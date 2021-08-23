Logo
Bessemer Securities Llc Buys Eaton Corp PLC, Domino's Pizza Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells Fortive Corp, AptarGroup Inc, Kansas City Southern

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Bessemer Securities Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Eaton Corp PLC, Domino's Pizza Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Vulcan Materials Co, sells Fortive Corp, AptarGroup Inc, Kansas City Southern, Sea, Square Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bessemer Securities Llc. As of 2021Q2, Bessemer Securities Llc owns 120 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BESSEMER SECURITIES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bessemer+securities+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BESSEMER SECURITIES LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 164,841 shares, 27.81% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,164 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,804 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,752 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.43%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,685 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

Bessemer Securities Llc initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $367.79 and $466.49, with an estimated average price of $422.43. The stock is now traded at around $507.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Bessemer Securities Llc initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53. The stock is now traded at around $184.867500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO)

Bessemer Securities Llc initiated holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $134.9, with an estimated average price of $127.93. The stock is now traded at around $137.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Bessemer Securities Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $32.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 297.58%. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98. The stock is now traded at around $169.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 13,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 243.56%. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $363.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $156.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 20,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc by 40.28%. The purchase prices were between $176.19 and $211.63, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $239.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 34.15%. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $305.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 20.80%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $96.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)

Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of BESSEMER SECURITIES LLC. Also check out:

1. BESSEMER SECURITIES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BESSEMER SECURITIES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BESSEMER SECURITIES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BESSEMER SECURITIES LLC keeps buying
