Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. Buys ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF, Sells SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Grow

- New Purchases: IDOG, NULV, NUDM, MDYV, NUBD, NUSC, IBMK, IBML, DHR, IBMJ, NULG, FIBR, NUMV, SPGI, DFUS, ETN, ASXC, JPIB, IBDQ, IBDO, IBDP, IBDM, IBDN, TSN, PSA, PKG, JCI, DD, VB, MBB, NUMG, QQEW, XLI, XLV, CTVA, SNA, APD, AXP, DLR, ECL, EW, EPD, OXY, LIN, DGX, DFAS, UGI, MQY, DFS, GM, IR, CB, BUZZ, IBIO, CERC,
- Added Positions: SCHV, IWN, IEMG, SCHD, SCHG, SCHZ, MUB, PFF, DON, IWO, IWP, IWS, SCHF, MRK, WEC, IBM, FLRN, LMT, BLK, USB, VZ, BMY, CVS, KO, JNJ, MCD, PEP, ABT, CVX, XOM, GD, MSFT, TXN, TMO, VOO, MMM, T, ACN, MO, BAC, CSCO, C, CMCSA, DUK, TT, INTU, MS, PG, WMT, WFC, TSLA, NOW, ABBV, BABA, DOW, IEFA, QQQ, SPY, VIG, VT, VTI, LNT, ALL, AMZN, AMT, NLY, BP, BAX, CSX, CLX, COP, STZ, CCI, DE, EMR, F, GPN, HON, MDLZ, KRO, MCK, NUE, PPG, PH, PRU, SWK, TSM, TGT, UNH, WM, ANTM, WMB, ET, LDOS, BX, PM, MOS, GOOG, KHC, HPE, LMND, EFG, GLD, IBB, IVV, IXN, JPST, NUEM, SDY, VAW, VNQ, VYM, XLE, XLF, XLK, XLP, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: SLYG, MDYG, EEM, HD, SPYV, AAPL, UNP, HYMB, VFH, NVDA, VGT, LOW, DIS, DAL, ADP, SYK, SBUX, CRM, PYPL, NKE, PSX, FB, LKQ, COST, ADBE, BKH, BA, CAT, CE, SUB, NEE, GIS, GOOGL, IJH, IJJ, VWO, IJK, IVE, DVY, OTIS, IWF, VIS, ZTS, VTEB, IWM, NFLX, AFL, AMGN, BRK.B, CL, ED, LLY, GILD, GSK, ITW, KMB, AVGO, ORCL, PFG, QCOM, TRV, TJX, RTX, WBA, MA, V,
- Sold Out: SCHK, CP, 2TX, CF, CR, GE, JETS, SYY, UAL, NCLH, SUN, VEA, ALK, SPYD, BKR, HRZN, AWK, MYF, XEL, VFC, PENN, PNC, MU, CNC, KODK,
For the details of Avantax Planning Partners, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/avantax+planning+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Avantax Planning Partners, Inc.
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 3,211,015 shares, 21.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 5,483,297 shares, 17.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 2,830,446 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 3,539,068 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 4,517,894 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. initiated holding in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.02 and $29.03, with an estimated average price of $28.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 851,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.2 and $38.55, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 113,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity (NUDM)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity . The purchase prices were between $30.25 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $31.6. The stock is now traded at around $32.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 113,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.699900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. initiated holding in NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.6 and $25.99, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $26.219500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 74,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.764200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 39,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 114.91%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.420500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 257,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ISHARES TRUST (PFF)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 134.29%. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 189,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 61.40%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $43.48, with an estimated average price of $42.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 239,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $99.93 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.69. The stock is now traded at around $115.079900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 98,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.34%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $117.55, with an estimated average price of $114.34. The stock is now traded at around $116.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 95,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 52.90%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 70,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab 1000 Index ETF. The sale prices were between $39.3 and $42.66, with an estimated average price of $41.35.Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54.Sold Out: Asensus Surgical Inc (2TX)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Asensus Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $1.3 and $3, with an estimated average price of $2.1.Sold Out: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $45.2 and $55.56, with an estimated average price of $50.7.Sold Out: Sunoco LP (SUN)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Sunoco LP. The sale prices were between $31.84 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $35.39.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of Avantax Planning Partners, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Avantax Planning Partners, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Avantax Planning Partners, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Avantax Planning Partners, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment