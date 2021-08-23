D.a. Davidson & Co. Buys Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy, iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Avery Dennison Corp, Valmont Industries Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy, iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, Crown Holdings Inc, FIRST TR ETF VI, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Avery Dennison Corp, Valmont Industries Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, D.a. Davidson & Co.. As of 2021Q2, D.a. Davidson & Co. owns 1167 stocks with a total value of $8.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of D.A. DAVIDSON & CO.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/d.a.+davidson+%26+co./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 4,739,037 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 1,796,825 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 4,717,640 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,921,102 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,605,113 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%

D.a. Davidson & Co. initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $26.48, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.935700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 3,413,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D.a. Davidson & Co. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.15 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.556700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 383,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D.a. Davidson & Co. initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 513,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D.a. Davidson & Co. initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.04 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $105.2. The stock is now traded at around $108.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 118,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D.a. Davidson & Co. initiated holding in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Rob. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $55.07, with an estimated average price of $52.85. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 206,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D.a. Davidson & Co. initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $32.45 and $35.04, with an estimated average price of $33.67. The stock is now traded at around $31.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 328,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D.a. Davidson & Co. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 416.78%. The purchase prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85. The stock is now traded at around $101.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 87,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D.a. Davidson & Co. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 297.36%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $73.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 106,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D.a. Davidson & Co. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 97.23%. The purchase prices were between $58.67 and $60.3, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $60.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 209,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D.a. Davidson & Co. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 74.76%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 88,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D.a. Davidson & Co. added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 220.49%. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $86.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 54,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D.a. Davidson & Co. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 35.86%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $154.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 89,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D.a. Davidson & Co. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

D.a. Davidson & Co. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

D.a. Davidson & Co. sold out a holding in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term. The sale prices were between $14.23 and $15.16, with an estimated average price of $14.74.

D.a. Davidson & Co. sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92.

D.a. Davidson & Co. sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62.

D.a. Davidson & Co. sold out a holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The sale prices were between $23.48 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $28.74.