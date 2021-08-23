Logo
Securian Asset Management, Inc Buys Essex Property Trust Inc, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Regency Centers Corp, Sells CyrusOne Inc, General Electric Co, DoorDash Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Securian Asset Management, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Essex Property Trust Inc, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Regency Centers Corp, SBA Communications Corp, American Homes 4 Rent, sells CyrusOne Inc, General Electric Co, DoorDash Inc, Weingarten Realty Investors, Healthpeak Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Securian Asset Management, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Securian Asset Management, Inc owns 984 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Securian Asset Management, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/securian+asset+management%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Securian Asset Management, Inc
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,374,641 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 660,014 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 37,578 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 1,651,031 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%
  5. iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 1,079,134 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%
New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Securian Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 161,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Securian Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $67.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Securian Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)

Securian Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $154.06, with an estimated average price of $142.1. The stock is now traded at around $127.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI)

Securian Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $27.94, with an estimated average price of $25.69. The stock is now traded at around $24.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: R1 RCM Inc (RCM)

Securian Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in R1 RCM Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $27.29, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $19.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Securian Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc by 376.00%. The purchase prices were between $271.84 and $315.4, with an estimated average price of $294.31. The stock is now traded at around $316.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 72,666 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Securian Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Regency Centers Corp by 157.75%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 245,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Securian Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 91.51%. The purchase prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18. The stock is now traded at around $358.296900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Securian Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 21.52%. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $39.63, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $40.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 568,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Securian Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 57.10%. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22.82, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $17.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 457,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Securian Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 30.97%. The purchase prices were between $18.75 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $20.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 622,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Securian Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Securian Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25.

Sold Out: National Health Investors Inc (NHI)

Securian Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in National Health Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $65.14 and $74.85, with an estimated average price of $69.79.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Securian Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Securian Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Sold Out: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

Securian Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The sale prices were between $34.71 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $39.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of Securian Asset Management, Inc. Also check out:

1. Securian Asset Management, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Securian Asset Management, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Securian Asset Management, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Securian Asset Management, Inc keeps buying
