Investment Management Of Virginia Llc Buys CollPlant Biotechnologies, CollPlant Biotechnologies, Intrepid Potash Inc, Sells , CollPlant Biotechnologies, CollPlant Biotechnologies

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Richmond, VA, based Investment company Investment Management Of Virginia Llc (Current Portfolio) buys CollPlant Biotechnologies, CollPlant Biotechnologies, Intrepid Potash Inc, Markel Corp, Chesapeake Energy Corp, sells , CollPlant Biotechnologies, CollPlant Biotechnologies, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Cubic Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Management Of Virginia Llc. As of 2021Q2, Investment Management Of Virginia Llc owns 163 stocks with a total value of $520 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OF VIRGINIA LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investment+management+of+virginia+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OF VIRGINIA LLC
  1. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 56,656 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.05%
  2. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 39,120 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
  3. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 120,708 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
  4. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Div Aristocrats ETF (REGL) - 185,156 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.49%
  5. American Express Co (AXP) - 75,778 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
New Purchase: CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd (CLGN)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $19.21. The stock is now traded at around $17.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 530,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in Intrepid Potash Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.51 and $35.62, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $30.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 273,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Markel Corp (MKL)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $1139.62 and $1248.87, with an estimated average price of $1197.62. The stock is now traded at around $1268.344400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 5,113 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 80,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Katapult Holdings Inc (KPLT)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc initiated holding in Katapult Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $9.34. The stock is now traded at around $3.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 241,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Quidel Corp by 56.39%. The purchase prices were between $104.07 and $132.21, with an estimated average price of $118.06. The stock is now traded at around $118.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 80,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 224.67%. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $26.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 95,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 30.15%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $159.002300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 37,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gentex Corp (GNTX)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Gentex Corp by 77.54%. The purchase prices were between $31.66 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 78,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Immersion Corp (IMMR)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Immersion Corp by 42.38%. The purchase prices were between $7.22 and $9.63, with an estimated average price of $8.6. The stock is now traded at around $7.271900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 330,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc added to a holding in Shattuck Labs Inc by 293.09%. The purchase prices were between $24.14 and $37.68, with an estimated average price of $29.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 36,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (LMNX)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $31.74 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $36.25.

Sold Out: CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd (CLGN)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold out a holding in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.44 and $17.52, with an estimated average price of $14.59.

Sold Out: Cubic Corp (CUB)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.

Sold Out: Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold out a holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $57.92, with an estimated average price of $51.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OF VIRGINIA LLC. Also check out:

1. INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OF VIRGINIA LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OF VIRGINIA LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OF VIRGINIA LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT OF VIRGINIA LLC keeps buying
