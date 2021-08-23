Roof Eidam & Maycock Buys MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Growth ETF, Anthem Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Roof Eidam & Maycock Buys MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Growth ETF, Anthem Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Roof Eidam & Maycock (Current Portfolio) buys MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Union Pacific Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Growth ETF, Anthem Inc, CVS Health Corp, ARK Innovation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roof Eidam & Maycock. As of 2021Q2, Roof Eidam & Maycock owns 100 stocks with a total value of $268 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROOF EIDAM & MAYCOCK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roof+eidam+%26+maycock/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROOF EIDAM & MAYCOCK
  1. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 561,440 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
  2. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 140,745 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.12%
  3. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 76,992 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 103,186 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
  5. MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) - 163,007 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $92.27. The stock is now traded at around $100.519800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 163,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (ESG)

Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $97.09 and $105.08, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $109.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 37,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $426.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 4,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $224.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.074400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $449.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Roof Eidam & Maycock added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 97.12%. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 140,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Roof Eidam & Maycock added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.19%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

Roof Eidam & Maycock added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)

Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1.

Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Smart Sand Inc (SND)

Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in Smart Sand Inc. The sale prices were between $2.2 and $3.33, with an estimated average price of $2.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of ROOF EIDAM & MAYCOCK. Also check out:

1. ROOF EIDAM & MAYCOCK's Undervalued Stocks
2. ROOF EIDAM & MAYCOCK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ROOF EIDAM & MAYCOCK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ROOF EIDAM & MAYCOCK keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider