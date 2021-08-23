Doheny Asset Management Buys Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells FibroGen Inc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, Teladoc Health Inc

- New Purchases: LYV, MU, BAC, DEA,
- Added Positions: GILD, FANG, PXD, SFL, PSX, FCX, PYPL, AMZN, TTD, AMD, STAG, XOM, NET, COST,
- Reduced Positions: ENPH, FGEN, HALO, TDOC, BE, MRK, APTO, HON, AAPL, MCHP, LLY, WHD, LXP, GOOGL, GOOG, CRWD, CVX, EURN, AMGN, AVGO, PG, KMB, GLD, ADI, SBUX, HASI, QCOM, ABBV, TXN, EOG, SLV, HAL, VZ, JPM, DOCU, GH, CHKP, SPY, WATT,
- Sold Out: FSLY, USB, COP, OCX, SPLK, LOW, FROG, CUE,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,693 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04%
- Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 39,628 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.76%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,460 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%
- Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) - 91,930 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.41%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 28,680 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%
Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.6, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $83.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 20,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $71.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 13,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 13,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)
Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 127.39%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $72.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 22,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 67.95%. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $72.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 20,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 30.84%. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $145.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 16,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SFL Corp Ltd (SFL)
Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in SFL Corp Ltd by 108.52%. The purchase prices were between $7.37 and $8.94, with an estimated average price of $8.19. The stock is now traded at around $7.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 151,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 52.08%. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $68.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 14,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 37.88%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $276.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $39.98 and $71.92, with an estimated average price of $57.04.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67.Sold Out: OncoCyte Corp (OCX)
Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in OncoCyte Corp. The sale prices were between $3.77 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.88.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.Reduced: FibroGen Inc (FGEN)
Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in FibroGen Inc by 81.27%. The sale prices were between $18.57 and $35.68, with an estimated average price of $23.39. The stock is now traded at around $12.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Doheny Asset Management still held 8,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)
Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc by 23.41%. The sale prices were between $38.84 and $51.31, with an estimated average price of $44.15. The stock is now traded at around $40.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Doheny Asset Management still held 91,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 77.42%. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $144.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Doheny Asset Management still held 1,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)
Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Bloom Energy Corp by 40.65%. The sale prices were between $18.79 and $28.39, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Doheny Asset Management still held 36,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 25.7%. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Doheny Asset Management still held 18,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO)
Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Aptose Biosciences Inc by 88.71%. The sale prices were between $3.31 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.88. The stock is now traded at around $2.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Doheny Asset Management still held 10,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.
