Securian Asset Management, Inc Buys Essex Property Trust Inc, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Regency Centers Corp, Sells CyrusOne Inc, General Electric Co, DoorDash Inc

New Purchases: IDEV, SPYG, SPYV, AZPN, RCM, EMHY, NVST, NSA, ENV, G, TNL, CROX, SHO, SJI, LSCC, ELY, PGNY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Essex Property Trust Inc, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Regency Centers Corp, SBA Communications Corp, American Homes 4 Rent, sells CyrusOne Inc, General Electric Co, DoorDash Inc, Weingarten Realty Investors, Healthpeak Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Securian Asset Management, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Securian Asset Management, Inc owns 984 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,374,641 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 660,014 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 37,578 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 1,651,031 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33% iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 1,079,134 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%

Securian Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 161,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Securian Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $67.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Securian Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Securian Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $154.06, with an estimated average price of $142.1. The stock is now traded at around $127.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Securian Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $27.94, with an estimated average price of $25.69. The stock is now traded at around $24.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Securian Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in R1 RCM Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $27.29, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $19.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Securian Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc by 376.00%. The purchase prices were between $271.84 and $315.4, with an estimated average price of $294.31. The stock is now traded at around $316.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 72,666 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Securian Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Regency Centers Corp by 157.75%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 245,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Securian Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 91.51%. The purchase prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18. The stock is now traded at around $358.296900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Securian Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 21.52%. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $39.63, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $40.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 568,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Securian Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 57.10%. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22.82, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $17.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 457,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Securian Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 30.97%. The purchase prices were between $18.75 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $20.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 622,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Securian Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Securian Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25.

Securian Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in National Health Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $65.14 and $74.85, with an estimated average price of $69.79.

Securian Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Securian Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Securian Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The sale prices were between $34.71 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $39.68.