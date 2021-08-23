Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, Zai Lab, DRDGold, Sells Amyris Inc, Rubius Therapeutics Inc,

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, Zai Lab, DRDGold, Sells Amyris Inc, Rubius Therapeutics Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Virtus ETF Advisers LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, Zai Lab, DRDGold, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc, Oxford Lane Capital Corp, sells Amyris Inc, Rubius Therapeutics Inc, , EOG Resources Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC. As of 2021Q2, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owns 400 stocks with a total value of $243 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/virtus+etf+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC
  1. North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA) - 134,360 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.01%
  2. Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) - 50,060 shares, 0.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  3. Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) - 63,901 shares, 0.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.19%
  4. Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) - 32,451 shares, 0.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.27%
  5. Valvoline Inc (VVV) - 57,505 shares, 0.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%
New Purchase: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC initiated holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The purchase prices were between $125.11 and $180, with an estimated average price of $160.25. The stock is now traded at around $142.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC initiated holding in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $14.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC initiated holding in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AC Immune SA (ACIU)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC initiated holding in AC Immune SA. The purchase prices were between $6.04 and $8.37, with an estimated average price of $6.92. The stock is now traded at around $6.670500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 30,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BioAtla Inc (BCAB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC initiated holding in BioAtla Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $45.33. The stock is now traded at around $42.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Poseida Therapeutics Inc (PSTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC initiated holding in Poseida Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.96 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $8.96. The stock is now traded at around $8.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BlackRock Capital Investment Corp (BKCC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Capital Investment Corp by 242.14%. The purchase prices were between $3.35 and $4.43, with an estimated average price of $3.93. The stock is now traded at around $4.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 240,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DRDGold Ltd (DRD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC added to a holding in DRDGold Ltd by 31.52%. The purchase prices were between $9.46 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $11.11. The stock is now traded at around $9.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 155,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC added to a holding in Stellus Capital Investment Corp by 156.29%. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $13.66, with an estimated average price of $13.17. The stock is now traded at around $13.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 52,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC added to a holding in Oxford Lane Capital Corp by 31.77%. The purchase prices were between $6.29 and $7.82, with an estimated average price of $6.97. The stock is now traded at around $7.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 212,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC added to a holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc by 86.67%. The purchase prices were between $20.86 and $22.67, with an estimated average price of $22.09. The stock is now traded at around $22.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 34,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 46.32%. The purchase prices were between $6.48 and $6.78, with an estimated average price of $6.61. The stock is now traded at around $6.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 157,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FPRX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $37.65 and $38, with an estimated average price of $37.89.

Sold Out: Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $4.93 and $6.46, with an estimated average price of $5.69.

Sold Out: Oyster Point Pharma Inc (OYST)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Oyster Point Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $16.25 and $21.51, with an estimated average price of $18.97.

Sold Out: EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC sold out a holding in EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund. The sale prices were between $16.24 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $16.4.

Sold Out: NextCure Inc (NXTC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC sold out a holding in NextCure Inc. The sale prices were between $7.6 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $8.56.

Sold Out: Tricida Inc (TCDA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Tricida Inc. The sale prices were between $3.95 and $5.41, with an estimated average price of $4.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC. Also check out:

1. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Virtus ETF Advisers LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider