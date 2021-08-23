Cibc World Markets Corp Buys iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Kansas City Southern, American Tower Corp, Sells Lam Research Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Citigroup Inc

New Purchases: IYR, VST, CSGP, QTS, STX, INVH, G, VICI, SUI, AGNC, HP, WPC, BAH, COLD, GLPI, AMH, NLY, CUBE, ELS, CPA, HTA, STWD, NRZ, HHC, PSTG, NHI, LXP, EQC, FXI, BXMT, OPEN, OGN,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Kansas City Southern, American Tower Corp, Marathon Oil Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, sells Lam Research Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cibc World Markets Corp. As of 2021Q2, Cibc World Markets Corp owns 590 stocks with a total value of $14.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 652,571 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42% Facebook Inc (FB) - 3,795,652 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.8% iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 7,702,833 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. New Position Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 7,229,212 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.48% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 1,692,327 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61%

Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.48 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $98.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.56%. The holding were 7,702,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 902,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 152,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 155,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $40.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 218,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $1732 and $2016, with an estimated average price of $1899.84. The stock is now traded at around $1816.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 95,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 1029.75%. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $293.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 203,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in Marathon Oil Corp by 4354.46%. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,352,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 384.24%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $288.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 205,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 665.55%. The purchase prices were between $341.31 and $382.52, with an estimated average price of $354.21. The stock is now traded at around $393.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 95,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in Target Corp by 94.15%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $252.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 277,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 527.54%. The purchase prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $268.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 132,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76.

Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.75.

Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68.

Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $108.24 and $149.26, with an estimated average price of $123.74.

Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.