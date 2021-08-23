Hartline Investment Corp Buys MP Materials Corp, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Sells Sunrun Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares

- New Purchases: MP, SOFI, SOFI, MSTR, MELI, APPH, WELL, FAS, XOM, AMRC, SCHG,
- Added Positions: NOW, CHGG, AMZN, SNOW, AAPL, ZG, REGI, AMD, GNRC, MRVL, TROW, MSFT, VEEV, PSA, LSI, FLOT, DIS, PYPL, C, PLD, NEE, DHR, CCI, AY, VZ, TSLA, IBM,
- Reduced Positions: NVCR, RUN, BE, SEDG, IDXX, TREX, ORLY, NVDA, SQ, ZBRA, ADBE, MAR, BFLY, PG, XBI, SPLK, CSCO, ABT, MGK, BMY, DOMO, TWLO, CTAS, NFLX, V, FB, HASI, GOOG, CL, FSLR, HD, WM, ITW, AMT, SCHP, VBK, FDX, GPN, MCD, PLUG,
- Sold Out: LUV, TMV, INTC, SPWR,
These are the top 5 holdings of HARTLINE INVESTMENT CORP
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 252 shares, 13.33% of the total portfolio.
- NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) - 302,194 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.25%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 367,329 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.91%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 246,704 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
- Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 483,995 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.06%
Hartline Investment Corp initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.61 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $31.17. The stock is now traded at around $31.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 373,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Hartline Investment Corp initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 379,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Hartline Investment Corp initiated holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The purchase prices were between $450.52 and $848.54, with an estimated average price of $592.7. The stock is now traded at around $718.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 8,637 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Hartline Investment Corp initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1804.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AppHarvest Inc (APPH)
Hartline Investment Corp initiated holding in AppHarvest Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.39 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $7.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 44,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 317.18%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $616.718700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 15,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 564.69%. The purchase prices were between $72.78 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $82.87. The stock is now traded at around $80.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 72,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 651.87%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $277.151400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 13,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)
Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc by 25.86%. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $62.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 170,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 30.56%. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $416.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 17,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Hartline Investment Corp added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 56.80%. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $216.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Hartline Investment Corp sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.Sold Out: Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (TMV)
Hartline Investment Corp sold out a holding in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $63.48 and $81.47, with an estimated average price of $73.64.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Hartline Investment Corp sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.Sold Out: SunPower Corp (SPWR)
Hartline Investment Corp sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $20.91 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $26.
