Girard Partners Ltd. Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Roper Technologies Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells PPG Industries Inc, General Mills Inc, Dominion Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
King Of Prussia, PA, based Investment company Girard Partners Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Roper Technologies Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, American Tower Corp, Facebook Inc, sells PPG Industries Inc, General Mills Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Clorox Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Girard Partners Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Girard Partners Ltd. owns 231 stocks with a total value of $775 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GIRARD PARTNERS LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/girard+partners+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GIRARD PARTNERS LTD.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 391,203 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,209,080 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.43%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 103,634 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 473,451 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.19%
  5. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 25,050 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $206.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG)

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $234.64 and $262.72, with an estimated average price of $249.22. The stock is now traded at around $279.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $69.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Entergy Corp (ETR)

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Entergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.47 and $109.29, with an estimated average price of $105.25. The stock is now traded at around $113.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $117.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 127.99%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $230.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 32,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 332.49%. The purchase prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14. The stock is now traded at around $483.389000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 10,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 425.34%. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $304.992300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 15,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 38.99%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $288.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 32,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 24.26%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $365.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 34,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 25.92%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $553.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 22,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of GIRARD PARTNERS LTD.. Also check out:

1. GIRARD PARTNERS LTD.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. GIRARD PARTNERS LTD.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. GIRARD PARTNERS LTD.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GIRARD PARTNERS LTD. keeps buying
