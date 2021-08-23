INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Lightning eMotors Inc. (“Lightning eMotors” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZEV) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 16, 2021, after the market closed, Lightning eMotors announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, reporting a net loss of $46.1 million, compared to a net loss of $2.8 million during the prior-year period. The Company also withdrew its fiscal 2021 guidance, stating that it “no longer expects to meet full year guidance” citing among other things “chassis production disruptions.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.63, or 17%, to close at $8.00 per share on August 17, 2021.

If you purchased Lightning eMotors securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005546/en/