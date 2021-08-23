Bessemer Securities Llc Buys Eaton Corp PLC, Domino's Pizza Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells Fortive Corp, AptarGroup Inc, Kansas City Southern

- New Purchases: DPZ, VMC, LECO, OGN,
- Added Positions: ETN, NOC, JPM, JLL, AZPN, WEX, UNP, MTCH, FTNT, BAC, PAYC, USFD, HEI, DE, CVX, UNH, SCHW, AMT, V, MRK, ABBV,
- Reduced Positions: ATR, SE, TMO, ADBE, CCMP, CHTR, GOOG, PXD, COP, HD, BURL, IQV, LH, MSFT, ANSS, AOS, EFX,
- Sold Out: FTV, KSU, SQ, LHX, FISV, GE,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 164,841 shares, 27.81% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,164 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,804 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,752 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.43%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,685 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio.
Bessemer Securities Llc initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $367.79 and $466.49, with an estimated average price of $422.43. The stock is now traded at around $507.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)
Bessemer Securities Llc initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53. The stock is now traded at around $184.867500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO)
Bessemer Securities Llc initiated holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $134.9, with an estimated average price of $127.93. The stock is now traded at around $137.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Bessemer Securities Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $32.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 745 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 297.58%. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98. The stock is now traded at around $169.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 13,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 243.56%. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $363.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $156.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 20,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)
Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc by 40.28%. The purchase prices were between $176.19 and $211.63, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $239.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 34.15%. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $305.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 20.80%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $96.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)
Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)
Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
