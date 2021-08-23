Clark Estates Inc Buys Pfizer Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, AMC Networks Inc, Sells Shattuck Labs Inc, Facebook Inc, Travel+Leisure Co

New Purchases: VIAC, AMCX, XPER, CARS, IRWD, VNT, EBS, FOXA, HI, IDCC, TUP, ONEW, OGN,

VIAC, AMCX, XPER, CARS, IRWD, VNT, EBS, FOXA, HI, IDCC, TUP, ONEW, OGN, Added Positions: PFE, IBM, EQC, NLS, DISCA, MRK, DLX, CVS, ALSN, BMY, PM, MSGN,

PFE, IBM, EQC, NLS, DISCA, MRK, DLX, CVS, ALSN, BMY, PM, MSGN, Reduced Positions: STTK, FB, MO, LYFT, BIIB, LHX, CTVA, IFF, VZ, FMC, HPQ, IPG, T,

STTK, FB, MO, LYFT, BIIB, LHX, CTVA, IFF, VZ, FMC, HPQ, IPG, T, Sold Out: TNL, MSFT, ATKR, MIDD, TWTR, FIX, EME, SSNC, AYI, CR, SWM, BKNG, EPC, UTHR, CTSH, NWFL,

Investment company Clark Estates Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Pfizer Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, AMC Networks Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Xperi Holding Corp, sells Shattuck Labs Inc, Facebook Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, Altria Group Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clark Estates Inc. As of 2021Q2, Clark Estates Inc owns 92 stocks with a total value of $766 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CLARK ESTATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clark+estates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

3D Systems Corp (DDD) - 1,418,614 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 125,000 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.9% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,000 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 565,639 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 263,800 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%

Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 112,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in AMC Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.15 and $71.43, with an estimated average price of $55.07. The stock is now traded at around $49.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Xperi Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.89 and $22.66, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 209,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Cars.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $15.23, with an estimated average price of $13.88. The stock is now traded at around $12.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 326,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $13.11, with an estimated average price of $11.43. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 355,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9. The stock is now traded at around $34.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 135,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 59.16%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 529,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 169.55%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.801600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 51,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Equity Commonwealth by 90.62%. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $27.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Nautilus Inc by 419.61%. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $16.85. The stock is now traded at around $11.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 265,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 95.43%. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 136,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Deluxe Corp by 52.56%. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $47.95, with an estimated average price of $44.95. The stock is now traded at around $40.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 103,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33.

Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.

Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Atkore Inc. The sale prices were between $67.51 and $89.11, with an estimated average price of $76.06.

Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in The Middleby Corp. The sale prices were between $160.25 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $170.2.

Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.

Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc. The sale prices were between $74.77 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $81.35.