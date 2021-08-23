Roof Eidam & Maycock Buys MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Growth ETF, Anthem Inc

- New Purchases: SUSA, ESG, UNH, UNP, JMST, IVV, IBMM, IBML, IBMK, IBMN, IBMJ, IBMO, ESGV, ESML, SPDW,
- Added Positions: TIP, SCHD, VB, VOE, JKE, VEA, VIGI, ESGD, EEM, VBR,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, ARKK, SCHO, MTUM, BSV, JPST, GOOG, VWO, CMCSA, ECL, USMV,
- Sold Out: MBB, ANTM, CVS, GE, SND,
For the details of ROOF EIDAM & MAYCOCK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roof+eidam+%26+maycock/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ROOF EIDAM & MAYCOCK
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 561,440 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 140,745 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.12%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 76,992 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 103,186 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
- MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) - 163,007 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $92.27. The stock is now traded at around $100.519800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 163,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (ESG)
Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $97.09 and $105.08, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $109.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 37,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $426.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 4,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $224.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.074400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Roof Eidam & Maycock initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $449.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Roof Eidam & Maycock added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 97.12%. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 140,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Roof Eidam & Maycock added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.19%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)
Roof Eidam & Maycock added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)
Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1.Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Smart Sand Inc (SND)
Roof Eidam & Maycock sold out a holding in Smart Sand Inc. The sale prices were between $2.2 and $3.33, with an estimated average price of $2.61.
Here is the complete portfolio of ROOF EIDAM & MAYCOCK. Also check out:
1. ROOF EIDAM & MAYCOCK's Undervalued Stocks
2. ROOF EIDAM & MAYCOCK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ROOF EIDAM & MAYCOCK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ROOF EIDAM & MAYCOCK keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment