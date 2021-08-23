Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, Zai Lab, DRDGold, Sells Amyris Inc, Rubius Therapeutics Inc,

New Purchases: ZLAB, CERE, EPIX, PSTX, ACIU, BCAB, SESN, RXDX, RXDX, SAVA, BOLT, BOLT, IMCR, SBTX, LXRX, OLMA, IBRX, STTK, PMVP, CMPS, KYMR, ITOS, HYD, CRIS, AMTI, MRUS, BCYC, IDYA, CMRX, ANVS, CLVS, GRCL, CGEM, ALDX, ABCL, FDMT, KALV, VOR, EVLO, AVIR, TARS, PRAX, NUVB, FBRX, PASG, ALXO, NRIX, ALVR, TSHA, GRTS, PRLD, CCCC, KRON, MGTA, KDNY, CDAK, PRTK, BKLN, ALGS, ATHA, GMTX, TEVA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, Zai Lab, DRDGold, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc, Oxford Lane Capital Corp, sells Amyris Inc, Rubius Therapeutics Inc, , EOG Resources Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC. As of 2021Q2, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owns 400 stocks with a total value of $243 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA) - 134,360 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.01% Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) - 50,060 shares, 0.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) - 63,901 shares, 0.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.19% Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) - 32,451 shares, 0.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.27% Valvoline Inc (VVV) - 57,505 shares, 0.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC initiated holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The purchase prices were between $125.11 and $180, with an estimated average price of $160.25. The stock is now traded at around $142.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC initiated holding in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $14.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC initiated holding in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC initiated holding in AC Immune SA. The purchase prices were between $6.04 and $8.37, with an estimated average price of $6.92. The stock is now traded at around $6.670500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 30,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC initiated holding in BioAtla Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $45.33. The stock is now traded at around $42.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC initiated holding in Poseida Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.96 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $8.96. The stock is now traded at around $8.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Capital Investment Corp by 242.14%. The purchase prices were between $3.35 and $4.43, with an estimated average price of $3.93. The stock is now traded at around $4.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 240,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC added to a holding in DRDGold Ltd by 31.52%. The purchase prices were between $9.46 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $11.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 155,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC added to a holding in Stellus Capital Investment Corp by 156.29%. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $13.66, with an estimated average price of $13.17. The stock is now traded at around $13.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 52,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC added to a holding in Oxford Lane Capital Corp by 31.77%. The purchase prices were between $6.29 and $7.82, with an estimated average price of $6.97. The stock is now traded at around $7.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 212,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC added to a holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc by 86.67%. The purchase prices were between $20.86 and $22.67, with an estimated average price of $22.09. The stock is now traded at around $22.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 34,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 46.32%. The purchase prices were between $6.48 and $6.78, with an estimated average price of $6.61. The stock is now traded at around $6.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 157,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $37.65 and $38, with an estimated average price of $37.89.

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $4.93 and $6.46, with an estimated average price of $5.69.

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Oyster Point Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $16.25 and $21.51, with an estimated average price of $18.97.

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC sold out a holding in EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund. The sale prices were between $16.24 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $16.4.

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC sold out a holding in NextCure Inc. The sale prices were between $7.6 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $8.56.

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Tricida Inc. The sale prices were between $3.95 and $5.41, with an estimated average price of $4.78.