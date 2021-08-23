D.a. Davidson & Co. Buys Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy, iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Avery Dennison Corp, Valmont Industries Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

D.a. Davidson & Co. Buys Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy, iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Avery Dennison Corp, Valmont Industries Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company D.a. Davidson & Co. (Current Portfolio) buys Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy, iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, Crown Holdings Inc, FIRST TR ETF VI, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Avery Dennison Corp, Valmont Industries Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, D.a. Davidson & Co.. As of 2021Q2, D.a. Davidson & Co. owns 1167 stocks with a total value of $8.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of D.A. DAVIDSON & CO.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/d.a.+davidson+%26+co./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of D.A. DAVIDSON & CO.
  1. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 4,739,037 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
  2. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 1,796,825 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
  3. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 4,717,640 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,921,102 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.28%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,605,113 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy (BCI)

D.a. Davidson & Co. initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $26.48, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.935700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 3,413,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA)

D.a. Davidson & Co. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.15 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.556700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 383,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)

D.a. Davidson & Co. initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 513,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

D.a. Davidson & Co. initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.04 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $105.2. The stock is now traded at around $108.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 118,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Rob (ROBT)

D.a. Davidson & Co. initiated holding in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Rob. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $55.07, with an estimated average price of $52.85. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 206,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR ETF VI (FTXR)

D.a. Davidson & Co. initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $32.45 and $35.04, with an estimated average price of $33.67. The stock is now traded at around $31.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 328,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

D.a. Davidson & Co. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 416.78%. The purchase prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85. The stock is now traded at around $101.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 87,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

D.a. Davidson & Co. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 297.36%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $73.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 106,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IGIB)

D.a. Davidson & Co. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 97.23%. The purchase prices were between $58.67 and $60.3, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $60.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 209,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

D.a. Davidson & Co. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 74.76%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 88,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

D.a. Davidson & Co. added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 220.49%. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $86.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 54,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

D.a. Davidson & Co. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 35.86%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $154.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 89,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

D.a. Davidson & Co. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

D.a. Davidson & Co. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term (TEAF)

D.a. Davidson & Co. sold out a holding in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term. The sale prices were between $14.23 and $15.16, with an estimated average price of $14.74.

Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

D.a. Davidson & Co. sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92.

Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)

D.a. Davidson & Co. sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62.

Sold Out: AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)

D.a. Davidson & Co. sold out a holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The sale prices were between $23.48 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $28.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of D.A. DAVIDSON & CO.. Also check out:

1. D.A. DAVIDSON & CO.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. D.A. DAVIDSON & CO.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. D.A. DAVIDSON & CO.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that D.A. DAVIDSON & CO. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider