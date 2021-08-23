Roberts Glore & Co Inc Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, C3.ai Inc, Discovery Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, General Electric Co, Otis Worldwide Corp

New Purchases: EFA, AI, DISCA, CBOE, NVO, MORN, V,

EFA, AI, DISCA, CBOE, NVO, MORN, V, Added Positions: MSFT, BND, MOAT, JOF, IEFA, AMZN, VXUS, LMT, IEMG, CET, ATRI, VMW, ADX, VCSH, VWO, ABC, MRK, BBL, BIIB, CNC, CME, CHKP, QCOM, RMT, BA, ABEV, CMP,

MSFT, BND, MOAT, JOF, IEFA, AMZN, VXUS, LMT, IEMG, CET, ATRI, VMW, ADX, VCSH, VWO, ABC, MRK, BBL, BIIB, CNC, CME, CHKP, QCOM, RMT, BA, ABEV, CMP, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, ABT, VPL, MGV, AMCX, GOOGL, ABBV, WIW, QVAL, GOOG, WIA, JNJ, LIN, FLO, COP, WAB, BAB, VMBS, PEP, PYPL, APH, SJM, HD, GIS, CVX, FDX, UPS, XOM, PG, AB, SMG, SAM, RYN, SO, PCH, SPY, SBUX, PFE, KO, TGT, TRP, UL, UNP, USCI, VTV, TECH, VIG, VWOB, VZ, WBA, DFJ, MMM, FDS, FAST, DE, GD, ETR, GILD, DCI, ILMN, INTU, PHO, IYM, EBAY, CARR, LHX, CHRW, MXIM, CI, KTF, DEO, FISV, CSX, CHD, AAP, PEO, WY, ADP, VOO, VNQ, NTRS, TSLA, GS, STT, J, BP, NTR,

BRK.B, ABT, VPL, MGV, AMCX, GOOGL, ABBV, WIW, QVAL, GOOG, WIA, JNJ, LIN, FLO, COP, WAB, BAB, VMBS, PEP, PYPL, APH, SJM, HD, GIS, CVX, FDX, UPS, XOM, PG, AB, SMG, SAM, RYN, SO, PCH, SPY, SBUX, PFE, KO, TGT, TRP, UL, UNP, USCI, VTV, TECH, VIG, VWOB, VZ, WBA, DFJ, MMM, FDS, FAST, DE, GD, ETR, GILD, DCI, ILMN, INTU, PHO, IYM, EBAY, CARR, LHX, CHRW, MXIM, CI, KTF, DEO, FISV, CSX, CHD, AAP, PEO, WY, ADP, VOO, VNQ, NTRS, TSLA, GS, STT, J, BP, NTR, Sold Out: EEM, GE, OTIS, IFF, CAT, AAIC, SF,

Investment company Roberts Glore & Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, C3.ai Inc, Discovery Inc, Cboe Global Markets Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, General Electric Co, Otis Worldwide Corp, AMC Networks Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roberts Glore & Co Inc . As of 2021Q2, Roberts Glore & Co Inc owns 195 stocks with a total value of $334 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROBERTS GLORE & CO INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roberts+glore+%26+co+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 69,163 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,030 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.74% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 107,239 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 98,124 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 68,239 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.89 and $76.15, with an estimated average price of $62.3. The stock is now traded at around $46.519900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $67.42 and $84.76, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.69 and $121.77, with an estimated average price of $109.42. The stock is now traded at around $127.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc initiated holding in Morningstar Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.04 and $265.21, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $261.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc added to a holding in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc by 46.24%. The purchase prices were between $8.78 and $9.53, with an estimated average price of $9.2. The stock is now traded at around $8.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.91%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.420500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc sold out a holding in Arlington Asset Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $3.9 and $4.2, with an estimated average price of $4.06.