Cibc World Markets Corp Buys iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Kansas City Southern, American Tower Corp, Sells Lam Research Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Citigroup Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Cibc World Markets Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Kansas City Southern, American Tower Corp, Marathon Oil Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, sells Lam Research Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cibc World Markets Corp. As of 2021Q2, Cibc World Markets Corp owns 590 stocks with a total value of $14.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CIBC WORLD MARKETS CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cibc+world+markets+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CIBC WORLD MARKETS CORP
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 652,571 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 3,795,652 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.8%
  3. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 7,702,833 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 7,229,212 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.48%
  5. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 1,692,327 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61%
New Purchase: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.48 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $98.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.56%. The holding were 7,702,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vistra Corp (VST)

Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 902,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 152,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 155,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $40.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 218,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Cibc World Markets Corp initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $1732 and $2016, with an estimated average price of $1899.84. The stock is now traded at around $1816.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 95,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 1029.75%. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $293.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 203,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)

Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in Marathon Oil Corp by 4354.46%. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $14.07, with an estimated average price of $12.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,352,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 384.24%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $288.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 205,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 665.55%. The purchase prices were between $341.31 and $382.52, with an estimated average price of $354.21. The stock is now traded at around $393.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 95,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in Target Corp by 94.15%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $252.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 277,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Cibc World Markets Corp added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 527.54%. The purchase prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $268.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 132,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (WORK)

Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76.

Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.75.

Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $108.24 and $149.26, with an estimated average price of $123.74.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Cibc World Markets Corp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of CIBC WORLD MARKETS CORP. Also check out:

1. CIBC WORLD MARKETS CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. CIBC WORLD MARKETS CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CIBC WORLD MARKETS CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CIBC WORLD MARKETS CORP keeps buying
