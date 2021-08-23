Logo
GW&K Investment Management, LLC Buys Manhattan Associates Inc, Comfort Systems USA Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells TCF Financial Corp, Ecolab Inc, Envestnet Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company GW&K Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Manhattan Associates Inc, Comfort Systems USA Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Matador Resources Co, Canadian Natural Resources, sells TCF Financial Corp, Ecolab Inc, Envestnet Inc, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, Devon Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GW&K Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, GW&K Investment Management, LLC owns 414 stocks with a total value of $11.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GW&K Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gw%26k+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GW&K Investment Management, LLC
  1. Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) - 1,674,617 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
  2. Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 416,826 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.16%
  3. Rapid7 Inc (RPD) - 1,412,697 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
  4. Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) - 1,369,671 shares, 1.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
  5. RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL) - 626,052 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
New Purchase: Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH)

GW&K Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Manhattan Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.89 and $146.33, with an estimated average price of $132.81. The stock is now traded at around $159.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 258,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

GW&K Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $72.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 385,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

GW&K Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 739,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)

GW&K Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Revolve Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.97 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $53.48. The stock is now traded at around $59.869800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 319,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)

GW&K Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Open Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $33.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 285,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPX Corp (SPXC)

GW&K Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPX Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.1 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $60.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 79,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX)

GW&K Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc by 711.44%. The purchase prices were between $74.77 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $75.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 458,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

GW&K Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Matador Resources Co by 425.68%. The purchase prices were between $22.8 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $27.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 921,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

GW&K Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 51.27%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 241,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB)

GW&K Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp by 44.63%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $39.23. The stock is now traded at around $37.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,534,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY)

GW&K Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 37.51%. The purchase prices were between $10.66 and $16.21, with an estimated average price of $12.82. The stock is now traded at around $13.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,504,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

GW&K Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Voya Financial Inc by 23.51%. The purchase prices were between $59.43 and $70.03, with an estimated average price of $65.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,060,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

GW&K Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

GW&K Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13.

Sold Out: Icon PLC (ICLR)

GW&K Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41.

Sold Out: Stoneridge Inc (SRI)

GW&K Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stoneridge Inc. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $34.51, with an estimated average price of $31.65.

Sold Out: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

GW&K Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The sale prices were between $311.22 and $384.07, with an estimated average price of $338.3.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

GW&K Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of GW&K Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. GW&K Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GW&K Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GW&K Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GW&K Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
