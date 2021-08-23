Logo
Mitchell Capital Management Co Buys MYR Group Inc, Tesla Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Kansas City Southern, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Comcast Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Leawood, KS, based Investment company Mitchell Capital Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys MYR Group Inc, Tesla Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Akzo Nobel NV, Bank of America Corp, sells Kansas City Southern, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Comcast Corp, Kubota Corp, Renewable Energy Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mitchell Capital Management Co. As of 2021Q2, Mitchell Capital Management Co owns 154 stocks with a total value of $456 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MITCHELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mitchell+capital+management+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MITCHELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 181,370 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 78,584 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,078 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,576 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
  5. EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 17,316 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.92%
New Purchase: MYR Group Inc (MYRG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co initiated holding in MYR Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $91.56, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $99.372900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 22,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $130.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 9,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Akzo Nobel NV (AKZOY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co initiated holding in Akzo Nobel NV. The purchase prices were between $37.45 and $43.67, with an estimated average price of $41.39. The stock is now traded at around $41.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 28,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Mitchell Capital Management Co initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1478.760100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sandvik AB (SDVKY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co initiated holding in Sandvik AB. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $29.04, with an estimated average price of $27.01. The stock is now traded at around $24.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Mitchell Capital Management Co initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.317200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 74.30%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $709.739900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Mitchell Capital Management Co added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 82.27%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 55,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MasTec Inc (MTZ)

Mitchell Capital Management Co added to a holding in MasTec Inc by 56.05%. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $121.26, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $90.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Magna International Inc (MGA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 109.37%. The purchase prices were between $88.04 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $95.2. The stock is now traded at around $78.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Mitchell Capital Management Co added to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.39%. The purchase prices were between $67.42 and $84.76, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 31.96%. The purchase prices were between $54.6 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $56.466800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 24,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Mitchell Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Mitchell Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $162.74 and $186.75, with an estimated average price of $177.68.

Sold Out: Kubota Corp (KUBTY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Kubota Corp. The sale prices were between $99.35 and $124.43, with an estimated average price of $113.94.

Sold Out: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

Mitchell Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.55 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $62.53.

Sold Out: Akzo Nobel NV (AKUP)

Mitchell Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Akzo Nobel NV. The sale prices were between $26.91 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $26.91.

Sold Out: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The sale prices were between $41.45 and $55.69, with an estimated average price of $49.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of MITCHELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO. Also check out:

1. MITCHELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. MITCHELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MITCHELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MITCHELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO keeps buying
