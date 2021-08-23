Cibc World Markets Corp Buys iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Kansas City Southern, American Tower Corp, Sells Lam Research Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Citigroup Inc

- New Purchases: IYR, VST, CSGP, QTS, STX, INVH, G, VICI, SUI, AGNC, HP, WPC, BAH, COLD, GLPI, AMH, NLY, CUBE, ELS, CPA, HTA, STWD, NRZ, HHC, PSTG, NHI, LXP, EQC, FXI, BXMT, OPEN, OGN,
- Added Positions: KSU, AMT, MRO, APD, CTAS, TGT, PLD, CCI, HIG, KLAC, EQIX, GS, PSA, DLR, SPG, WELL, UNH, AVB, BA, CBRE, EQR, MMM, ARE, CMS, CAT, EXR, HD, HON, MCD, O, CRM, VTR, DIS, WDC, WY, SYNH, DRE, ESS, PEAK, MAA, TRV, AXP, AMGN, BXP, IBM, PPL, UDR, CPT, CAH, CVX, GRMN, HST, IRM, WRK, V, DG, AAP, AMED, AZO, CMA, DVA, FRT, GIS, HRB, JLL, KIM, MGM, MAS, MCK, MPW, NRG, NTAP, NKE, RL, REG, NLOK, URI, UHS, VZ, VNO, WAT, EVRG, ZION, L, DISCK, LYB, SYF, CFG, QRVO, T, AFL, ALL, ACC, AIRC, BK, BIIB, CE, CTSH, NNN, OFC, CUZ, EGP, FR, HR, HPQ, HIW, HBAN, KRC, LAMR, ORLY, OHI, PSB, PTC, PCH, RYN, LSI, STT, EBAY, DEI, HPP, COR, SBRA, CONE, DOC, REXR, BRX, ALLE, STOR, JBGS, DISCA, GPN, NXPI, GLD,
- Reduced Positions: LRCX, AMAT, C, JPM, WFC, MSFT, PG, BRK.B, BOKF, BAC, PEP, KO, AAPL, FB, WMT, VIAC, AMZN, SWK, ALXN, BIDU, KMI, COST, BLK, MO, PM, SCHW, GOOG, GOOGL, TFC, CL, EL, MS, TMO, MDLZ, TSLA, XLNX, NLSN, ZTS, MCHP, VRTX, KMB, OTIS, VRSK, PFG, SIVB, STZ, SHW, SYY, AIG, ADM, MNST, MET, NVDA, WBA, MSCI, PYPL, XLF, KR, WLTW, KHC, ADBE, CLX, HSY, SKX, DFS, SPY, CHD, CMCSA, MKC, NFLX, TSN, CSCO, CAG, QCOM, RF, TXN, ABT, COHR, XOM, INTC, SJM, K, SBUX, MA, TMUS, AMD, AMP, ADP, BF.B, CSX, CPB, GILD, HRL, INTU, ISRG, MDT, MU, TAP, PFE, BKNG, UNP, ABBV, LW, ACN, AEP, ADI, ADSK, BMY, CVS, CME, DHR, DE, EXC, NEE, FISV, IDXX, ILMN, LMT, MAR, SPGI, LIN, REGN, ROST, USB, UPS, RTX, ASML, A, ALGN, AME, APH, ANSS, BLL, BAX, BDX, BBY, BSX, CDNS, COF, CNC, CERN, FIS, COP, ED, CPRT, TCOM, CMI, DHI, DTE, DXCM, DLTR, D, DUK, EOG, ETN, ECL, EW, EA, LLY, EMR, FAST, FITB, FCX, GD, LHX, HUM, MTCH, INFO, ITW, TT, ICE, IFF, JNJ, KGC, LH, LEN, LOW, MMC, MXIM, MRK, MTD, MCO, NTES, NEM, NSC, ES, NOC, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PH, PAYX, PGR, PRU, PEG, RMD, ROK, ROP, SLB, SSRM, SIRI, SWKS, SO, LUV, SYK, SNPS, TROW, TJX, VFC, VRSN, WM, ANTM, WMB, WEC, XEL, YUM, ZBH, CMG, TDG, DAL, JAZZ, TEL, LULU, MELI, AWK, KDP, GM, FRC, HCA, MPC, APTV, SPLK, PSX, NOW, WDAY, IQV, CDW, HLT, JD, ETSY, TEAM, OKTA, DOCU, MRNA, ZM, CTVA, PING, PTON, CARR, AOS, AES, ABMD, ATVI, AKAM, ALK, ALB, LNT, HES, AEE, ABC, IVZ, AJG, AIZ, ATO, AVY, BIO, BWA, CF, CHRW, COG, KMX, CUK, CNP, CRL, CINF, CTXS, TPR, DXC, COO, GLW, DRI, DVN, DPZ, DOV, EMN, EIX, ETR, EFX, RE, EXPE, EXPD, FFIV, FMC, FDX, FE, BEN, GPS, IT, GPC, HAL, HAS, HSIC, HOLX, IEX, INCY, IP, JBHT, JKHY, J, JNPR, KEY, KB, LKQ, LVS, LEG, LNC, MTB, MKTX, MLM, MHK, MPWR, MSI, VTRS, NVR, NDAQ, NWL, NI, NTRS, NUE, OXY, ODFL, OKE, ORCL, PKG, PENN, PBCT, PKI, PRGO, PVH, PNW, PXD, PHM, PWR, DGX, RJF, RSG, RHI, ROL, RCL, POOL, SEE, SRE, SNA, TDY, TFX, TER, TXT, GL, TSCO, TRMB, TYL, UAL, UAA, UNM, VLO, VMC, WRB, GWW, WAB, WST, WHR, WYNN, ZBRA, HBI, WU, LDOS, IPGP, BR, ULTA, FTNT, GNRC, CBOE, FLT, HII, MOS, FBHS, XYL, ENPH, PNR, FANG, NCLH, AAL, PAYC, ANET, CTLT, KEYS, HPE, FTV, HWM, BKR, AMCR,
- Sold Out: WORK, PCG, ZG, PANW, IPHI, GE, GRUB, SLM, LBRDK, DIA, HRC, BPOP, STX, QFIN, AGCO, Y, AFG, ATR, WTRG, ARW, SAM, BRO, BC, CSL, CASY, CHE, CHDN, CIEN, CLF, CGNX, CBSH, CREE, DAR, DECK, DCI, EWBC, FLIR, FDS, FICO, FHN, GNTX, GGG, EHC, HUBB, ITT, KSS, LII, LECO, LAD, MKSI, MANH, MRVL, MIDD, MOH, NBIX, NYT, NDSN, OSK, PII, RPM, RS, RNR, RGEN, SEIC, SMG, XPO, SCI, SBNY, STLD, AXON, TECH, TTI, THO, TTC, TREX, UGI, UTHR, OLED, VAR, WSO, WSM, WEX, OC, FSLR, ACM, MASI, RGA, LEA, CPRI, FIVE, RH, PRAH, SEDG, CABO, RUN, PEN, CDAY, IAA, XLI, ALE, AYI, RAMP, NSP, AMG, ADS, AEO, AMKR, ARWR, ASB, AN, AVT, BXS, BOH, OZK, BDC, BKH, BLKB, BYD, BCO, BRKS, CACI, CBRL, CBT, CCMP, CCJ, CMD, CRI, CATY, CAR, CHKP, CHH, XEC, CRUS, CLH, COLM, CMC, CMP, CNO, INGR, CR, CFR, CW, LIVN, ATGE, DKS, UFS, DY, EXP, EME, ENS, EPR, EQT, EXEL, FNB, FCN, FHI, CLGX, FCFS, PACW, FFIN, FLO, FLS, FLR, FL, FULT, GATX, TGNA, GNW, GBCI, GT, HAE, HAIN, HALO, HWC, THG, HOG, HE, HCSG, HELE, MLHR, HXL, HFC, SVC, ICUI, IIVI, IDA, IART, IDCC, IBOC, JCOM, JBL, JACK, JBLU, JW.A, KBH, KMT, KEX, KNX, LHCG, SR, LANC, LSTR, JEF, LGND, LFUS, LPX, MDU, MTG, MSM, MAC, MAN, MTZ, MAT, MMS, MRCY, MSA, MTX, MUR, NCR, NFG, NATI, NKTR, NEOG, NTCT, NJR, NYCB, NEU, JWN, NWE, NUS, NUVA, OGE, ORI, OLN, ASGN, PNM, PZZA, PDCO, PNFP, AVNT, PB, STL, QDEL, RLI, RBC, RGLD, R, SAFM, SGMS, SIGI, SMTC, SXT, SLGN, SLAB, SSD, SON, SWX, STAA, SRCL, SF, STRA, SYNA, SNX, SNV, TDS, TPX, THC, TEX, TCBI, TXRH, TKR, TOL, ACIW, THS, WEN, TRN, TRMK, UMBF, UMPQ, UBSI, X, KMPR, URBN, VLY, VMI, VSAT, VSH, WAFD, WBS, WRI, WERN, WTFC, WWD, INT, WWE, WOR, PRG, HOMB, EVR, CVLT, EBS, KBR, CNK, IBKR, TDC, IRDM, WD5A, DAN, CFX, TREE, LOPE, KAR, PEB, CIT, PRI, FAF, SIX, VC, ACHC, VAC, TRIP, POST, YELP, GMED, QLYS, TPH, TMHC, COTY, SFM, FOXF, MUSA, SAIC, ESNT, OGS, PCTY, SABR, NAVI, HQY, CDK, AVNS, UE, WING, UNVR, ENR, BLD, CC, OLLI, LITE, NGVT, KNSL, MEDP, VVV, ADNT, PK, AM, JHG, BHF, SAIL, NVT, CHX, WH, PRSP, BJ, GH, YETI, ETRN, CRSA, GO, VNT, LEV, CNXC, XLE,
For the details of CIBC WORLD MARKETS CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cibc+world+markets+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CIBC WORLD MARKETS CORP
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 652,571 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 3,795,652 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.8%
- iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 7,702,833 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 7,229,212 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.48%
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 1,692,327 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61%
Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.48 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $98.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.56%. The holding were 7,702,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vistra Corp (VST)
Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 902,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 152,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)
Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 155,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)
Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $40.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 218,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $1732 and $2016, with an estimated average price of $1899.84. The stock is now traded at around $1816.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 95,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 1029.75%. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $293.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 203,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)
Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in Marathon Oil Corp by 4354.46%. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,352,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 384.24%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $288.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 205,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cintas Corp (CTAS)
Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 665.55%. The purchase prices were between $341.31 and $382.52, with an estimated average price of $354.21. The stock is now traded at around $393.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 95,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in Target Corp by 94.15%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $252.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 277,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 527.54%. The purchase prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $268.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 132,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (WORK)
Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76.Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.75.Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)
Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $108.24 and $149.26, with an estimated average price of $123.74.Sold Out: (IPHI)
Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
