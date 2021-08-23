Logo
Hartline Investment Corp Buys MP Materials Corp, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Sells Sunrun Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hartline Investment Corp (Current Portfolio) buys MP Materials Corp, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, ServiceNow Inc, MicroStrategy Inc, sells Sunrun Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hartline Investment Corp. As of 2021Q2, Hartline Investment Corp owns 124 stocks with a total value of $792 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of HARTLINE INVESTMENT CORP
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 252 shares, 13.33% of the total portfolio.
  2. NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) - 302,194 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.25%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 367,329 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.91%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 246,704 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
  5. Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 483,995 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.06%
New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)

Hartline Investment Corp initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.61 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $31.17. The stock is now traded at around $31.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 373,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

Hartline Investment Corp initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 379,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)

Hartline Investment Corp initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $450.52 and $848.54, with an estimated average price of $592.7. The stock is now traded at around $718.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 8,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Hartline Investment Corp initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1804.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AppHarvest Inc (APPH)

Hartline Investment Corp initiated holding in AppHarvest Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $7.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 44,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 317.18%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $616.718700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 15,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 564.69%. The purchase prices were between $72.78 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $82.87. The stock is now traded at around $80.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 72,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 651.87%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $277.151400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 13,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc by 25.86%. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $62.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 170,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 30.56%. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $416.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 17,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 56.80%. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $216.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Hartline Investment Corp sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.

Sold Out: Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (TMV)

Hartline Investment Corp sold out a holding in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $63.48 and $81.47, with an estimated average price of $73.64.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Hartline Investment Corp sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Sold Out: SunPower Corp (SPWR)

Hartline Investment Corp sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $20.91 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $26.



Here is the complete portfolio of HARTLINE INVESTMENT CORP. Also check out:

1. HARTLINE INVESTMENT CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. HARTLINE INVESTMENT CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HARTLINE INVESTMENT CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HARTLINE INVESTMENT CORP keeps buying
