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers (PICK)

Blume Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The sale prices were between $41.51 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $45.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Blume Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Blume Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Blume Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Blume Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Blume Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
