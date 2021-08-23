Roof Eidam & Maycock Buys MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Growth ETF, Anthem Inc

New Purchases: SUSA, ESG, UNH, UNP, JMST, IVV, IBMM, IBML, IBMK, IBMN, IBMJ, IBMO, ESGV, ESML, SPDW,

Investment company Roof Eidam & Maycock Current Portfolio ) buys MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Union Pacific Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Growth ETF, Anthem Inc, CVS Health Corp, ARK Innovation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roof Eidam & Maycock. As of 2021Q2, Roof Eidam & Maycock owns 100 stocks with a total value of $268 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 561,440 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 140,745 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.12% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 76,992 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 103,186 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) - 163,007 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. New Position

Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $92.27. The stock is now traded at around $100.519800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 163,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $97.09 and $105.08, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $109.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 37,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $426.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 4,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $224.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.074400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $449.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roof Eidam & Maycock added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 97.12%. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 140,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roof Eidam & Maycock added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.19%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roof Eidam & Maycock added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1.

Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62.

Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in Smart Sand Inc. The sale prices were between $2.2 and $3.33, with an estimated average price of $2.61.