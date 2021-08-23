Mitchell Capital Management Co Buys MYR Group Inc, Tesla Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Kansas City Southern, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Comcast Corp

New Purchases: MYRG, AMAT, AKZOY, SHOP, USB, LULU, SDVKY, RSP, DFAT, MRNA, VUG,

CMCSA, VWDRY, MELI, ESLT, IWF, EPAM, OTEX, AMZN, GOOG, TMO, NKE, HON, BURL, IUSG, FB, CRM, HD, ADBE, IVV, AVAV, IPGP, QCOM, SPGI, AVGO, FISV, IWD, PYPL, ISRG, ENPH, V, COST, LLY, SBUX, LDOS, UNH, UNP, MTD, TYL, NVDA, MKSI, NFLX, IDXX, ICE, WRAP, NVEE, EL, MPWR, ULTA, IJH, IJR, CERN, Sold Out: KSU, TTWO, KUBTY, REGI, AKUP, SQM,

Leawood, KS, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys MYR Group Inc, Tesla Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Akzo Nobel NV, Bank of America Corp, sells Kansas City Southern, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Comcast Corp, Kubota Corp, Renewable Energy Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mitchell Capital Management Co. As of 2021Q2, Mitchell Capital Management Co owns 154 stocks with a total value of $456 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 181,370 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 78,584 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,078 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,576 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2% EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 17,316 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.92%

Mitchell Capital Management Co initiated holding in MYR Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $91.56, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $99.372900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 22,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitchell Capital Management Co initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $130.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitchell Capital Management Co initiated holding in Akzo Nobel NV. The purchase prices were between $37.45 and $43.67, with an estimated average price of $41.39. The stock is now traded at around $41.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 28,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitchell Capital Management Co initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1478.760100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitchell Capital Management Co initiated holding in Sandvik AB. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $29.04, with an estimated average price of $27.01. The stock is now traded at around $24.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitchell Capital Management Co initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.317200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitchell Capital Management Co added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 74.30%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $709.739900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitchell Capital Management Co added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 82.27%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 55,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitchell Capital Management Co added to a holding in MasTec Inc by 56.05%. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $121.26, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $90.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitchell Capital Management Co added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 109.37%. The purchase prices were between $88.04 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $95.2. The stock is now traded at around $78.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitchell Capital Management Co added to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.39%. The purchase prices were between $67.42 and $84.76, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitchell Capital Management Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 31.96%. The purchase prices were between $54.6 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $56.466800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 24,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mitchell Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Mitchell Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $162.74 and $186.75, with an estimated average price of $177.68.

Mitchell Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Kubota Corp. The sale prices were between $99.35 and $124.43, with an estimated average price of $113.94.

Mitchell Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.55 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $62.53.

Mitchell Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Akzo Nobel NV. The sale prices were between $26.91 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $26.91.

Mitchell Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31.