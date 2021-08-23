Investment Management Of Virginia Llc Buys CollPlant Biotechnologies, CollPlant Biotechnologies, Intrepid Potash Inc, Sells , CollPlant Biotechnologies, CollPlant Biotechnologies

- New Purchases: CLGN, CLGN, IPI, MKL, CHK, KPLT, ORCL, INT, BW, RTX, IBB, LEG, CGNX,
- Added Positions: QDEL, MGNI, BABA, REGL, GNTX, IMMR, STTK, DOW, EOG, ALEX, IBM, SO, XLY, VZ, TTE, TFC, PXD, MPW, ED, KO, CVX, GOOG, KHC, GPC, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: DIA, IWM, DHR, AWH, CCRN, LGND, KVHI, MSFT, OCSL, BLK, PGR, LOW, PKI, CAT, NSC, TMO, MCHP, AUB, BR, XLC, TROW, UNH, MDLZ, JNJ, ABT, ADP, CVS, CMCSA, CSCO, MA, WBA, UPS, BDX, TSN, CSX, INTC, AVGO, PYPL, QCOM, PG, PEP, ETN, LLY, ALB, EMR, XOM, LEN, KR, FDX, SLB, CTVA, AEP, ULTA, T, ADI, WMT, HLIO, RDS.A, RPM, D, MCD, GSK, HDSN,
- Sold Out: LMNX, CLGN, CLGN, CUB, LSCC,
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 56,656 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.05%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 39,120 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 120,708 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF (REGL) - 185,156 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.49%
- American Express Co (AXP) - 75,778 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $19.21. The stock is now traded at around $17.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 530,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd (CLGN)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $19.21. The stock is now traded at around $17.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 530,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in Intrepid Potash Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.51 and $35.62, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $30.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 273,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Markel Corp (MKL)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $1139.62 and $1248.87, with an estimated average price of $1197.62. The stock is now traded at around $1268.344400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 5,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 80,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Katapult Holdings Inc (KPLT)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in Katapult Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $9.34. The stock is now traded at around $3.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 241,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Quidel Corp by 56.39%. The purchase prices were between $104.07 and $132.21, with an estimated average price of $118.06. The stock is now traded at around $118.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 80,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 224.67%. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $26.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 95,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 30.15%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $159.002300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 37,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gentex Corp (GNTX)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Gentex Corp by 77.54%. The purchase prices were between $31.66 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 78,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Immersion Corp (IMMR)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Immersion Corp by 42.38%. The purchase prices were between $7.22 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $8.6. The stock is now traded at around $7.271900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 330,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Shattuck Labs Inc by 293.09%. The purchase prices were between $24.14 and $37.68, with an estimated average price of $29.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 36,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (LMNX)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $31.74 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $36.25.Sold Out: CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd (CLGN)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold out a holding in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.44 and $17.52, with an estimated average price of $14.59.Sold Out: CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd (CLGN)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold out a holding in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.44 and $17.52, with an estimated average price of $14.59.Sold Out: Cubic Corp (CUB)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.Sold Out: Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)
Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold out a holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $57.92, with an estimated average price of $51.18.
