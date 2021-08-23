Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, Zai Lab, DRDGold, Sells Amyris Inc, Rubius Therapeutics Inc,

- New Purchases: ZLAB, CERE, EPIX, PSTX, ACIU, BCAB, SESN, RXDX, RXDX, SAVA, BOLT, BOLT, IMCR, SBTX, LXRX, OLMA, IBRX, STTK, PMVP, CMPS, KYMR, ITOS, HYD, CRIS, AMTI, MRUS, BCYC, IDYA, CMRX, ANVS, CLVS, GRCL, CGEM, ALDX, ABCL, FDMT, KALV, VOR, EVLO, AVIR, TARS, PRAX, NUVB, FBRX, PASG, ALXO, NRIX, ALVR, TSHA, GRTS, PRLD, CCCC, KRON, MGTA, KDNY, CDAK, PRTK, BKLN, ALGS, ATHA, GMTX, TEVA,
- Added Positions: BKCC, DRD, OXLC, SCM, JQC, TSLX, AEM, ADCT, IIPR, BLUE, GOLD, KNSA, WPM, SLRC, CONE, TPVG, ARE, MBT, FOLD, BGX, BGB, FCPT, SRPT, AINV, FMC, FCT, PHD, COR, NMFC, PFLT, WHF, KIO, ACAD, ARCC, DSU, NSL, VVR, JFR, JRO, BGT, EC, CCXI, GBDC, ADVM, GSBD, IMVT, FREQ, GTY, BRW, EVF, BLW, EFR, HTGC, SAR, TVTX, ARCT, RMAX, GLPI, STOR, CGBD, APLS, NKTX, CSWC, CUZ, DLR, GLAD, GFI, PNM, PSEC, RIGL, MCI, PNNT, AQN, IOVA, BSL, HRZN, SUNS, KPTI, FSK, ATNX, JBGS, DCPH, DCF, BCSF, BDTX, D, ENIA, NEM, ES, XEL, BBDC, GAIN, CRDF, FCRD, ICPT, MRCC, EPZM, PTCT, RARE, SYRS, FIV, PRVB, CCAP, FMTX, ADC, APD, IDA, KT, NRG, OGE, PNW, WEC, TCPC, CTRE, ATRA, FGEN, BPMC, KURA, EDIT, ENIC, MGP, MRSN, FIXX, YMAB, TPTX, ORIC, INBX, LNT, CMS, CCOI, CGEN, INSM, NHI, OXSQ, MAIN, ECC, RYTM, SRRK, KOD, TCRR, STOK, BCEL, KROS, MRTX, FDUS, ASND, AVRO, GMDA, NGM, HRMY,
- Reduced Positions: AMRS, RUBY, EOG, PXD, DK, AGIO, PRTA, ITCI, BGNE, BIIB, BNTX, COP, MPC, MORF, DVAX, LGND, VLO, VNDA, RDUS, VNO, CNQ, IMO, SLG, STLD, UTHR, HGEN, NTLA, ALNY, EQR, NVAX, OKE, XENE, SELB, PTGX, IMAB, GILD, IRM, VSTM, ENTA, MRNA, VIR, ALXN, EXEL, RS, TEF, ALEC, DTIL, CRTX, AMGN, CLDX, CVM, NBIX, OMER, DRNA, MRNS, ARVN, ORTX, KRTX, RAPT, PLRX, ESS, HALO, NKTR, REGN, UDR, SRNE, OCSL, CDXS, DKL, XLRN, SAGE, BHVN, GTHX, KRYS, CRNX, HARP, IMTX, BMRN, MEIP, MAA, PSB, SWM, SMG, NOA, AKBA, TBPH, AFMD, ADAP, MGTX, LEGN, AGEN, ARWR, CYTK, ENB, EXR, INCY, KMI, BCC, CARA, ARDX, GBT, RETA, AKRO, BBIO, IGMS, SWTX, AES, ARNA, IMGN, VXRT, TRP, EVRG, WMB, ZIOP, IRWD, LYB, MPLX, MGNX, RLMD, ANAB, CUE, ALLO, APLT, ARQT, ZNTL, ANNX, AIV, BCRX, CCI, TGTX, AVNT, SGMO, MTEM, CUBE, VRTX, MDGL, ESPR, FATE, ISEE, VKTX, XBIT, RGNX, CTMX, KDMN, MYOV, DNLI, STRO, BKH, CE, DTE, GERN, INO, SCCO, ALBO, XNCR, RCKT, MCRB, AXSM, VVV, CRSP, BTAI, COGT, REPL, GOSS, RVMD, RPTX, CVAC, SGEN, PGEN, WVE, RCUS, TBIO, PHAT, RNA, RLAY,
- Sold Out: FPRX, KZR, EFF, OYST, NXTC, TCDA, CNST, VYGR, CALA, ODT, APRE,
For the details of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/virtus+etf+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC
- North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA) - 134,360 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.01%
- Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) - 50,060 shares, 0.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
- Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) - 63,901 shares, 0.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.19%
- Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) - 32,451 shares, 0.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.27%
- Valvoline Inc (VVV) - 57,505 shares, 0.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%
Virtus ETF Advisers LLC initiated holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The purchase prices were between $125.11 and $180, with an estimated average price of $160.25. The stock is now traded at around $142.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE)
Virtus ETF Advisers LLC initiated holding in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $14.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX)
Virtus ETF Advisers LLC initiated holding in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AC Immune SA (ACIU)
Virtus ETF Advisers LLC initiated holding in AC Immune SA. The purchase prices were between $6.04 and $8.37, with an estimated average price of $6.92. The stock is now traded at around $6.670500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 30,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BioAtla Inc (BCAB)
Virtus ETF Advisers LLC initiated holding in BioAtla Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $45.33. The stock is now traded at around $42.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Poseida Therapeutics Inc (PSTX)
Virtus ETF Advisers LLC initiated holding in Poseida Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.96 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $8.96. The stock is now traded at around $8.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BlackRock Capital Investment Corp (BKCC)
Virtus ETF Advisers LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Capital Investment Corp by 242.14%. The purchase prices were between $3.35 and $4.43, with an estimated average price of $3.93. The stock is now traded at around $4.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 240,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DRDGold Ltd (DRD)
Virtus ETF Advisers LLC added to a holding in DRDGold Ltd by 31.52%. The purchase prices were between $9.46 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $11.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 155,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM)
Virtus ETF Advisers LLC added to a holding in Stellus Capital Investment Corp by 156.29%. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $13.66, with an estimated average price of $13.17. The stock is now traded at around $13.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 52,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC)
Virtus ETF Advisers LLC added to a holding in Oxford Lane Capital Corp by 31.77%. The purchase prices were between $6.29 and $7.82, with an estimated average price of $6.97. The stock is now traded at around $7.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 212,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)
Virtus ETF Advisers LLC added to a holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc by 86.67%. The purchase prices were between $20.86 and $22.67, with an estimated average price of $22.09. The stock is now traded at around $22.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 34,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC)
Virtus ETF Advisers LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 46.32%. The purchase prices were between $6.48 and $6.78, with an estimated average price of $6.61. The stock is now traded at around $6.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 157,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (FPRX)
Virtus ETF Advisers LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $37.65 and $38, with an estimated average price of $37.89.Sold Out: Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR)
Virtus ETF Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $4.93 and $6.46, with an estimated average price of $5.69.Sold Out: Oyster Point Pharma Inc (OYST)
Virtus ETF Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Oyster Point Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $16.25 and $21.51, with an estimated average price of $18.97.Sold Out: EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)
Virtus ETF Advisers LLC sold out a holding in EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund. The sale prices were between $16.24 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $16.4.Sold Out: NextCure Inc (NXTC)
Virtus ETF Advisers LLC sold out a holding in NextCure Inc. The sale prices were between $7.6 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $8.56.Sold Out: Tricida Inc (TCDA)
Virtus ETF Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Tricida Inc. The sale prices were between $3.95 and $5.41, with an estimated average price of $4.78.
