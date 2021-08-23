Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. Buys ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF, Sells SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Grow

New Purchases: IDOG, NULV, NUDM, MDYV, NUBD, NUSC, IBMK, IBML, DHR, IBMJ, NULG, FIBR, NUMV, SPGI, DFUS, ETN, ASXC, JPIB, IBDQ, IBDO, IBDP, IBDM, IBDN, TSN, PSA, PKG, JCI, DD, VB, MBB, NUMG, QQEW, XLI, XLV, CTVA, SNA, APD, AXP, DLR, ECL, EW, EPD, OXY, LIN, DGX, DFAS, UGI, MQY, DFS, GM, IR, CB, BUZZ, IBIO, CERC,

SCHV, IWN, IEMG, SCHD, SCHG, SCHZ, MUB, PFF, DON, IWO, IWP, IWS, SCHF, MRK, WEC, IBM, FLRN, LMT, BLK, USB, VZ, BMY, CVS, KO, JNJ, MCD, PEP, ABT, CVX, XOM, GD, MSFT, TXN, TMO, VOO, MMM, T, ACN, MO, BAC, CSCO, C, CMCSA, DUK, TT, INTU, MS, PG, WMT, WFC, TSLA, NOW, ABBV, BABA, DOW, IEFA, QQQ, SPY, VIG, VT, VTI, LNT, ALL, AMZN, AMT, NLY, BP, BAX, CSX, CLX, COP, STZ, CCI, DE, EMR, F, GPN, HON, MDLZ, KRO, MCK, NUE, PPG, PH, PRU, SWK, TSM, TGT, UNH, WM, ANTM, WMB, ET, LDOS, BX, PM, MOS, GOOG, KHC, HPE, LMND, EFG, GLD, IBB, IVV, IXN, JPST, NUEM, SDY, VAW, VNQ, VYM, XLE, XLF, XLK, XLP, XLY, Reduced Positions: SLYG, MDYG, EEM, HD, SPYV, AAPL, UNP, HYMB, VFH, NVDA, VGT, LOW, DIS, DAL, ADP, SYK, SBUX, CRM, PYPL, NKE, PSX, FB, LKQ, COST, ADBE, BKH, BA, CAT, CE, SUB, NEE, GIS, GOOGL, IJH, IJJ, VWO, IJK, IVE, DVY, OTIS, IWF, VIS, ZTS, VTEB, IWM, NFLX, AFL, AMGN, BRK.B, CL, ED, LLY, GILD, GSK, ITW, KMB, AVGO, ORCL, PFG, QCOM, TRV, TJX, RTX, WBA, MA, V,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF, ISHARES TRUST, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, sells SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, Schwab 1000 Index ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avantax Planning Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. owns 327 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 3,211,015 shares, 21.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 5,483,297 shares, 17.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 2,830,446 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 3,539,068 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.94% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 4,517,894 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. initiated holding in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.02 and $29.03, with an estimated average price of $28.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 851,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.2 and $38.55, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 113,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity . The purchase prices were between $30.25 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $31.6. The stock is now traded at around $32.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 113,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.699900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. initiated holding in NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.6 and $25.99, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $26.219500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 74,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.764200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 39,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 114.91%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.420500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 257,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 134.29%. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 189,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 61.40%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $43.48, with an estimated average price of $42.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 239,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $99.93 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.69. The stock is now traded at around $115.079900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 98,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.34%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $117.55, with an estimated average price of $114.34. The stock is now traded at around $116.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 95,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 52.90%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 70,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab 1000 Index ETF. The sale prices were between $39.3 and $42.66, with an estimated average price of $41.35.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Asensus Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $1.3 and $3, with an estimated average price of $2.1.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $45.2 and $55.56, with an estimated average price of $50.7.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Sunoco LP. The sale prices were between $31.84 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $35.39.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.