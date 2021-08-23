Logo
Clark Estates Inc Buys Pfizer Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, AMC Networks Inc, Sells Shattuck Labs Inc, Facebook Inc, Travel+Leisure Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Clark Estates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, AMC Networks Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Xperi Holding Corp, sells Shattuck Labs Inc, Facebook Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, Altria Group Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clark Estates Inc. As of 2021Q2, Clark Estates Inc owns 92 stocks with a total value of $766 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CLARK ESTATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clark+estates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CLARK ESTATES INC
  1. 3D Systems Corp (DDD) - 1,418,614 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio.
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 125,000 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.9%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,000 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio.
  4. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 565,639 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65%
  5. Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 263,800 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 112,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)

Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in AMC Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.15 and $71.43, with an estimated average price of $55.07. The stock is now traded at around $49.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xperi Holding Corp (XPER)

Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Xperi Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.89 and $22.66, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 209,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cars.com Inc (CARS)

Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Cars.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $15.23, with an estimated average price of $13.88. The stock is now traded at around $12.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 326,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD)

Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $13.11, with an estimated average price of $11.43. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 355,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9. The stock is now traded at around $34.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 135,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 59.16%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 529,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 169.55%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.801600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 51,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Equity Commonwealth by 90.62%. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $27.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nautilus Inc (NLS)

Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Nautilus Inc by 419.61%. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $16.85. The stock is now traded at around $11.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 265,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 95.43%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 136,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Deluxe Corp (DLX)

Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Deluxe Corp by 52.56%. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $47.95, with an estimated average price of $44.95. The stock is now traded at around $40.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 103,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)

Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.

Sold Out: Atkore Inc (ATKR)

Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Atkore Inc. The sale prices were between $67.51 and $89.11, with an estimated average price of $76.06.

Sold Out: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)

Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in The Middleby Corp. The sale prices were between $160.25 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $170.2.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.

Sold Out: Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX)

Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc. The sale prices were between $74.77 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $81.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of CLARK ESTATES INC. Also check out:

1. CLARK ESTATES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CLARK ESTATES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CLARK ESTATES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CLARK ESTATES INC keeps buying
