Girard Partners Ltd. Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Roper Technologies Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells PPG Industries Inc, General Mills Inc, Dominion Energy Inc

King Of Prussia, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Roper Technologies Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, American Tower Corp, Facebook Inc, sells PPG Industries Inc, General Mills Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Clorox Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Girard Partners Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Girard Partners Ltd. owns 231 stocks with a total value of $775 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 391,203 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,209,080 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 103,634 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 473,451 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.19% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 25,050 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $206.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $234.64 and $262.72, with an estimated average price of $249.22. The stock is now traded at around $279.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $69.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Entergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.47 and $109.29, with an estimated average price of $105.25. The stock is now traded at around $113.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Girard Partners Ltd. initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $117.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 127.99%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $230.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 32,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 332.49%. The purchase prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14. The stock is now traded at around $483.389000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 10,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 425.34%. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $304.992300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 15,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 38.99%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $288.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 32,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 24.26%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $365.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 34,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Girard Partners Ltd. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 25.92%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $553.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 22,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.

Girard Partners Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77.