Securian Asset Management, Inc Buys Essex Property Trust Inc, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Regency Centers Corp, Sells CyrusOne Inc, General Electric Co, DoorDash Inc

- New Purchases: IDEV, SPYG, SPYV, AZPN, RCM, EMHY, NVST, NSA, ENV, G, TNL, CROX, SHO, SJI, LSCC, ELY, PGNY,
- Added Positions: ESS, REG, PLD, SBAC, DLR, AMH, PK, VTR, PSA, KIM, LSI, ELS, AEP, USIG, CWEN.A, SBRA, O, IAGG, STWD, MGP, GEL, PCH, NRG, MPLX, WES, IRT, TDY, NS, WEC, ET, PEB, DRH, INN, DOC, D, NEP, DEA, CHCT, ADC, BKR, IJH, SPEM, SPSM, USHY, HBAN, STE, EPD, CMS, PXD, NEE, FRT, ACC, HFC, VNOM, HALO, SYNH, GT, GTY, FISV, NCLH, BEPC, ANGL, VIAC, DUK, TLT, DISCA, OFC, JAZZ, AES, UAL, UBSI, SRE, NNN, VSAT, AIRC, AJG, BR, DXCM, ROIC, DISCK, BXMT, AIZ, HPP, MAC, ENPH, LAD, ATO,
- Reduced Positions: CONE, WRI, PEAK, MAR, TRNO, QTS, ARE, OHI, VICI, IVW, EQIX, AVB, AMT, HDV, IVE, FR, SPG, USMV, AAPL, EQR, TRGP, EFAV, BXP, CCI, DRE, EXR, MAA, SUI, UDR, GOOG, LNT, BAC, BRK.B, CPT, CI, DCP, DTE, HIW, HD, HST, INTC, JPM, KRC, LOW, MMP, ORCL, PG, VZ, WMT, WMB, BIP, CHTR, KMI, STAG, VER, FB, EPRT, BNL, AGCO, ALE, ABMD, AYI, AMG, AFL, A, Y, ADS, ALL, AMED, AEO, AFG, AIG, AMP, AMGN, AMKR, ATR, WTRG, ARW, ARWR, ASH, ASB, AN, ADP, AVT, BXS, BOH, OZK, BDC, BBY, BIIB, BKH, BLKB, BYD, BCO, BRKS, BRO, BC, BLDR, CACI, CBRL, CF, CHRW, CSX, CBT, CCMP, CDNS, CPB, COF, KMX, CAH, CSL, CRI, CASY, CATY, CE, CAR, CNP, CERN, CRL, CHH, CHD, CHDN, CIEN, XEC, CRUS, C, CLH, CLF, CLX, CGNX, COHR, COLM, CBSH, CMC, CMP, CAG, CNO, CNX, STZ, COO, CPRT, INGR, COST, CR, CREE, CFR, CMI, CW, LIVN, DHI, XRAY, DAR, DVA, ATGE, DECK, DE, DKS, DLTR, DPZ, DCI, DD, DY, EXP, EWBC, EGP, EW, EME, ENB, ENS, EPR, EQT, RE, EXEL, EXPD, FNB, FFIV, FCN, FDS, FICO, FHI, FITB, FCFS, PACW, FFIN, FHN, FLO, FLS, FLR, FL, FULT, GATX, TGNA, IT, GD, GNTX, GBCI, GPN, GS, GGG, HRB, HAE, HAIN, HWC, THG, HOG, LHX, HE, HR, HCSG, EHC, HELE, MLHR, HPQ, HXL, HRC, HOLX, HUBB, ICUI, IIVI, ITT, IDA, IEX, IDXX, INCY, IART, IBOC, SJM, JCOM, JBL, JKHY, JACK, JBLU, JW.A, JLL, KBH, K, KMT, KMB, KEX, KNX, KSS, MDLZ, KR, LHCG, SR, LAMR, LANC, LSTR, LII, JEF, LGND, LECO, LNC, LFUS, LMT, LPX, MDU, MTG, MGM, MKSI, MSM, MANH, MAN, MKTX, MTZ, MAS, MAT, MMS, MPW, MRCY, MCY, MET, MTD, MIDD, MTX, MHK, MOH, MS, MUR, NCR, NDAQ, NFG, NATI, NKTR, NEOG, NTCT, NTAP, NBIX, NJR, NYCB, NYT, NDSN, JWN, NSC, NTRS, NOC, NWE, NUS, NUVA, OGE, ODFL, ORI, OLN, OMC, ASGN, OSK, PNM, PZZA, PTC, PDCO, PENN, PKI, PRGO, PVH, PPC, PNFP, PII, AVNT, LIN, PB, STL, PRU, PHM, QCOM, DGX, QDEL, RLI, RPM, RYN, RBC, RS, RNR, RGEN, RSG, RHI, ROL, RGLD, R, SEIC, SLG, SLM, SAFM, SGMS, SMG, STX, SEE, XPO, SIGI, SMTC, SXT, SCI, SHW, SBNY, SLGN, SSD, SKX, SON, TRV, STT, STLD, SRCL, SF, STRA, SYNA, SNX, SNV, TGT, AXON, TECH, TFX, TDS, TPX, THC, TER, TEX, TTEK, TCBI, TXRH, TXT, TMO, THO, TKR, TOL, TR, GL, TTC, ACIW, THS, TREX, WEN, TRN, TRMK, UGI, UMBF, USB, UMPQ, UNP, UTHR, KMPR, OLED, UNM, URBN, VLY, VMI, VRTX, VSH, GWW, WAB, WAFD, GHC, WAT, WBS, WW, WERN, EVRG, WY, WSM, WTFC, WWD, INT, WWE, WOR, WEX, WYNN, XRX, YUM, ZBRA, ZION, CMG, L, TDG, PRG, HOMB, EVR, CVLT, LDOS, DEI, OC, EBS, KBR, FSLR, CQP, IBKR, ACM, DFS, TEL, MASI, AWK, TDC, ULTA, IRDM, DAN, CFX, RGA, LOPE, VRSK, DG, LEA, KAR, CIT, PRI, FAF, CBOE, SIX, COR, VC, HCA, RLJ, MPC, ACHC, TRIP, CPRI, POST, YELP, FIVE, GMED, PNR, SRC, QLYS, FANG, USAC, TPH, TMHC, HASI, COTY, SFM, FOXF, MUSA, SAIC, ESNT, ALLE, OGS, PCTY, SABR, NAVI, CTRE, HQY, CZR, CDK, KEYS, PRAH, STOR, QRVO, UE, SEDG, UNVR, ENR, BLD, CC, OLLI, RUN, LITE, PEN, NGVT, KNSL, MEDP, VVV, ADNT, AM, JHG, JBGS, BHF, SAIL, NVT, CDAY, CHX, WH, BJ, YETI, ETRN, FOXA, FOX, CTVA, AMCR, IAA, GO, OTIS, BIPC, VNT, CNXC,
- Sold Out: GE, DASH, NHI, VAR, CLGX, CMD, TCF, FLIR, BEP, WD5A, CTT, GRUB, PRSP, GNW, SVC, IDCC, AVNS, UFS,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,374,641 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 660,014 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 37,578 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 1,651,031 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%
- iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 1,079,134 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%
Securian Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 161,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Securian Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $67.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Securian Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)
Securian Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in Aspen Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $154.06, with an estimated average price of $142.1. The stock is now traded at around $127.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI)
Securian Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $27.94, with an estimated average price of $25.69. The stock is now traded at around $24.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 24,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: R1 RCM Inc (RCM)
Securian Asset Management, Inc initiated holding in R1 RCM Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $27.29, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $19.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)
Securian Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc by 376.00%. The purchase prices were between $271.84 and $315.4, with an estimated average price of $294.31. The stock is now traded at around $316.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 72,666 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Regency Centers Corp (REG)
Securian Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Regency Centers Corp by 157.75%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 245,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Securian Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 91.51%. The purchase prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18. The stock is now traded at around $358.296900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
Securian Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 21.52%. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $39.63, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $40.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 568,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)
Securian Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 57.10%. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $22.82, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $17.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 457,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)
Securian Asset Management, Inc added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 30.97%. The purchase prices were between $18.75 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $20.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 622,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Securian Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Securian Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25.Sold Out: National Health Investors Inc (NHI)
Securian Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in National Health Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $65.14 and $74.85, with an estimated average price of $69.79.Sold Out: (VAR)
Securian Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Securian Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.Sold Out: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)
Securian Asset Management, Inc sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The sale prices were between $34.71 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $39.68.
