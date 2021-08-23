Logo
Roberts Glore & Co Inc Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, C3.ai Inc, Discovery Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, General Electric Co, Otis Worldwide Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Roberts Glore & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, C3.ai Inc, Discovery Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, General Electric Co, Otis Worldwide Corp, AMC Networks Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roberts Glore & Co Inc . As of 2021Q2, Roberts Glore & Co Inc owns 195 stocks with a total value of $334 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROBERTS GLORE & CO INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roberts+glore+%26+co+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROBERTS GLORE & CO INC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 69,163 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,030 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 107,239 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
  4. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 98,124 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 68,239 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.89 and $76.15, with an estimated average price of $62.3. The stock is now traded at around $46.519900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $67.42 and $84.76, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.69 and $121.77, with an estimated average price of $109.42. The stock is now traded at around $127.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Morningstar Inc (MORN)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in Morningstar Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.04 and $265.21, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $261.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc (JOF)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc added to a holding in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc by 46.24%. The purchase prices were between $8.78 and $9.53, with an estimated average price of $9.2. The stock is now traded at around $8.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.91%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.420500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74.

Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

Sold Out: Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AAIC)

Roberts Glore & Co Inc sold out a holding in Arlington Asset Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $3.9 and $4.2, with an estimated average price of $4.06.



