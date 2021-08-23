D.a. Davidson & Co. Buys Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy, iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Avery Dennison Corp, Valmont Industries Inc

- New Purchases: BCI, EUSA, PTBD, CCK, FTXR, ROBT, IMTB, IBDM, IDEV, XSOE, ESGV, IVOV, IYLD, NXST, FMB, RPV, FINS, COIN, SKIN, OGN, BSCN, DFAT, DFAU, DRIV, HYGH, IBDN, JHMM, PDP, DB, GBX, KLAC, PCH, TSCO, NFJ, SPXX, CLW, QSR, BSTZ, NMCO, DNB, FTHY, FST, UPST, ACES, ARKQ, BSCP, BSCQ, BSJM, BSJN, COMT, DFAC, DFAE, DFAI, DFAS, DFUS, DVYA, EAGG, FDLO, FLLV, FLTR, FNY, FTGC, FTHI, FTXO, GNR, IBDD, IBDP, IBDQ, IBDR, IBMJ, JIG, MFMS, NUBD, NULV, NXTG, PDBC, RESE, SPFF, SPGP, TMFC, VFQY, VFVA, VIOV, VSGX, XRLV, VOXX, BANR, GOLD, LNG, COHU, EPR, FORM, SVC, NICE, NVMI, OCFC, PKI, WPM, STE, SYNA, TEI, VVR, NXC, VKQ, PRIM, AER, NMM, AGNC, CEM, AMCX, LBRDK, DAVA, NIO, JHAA, DELL, NRGX, TW, AIO, SITM, ARNC, UWMC, UWMC, RBLX, BWMN, ANGL, ARKF, CBTG, EWZ, FAAR, FCTR, FENY, FJP, FLQL, FMF, FNK, FPXI, FYT, GOVT, IBDO, IBDS, IBML, JQUA, LDSF, LIT, MEAR, NUDM, NUSC, PAVE, PIZ, QQQJ, QQQM, ROKT, TPYP, VFMV, XMMO,
- Added Positions: AGG, VUG, VTV, MINT, IXUS, AMZN, BSV, IGIB, VONG, VTI, VCSH, SBUX, VNQ, AMGN, MKC, RSP, ACN, ADBE, FISV, KMB, MRK, UPS, VFC, RDS.B, BKLN, ESGD, GSY, HYD, IDV, IGE, IJK, IVV, IWN, IWO, XLE, ATVI, ADP, COST, GBCI, LHX, ISRG, JPM, JNJ, LMT, MGM, NEM, NVS, AMEH, GM, ABBV, ABNB, ARKK, BNDX, FIW, FXD, IWF, JNK, QUAL, RDVY, SPTS, SUSA, VBR, VTWO, VWO, HRTX, NLY, AMAT, ARCC, ADSK, BHP, BRK.B, OPCH, VIAC, CVS, CAH, CAT, CLF, CAG, STZ, EL, NEE, FCX, GS, GOOGL, HD, MTCH, INTC, LEG, SPGI, NVDA, OKE, PCAR, PFE, NTR, LIN, PGR, QCOM, SYK, ACIW, UNP, VLO, VOD, DIS, WFC, CMG, NMZ, ETV, VMW, AVGO, AMRS, EXPI, FB, NOW, BABA, SQ, CDLX, SPOT, RPAY, ALC, CLVT, CRWD, GO, ORCC, LPRO, PAYA, BND, DGRO, DINT, EFA, FBT, FPX, FV, FVD, FXL, FXR, GLD, IBB, IEMG, IWM, IWR, JKL, LMBS, PFF, PRF, RJI, VB, VIG, VONV, VXUS, XLI, SRCE, AOS, ABB, CB, PLD, AMD, AFL, APD, AKAM, ALB, ALGN, Y, LNT, ALL, ALNY, MO, AEE, AEP, AXP, AIG, AMT, WTRG, ADM, AZN, BIDU, BAC, BAX, BDX, BLK, BWA, BF.B, BLDR, CVM, COF, BXMT, LUMN, FIS, SCHW, CTAS, C, CSGP, CL, CMCSA, CTBI, COP, GLW, CMI, DHR, DVN, DXCM, DY, ECL, EIX, EXAS, EXPD, FDX, F, GILD, GLAD, HRB, HAS, HE, HON, HUN, INFO, ILMN, ICE, IFF, INTU, ISBC, CSR, K, KEY, MDLZ, KR, LTC, LRCX, LPSN, LOW, MMP, MKL, MLM, MDT, MET, MCHP, MU, MUFG, MCO, MS, VTRS, NFLX, NWL, NEWT, JWN, NRIM, NOC, NVO, NUE, OXY, ODFL, OHI, ORCL, OTTR, PPG, TPC, PNW, PAA, PLUG, PSEC, PB, PWR, REGN, RIO, RHI, STM, CRM, SLB, ATCO, SGEN, SRE, SPG, SWKS, SO, TRV, STLD, SRCL, SU, SNV, SYY, TJX, TSM, TTWO, AXON, TDY, TDS, TER, TXN, TXRH, TTC, TTE, UMPQ, OSPN, VTR, VZ, VIRC, VNO, WM, WDC, WMB, WEC, WYNN, XEL, YUM, ZBH, ZION, RMT, CEF, FAX, USA, PEO, SOR, RVT, TY, VCV, BTO, CHI, NAD, NAC, NKX, FRA, GDV, IGR, PFN, BXMX, EOI, DIAX, BDJ, MA, LBTYK, AOD, FSLR, SAR, TMUS, DAL, BGY, BX, JTD, TEL, LULU, MELI, ENSG, CIM, MDXG, HCI, BUD, SLRC, STWD, CHTR, GNRC, FIBK, CALX, TSLA, LYB, HEAR, APTS, GEVO, KMI, HII, MPC, FBHS, ZNGA, ENPH, TCPC, PFPT, PSX, HTA, FRG, PANW, FANG, GMRE, FEI, ZTS, NRZ, FPF, RNG, VEEV, CHGG, SCYX, FIVN, PAYC, CGC, JD, ANET, AY, THQ, VKTX, W, NVTA, CCD, EVA, SHOP, ENR, TRU, TDOC, LITE, Z, NVCR, AXSM, TEAM, TWLO, TTD, COUP, BL, AA, IIPR, CVNA, APPN, ROKU, SE, SPRO, SFIX, QTRX, PAGS, DOCU, EQH, GH, TWST, TME, LYFT, ZM, BYND, UBER, FVRR, CHWY, ADPT, INMD, CRNC, NARI, LMND, SNOW, U, PLTR, QS, AMLP, BIV, BLOK, BOND, BSCM, CACG, DBEF, DEM, DFNL, DUSA, EEM, EFG, EMB, EMLP, ESGU, FAB, FDL, FEM, FEP, FEX, FFTY, FGD, FNX, FPE, FTA, FTC, FXH, FXO, FYX, GDX, HACK, HDV, HYLS, HYS, ICF, ICLN, IEI, IFV, IGV, IJS, IPAY, ITOT, IUSG, IWD, IWS, IWV, LQD, MCHI, MDY, MTUM, MUB, PHO, PSJ, QCLN, QTEC, RODM, RYT, SCHP, SCZ, SDY, SHYG, SJNK, SLV, SPLG, SPYG, SRLN, SUB, VAW, VEU, VFH, VIGI, VIOG, VLUE, VO, VOE, VRP, VT, VTIP, XLF, XLK, XLP, XLRE, XLV, XLY, XME,
- Reduced Positions: AVY, VMI, BRK.A, IAU, CVGW, T, MSFT, IBM, NKE, PCI, VHT, BMY, CSCO, LLY, GSK, MNR, ZBRA, DOW, PINS, BSCL, TIP, VOO, MMM, BIIB, CSX, CHD, KO, CCI, ETN, IP, KSU, MCD, O, SMG, TGT, TSN, UMH, URI, WY, VRSK, USCR, GOOG, EDIT, OKTA, DDOG, FTSM, KBE, USMV, ALK, ATI, AWR, IVZ, AZO, AVA, BK, BSX, CHRW, CVBF, CPB, CME, CI, CINF, CLX, ED, DHI, DE, DLR, DOV, DD, EOG, EW, EMR, ENB, EQIX, RE, EXC, EXPE, EXTR, XOM, FFIV, FAST, FNF, FITB, GIS, GOOD, GVA, HAL, PEAK, WELL, HSY, HUM, IDA, IDXX, IRM, JCI, KLIC, LBTYA, LECO, LOGI, MDU, MAR, MMC, MTZ, MTRX, MGRC, MCY, MSTR, TAP, NTES, BLU, ES, OSTK, PPL, PLAB, PSMT, PFG, GALT, PSA, DGX, RPM, RYN, RGEN, WRK, ROK, RDS.A, ONTO, SNY, DHC, SHW, SLAB, SIRI, SKYW, SNA, LUV, STRL, TROW, TEVA, TMO, TD, TRP, USB, UL, UFPI, WPC, WBA, WAFD, ANTM, EVRG, WSM, LMNR, ET, NSL, DNP, PFO, NVG, NEA, BFZ, PTY, FTF, CSQ, JRO, GGN, HBI, EXG, KBR, CLR, DFS, ULTA, BIP, FRBA, PM, TAK, ERII, FTNT, FAF, KKR, FSD, COR, VTGN, APO, MOS, PDI, PNR, DSL, AHH, FEYE, BRG, CIO, SYF, QRVO, KHC, JHB, EVBG, YUMC, LW, HWM, SNAP, CLDR, PLYM, ADT, NVT, SONO, MRNA, SWAV, KTB, NET, OTIS, BIPC, ARKG, CMF, CWB, DBC, DLN, DON, DVY, DVYE, DWX, EEMV, EFAV, FDN, FDT, FIXD, FLOT, FTSL, GEM, IDU, IEF, IJT, IQLT, IWP, IXJ, IXN, IYF, IYR, JPST, KBWB, MGK, PGX, QQEW, ROBO, SHY, SLY, SPLV, SRVR, VDC, VGK, VGSH, VIS, VMBS, VOX, VPU, VTEB, XBI, XLB, XMLV, XSLV,
- Sold Out: FTCS, GE, TEAF, JKK, JKH, AHCO, MIC, FFC, JETS, BSJL, IFFT, EHT, KPTI, OMER, KDP, TCF, CMP, DRI, HRL, PETS, PLX, COLM, FLIR, GPN, J, NMCI, LAD, FTV, NEU, HPE, AVNW, CORR, SONY, GORO, DSM, CHY, CMD, NCA, AEMD, VRTX,
These are the top 5 holdings of D.A. DAVIDSON & CO.
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 4,739,037 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 1,796,825 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 4,717,640 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,921,102 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.28%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,605,113 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
D.a. Davidson & Co. initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $26.48, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.935700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 3,413,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA)
D.a. Davidson & Co. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.15 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.556700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 383,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)
D.a. Davidson & Co. initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 513,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)
D.a. Davidson & Co. initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.04 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $105.2. The stock is now traded at around $108.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 118,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Rob (ROBT)
D.a. Davidson & Co. initiated holding in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Rob. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $55.07, with an estimated average price of $52.85. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 206,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FIRST TR ETF VI (FTXR)
D.a. Davidson & Co. initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $32.45 and $35.04, with an estimated average price of $33.67. The stock is now traded at around $31.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 328,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
D.a. Davidson & Co. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 416.78%. The purchase prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85. The stock is now traded at around $101.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 87,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
D.a. Davidson & Co. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 297.36%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $73.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 106,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IGIB)
D.a. Davidson & Co. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 97.23%. The purchase prices were between $58.67 and $60.3, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $60.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 209,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
D.a. Davidson & Co. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 74.76%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 88,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
D.a. Davidson & Co. added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 220.49%. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $86.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 54,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
D.a. Davidson & Co. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 35.86%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $154.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 89,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
D.a. Davidson & Co. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
D.a. Davidson & Co. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term (TEAF)
D.a. Davidson & Co. sold out a holding in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term. The sale prices were between $14.23 and $15.16, with an estimated average price of $14.74.Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)
D.a. Davidson & Co. sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92.Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)
D.a. Davidson & Co. sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62.Sold Out: AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)
D.a. Davidson & Co. sold out a holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The sale prices were between $23.48 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $28.74.
