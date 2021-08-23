Doheny Asset Management Buys Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells FibroGen Inc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, Teladoc Health Inc

New Purchases: LYV, MU, BAC, DEA,

LYV, MU, BAC, DEA, Added Positions: GILD, FANG, PXD, SFL, PSX, FCX, PYPL, AMZN, TTD, AMD, STAG, XOM, NET, COST,

GILD, FANG, PXD, SFL, PSX, FCX, PYPL, AMZN, TTD, AMD, STAG, XOM, NET, COST, Reduced Positions: ENPH, FGEN, HALO, TDOC, BE, MRK, APTO, HON, AAPL, MCHP, LLY, WHD, LXP, GOOGL, GOOG, CRWD, CVX, EURN, AMGN, AVGO, PG, KMB, GLD, ADI, SBUX, HASI, QCOM, ABBV, TXN, EOG, SLV, HAL, VZ, JPM, DOCU, GH, CHKP, SPY, WATT,

ENPH, FGEN, HALO, TDOC, BE, MRK, APTO, HON, AAPL, MCHP, LLY, WHD, LXP, GOOGL, GOOG, CRWD, CVX, EURN, AMGN, AVGO, PG, KMB, GLD, ADI, SBUX, HASI, QCOM, ABBV, TXN, EOG, SLV, HAL, VZ, JPM, DOCU, GH, CHKP, SPY, WATT, Sold Out: FSLY, USB, COP, OCX, SPLK, LOW, FROG, CUE,

Investment company Doheny Asset Management Current Portfolio ) buys Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, sells FibroGen Inc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Bloom Energy Corp, Fastly Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Doheny Asset Management . As of 2021Q2, Doheny Asset Management owns 97 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DOHENY ASSET MANAGEMENT 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/doheny+asset+management+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,693 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04% Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 39,628 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.76% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,460 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) - 91,930 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.41% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 28,680 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.6, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $83.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 20,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $71.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 13,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 13,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 127.39%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $72.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 22,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 67.95%. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $72.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 20,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 30.84%. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $145.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 16,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in SFL Corp Ltd by 108.52%. The purchase prices were between $7.37 and $8.94, with an estimated average price of $8.19. The stock is now traded at around $7.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 151,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 52.08%. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $68.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 14,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 37.88%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $276.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $39.98 and $71.92, with an estimated average price of $57.04.

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61.

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67.

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in OncoCyte Corp. The sale prices were between $3.77 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.88.

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.

Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in FibroGen Inc by 81.27%. The sale prices were between $18.57 and $35.68, with an estimated average price of $23.39. The stock is now traded at around $12.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Doheny Asset Management still held 8,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc by 23.41%. The sale prices were between $38.84 and $51.31, with an estimated average price of $44.15. The stock is now traded at around $40.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Doheny Asset Management still held 91,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 77.42%. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $144.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Doheny Asset Management still held 1,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Bloom Energy Corp by 40.65%. The sale prices were between $18.79 and $28.39, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Doheny Asset Management still held 36,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 25.7%. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Doheny Asset Management still held 18,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Aptose Biosciences Inc by 88.71%. The sale prices were between $3.31 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.88. The stock is now traded at around $2.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Doheny Asset Management still held 10,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.