Doheny Asset Management Buys Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells FibroGen Inc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, Teladoc Health Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Doheny Asset Management Buys Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells FibroGen Inc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, Teladoc Health Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Doheny Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, sells FibroGen Inc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Bloom Energy Corp, Fastly Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Doheny Asset Management . As of 2021Q2, Doheny Asset Management owns 97 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DOHENY ASSET MANAGEMENT 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/doheny+asset+management+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DOHENY ASSET MANAGEMENT
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,693 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04%
  2. Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 39,628 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.76%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,460 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%
  4. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) - 91,930 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.41%
  5. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 28,680 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%
New Purchase: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.6, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $83.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 20,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $71.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 13,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 13,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)

Doheny Asset Management initiated holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 127.39%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $72.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 22,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 67.95%. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $72.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 20,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 30.84%. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $145.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 16,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SFL Corp Ltd (SFL)

Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in SFL Corp Ltd by 108.52%. The purchase prices were between $7.37 and $8.94, with an estimated average price of $8.19. The stock is now traded at around $7.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 151,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 52.08%. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $68.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 14,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Doheny Asset Management added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 37.88%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $276.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $39.98 and $71.92, with an estimated average price of $57.04.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67.

Sold Out: OncoCyte Corp (OCX)

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in OncoCyte Corp. The sale prices were between $3.77 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.88.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Doheny Asset Management sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.

Reduced: FibroGen Inc (FGEN)

Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in FibroGen Inc by 81.27%. The sale prices were between $18.57 and $35.68, with an estimated average price of $23.39. The stock is now traded at around $12.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Doheny Asset Management still held 8,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)

Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc by 23.41%. The sale prices were between $38.84 and $51.31, with an estimated average price of $44.15. The stock is now traded at around $40.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Doheny Asset Management still held 91,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 77.42%. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $144.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Doheny Asset Management still held 1,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Bloom Energy Corp by 40.65%. The sale prices were between $18.79 and $28.39, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Doheny Asset Management still held 36,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 25.7%. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Doheny Asset Management still held 18,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO)

Doheny Asset Management reduced to a holding in Aptose Biosciences Inc by 88.71%. The sale prices were between $3.31 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.88. The stock is now traded at around $2.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Doheny Asset Management still held 10,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of DOHENY ASSET MANAGEMENT . Also check out:

1. DOHENY ASSET MANAGEMENT 's Undervalued Stocks
2. DOHENY ASSET MANAGEMENT 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DOHENY ASSET MANAGEMENT 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DOHENY ASSET MANAGEMENT keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider