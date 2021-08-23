GW&K Investment Management, LLC Buys Manhattan Associates Inc, Comfort Systems USA Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells TCF Financial Corp, Ecolab Inc, Envestnet Inc

New Purchases: MANH, SCHW, CNQ, RVLV, LPRO, NDLS, SPXC, CTRE, PDD, TGT, PRU, SPY, T, WPG, TSLA, MMM, UL, VNQ, VZ, VOD, WMT, CARR, OTIS, LPLA, JNJ, EFAV, IGSB, IGIB, ACWX, EFA, IBM, HBAN, HOG, BTO, F, COST, ED, CL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Manhattan Associates Inc, Comfort Systems USA Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Matador Resources Co, Canadian Natural Resources, sells TCF Financial Corp, Ecolab Inc, Envestnet Inc, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, Devon Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GW&K Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, GW&K Investment Management, LLC owns 414 stocks with a total value of $11.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) - 1,674,617 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 416,826 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.16% Rapid7 Inc (RPD) - 1,412,697 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) - 1,369,671 shares, 1.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09% RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL) - 626,052 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%

GW&K Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Manhattan Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.89 and $146.33, with an estimated average price of $132.81. The stock is now traded at around $159.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 258,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $72.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 385,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 739,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Revolve Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.97 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $53.48. The stock is now traded at around $59.869800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 319,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Open Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $33.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 285,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPX Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.1 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $60.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 79,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc by 711.44%. The purchase prices were between $74.77 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $75.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 458,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Matador Resources Co by 425.68%. The purchase prices were between $22.8 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $27.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 921,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 51.27%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 241,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp by 44.63%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $39.23. The stock is now traded at around $37.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,534,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 37.51%. The purchase prices were between $10.66 and $16.21, with an estimated average price of $12.82. The stock is now traded at around $13.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,504,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Voya Financial Inc by 23.51%. The purchase prices were between $59.43 and $70.03, with an estimated average price of $65.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,060,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stoneridge Inc. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $34.51, with an estimated average price of $31.65.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The sale prices were between $311.22 and $384.07, with an estimated average price of $338.3.

GW&K Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.