Newfleet Asset Management, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, iHeartMedia Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Newfleet Asset Management, LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $64 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) - 792,436 shares, 79.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4302.42% Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 237,515 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 77.51% ISHARES TRUST (EMB) - 25,519 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.82% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 14,200 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.82% iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) - 36,885 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.09%

Newfleet Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4302.42%. The purchase prices were between $61.32 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $62.45. The stock is now traded at around $63.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 77.23%. The holding were 792,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Newfleet Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lear Corp. The sale prices were between $169.51 and $203.13, with an estimated average price of $184.98.