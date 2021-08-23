GW&K Investment Management, LLC Buys Manhattan Associates Inc, Comfort Systems USA Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells TCF Financial Corp, Ecolab Inc, Envestnet Inc

- New Purchases: MANH, SCHW, CNQ, RVLV, LPRO, NDLS, SPXC, CTRE, PDD, TGT, PRU, SPY, T, WPG, TSLA, MMM, UL, VNQ, VZ, VOD, WMT, CARR, OTIS, LPLA, JNJ, EFAV, IGSB, IGIB, ACWX, EFA, IBM, HBAN, HOG, BTO, F, COST, ED, CL,
- Added Positions: FIX, MTDR, AUB, BIDU, MGY, VOYA, HPP, PHR, CHDN, RHP, SHYF, WH, CMA, MEDP, OLLI, ALG, DOC, WWW, BKI, CYRX, GOOGL, AMZN, AMSWA, AVTR, ENTG, IDXX, MA, TAL, AMT, ANSS, AMEH, BFAM, CWST, CRNC, CHTR, FSS, HEI.A, HUBS, IDA, IWM, KAR, NSSC, NEE, PPBI, PYPL, PIPR, ROP, SAIA, THC, TME, TMX, UNH, ACHC, ADC, ALGT, ACC, ABCB, ATR, ATKR, BJ, BIO, BAH, BURL, CBZ, CACI, ELY, CRI, CTLT, CATY, CVCO, CHCO, CGNX, CMCO, CBU, CVET, CW, DENN, FANG, DORM, PLOW, EXP, DEA, ESI, EFSC, AGM, FFBC, FIBK, FBC, FCPT, IT, THRM, GTY, GBCI, GTN, GPI, HDB, HXL, ICFI, IRT, IR, ITGR, IBOC, LANC, LDL, MTX, MOH, NBIX, NDSN, NWE, OCFC, OZON, PATK, PFGC, PHAT, PNFP, PXD, PII, POR, POWI, PRIM, KWR, QCOM, RPM, SCHN, SIGI, NOW, SBNY, SLAB, SKYW, SWX, INN, SUI, SUPN, TXRH, TTC, VIAV, WD, XHR, ZBRA, GTES, HZNP, JAZZ, PAGS, STE, OEC, AAPL, APAM, KO, COR, DIS, EAF, KMPR, KMB, KNSL, EL, LXP, MDC, NVO, PUMP, REGI, SNDR, SOI, SBUX, MTN, WSBC, WOR, JRVR,
- Reduced Positions: ECL, ENV, SITE, DVN, VRSK, GGG, LAD, SF, BAP, MRK, EDU, QTS, WAL, EPAM, CENT, ZTS, UFPI, FIVE, ROCK, AGNC, ATRC, BOOT, LOPE, CONE, INFY, YUMC, HRTG, NKE, OCFT, VCEL, CRL, CHE, SKY, EPI, RFL, NTES, TCOM, MMYT, JOUT, ITUB, AMWD, INDA, BBD, THR, ALBO, BLD, TVTX, DY, TYL, DRQ, USPH, VXF, DCPH, CSII, WDFC, WST, CCMP, WSC, EPAY, WWD, ZGNX, ARNA, BHVN, JELD, POOL, KNX, LKQ, MKTX, PODD, INSM, IAA, HAE, NOAH, ORI, GSHD, OYST, ELS, PSMT, PG, PFPT, GDS, FOXF, RTX, ROG, SSNC, FORR, EVR,
- Sold Out: TCF, TPL, ICLR, SRI, DECK, HMSY, HD, ORLY, GWPH, MIK, NXRT,
These are the top 5 holdings of GW&K Investment Management, LLC
- Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) - 1,674,617 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
- Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 416,826 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.16%
- Rapid7 Inc (RPD) - 1,412,697 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
- Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) - 1,369,671 shares, 1.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
- RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL) - 626,052 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
GW&K Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Manhattan Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.89 and $146.33, with an estimated average price of $132.81. The stock is now traded at around $159.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 258,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
GW&K Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $72.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 385,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
GW&K Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 739,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)
GW&K Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Revolve Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.97 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $53.48. The stock is now traded at around $59.869800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 319,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)
GW&K Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Open Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $33.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 285,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPX Corp (SPXC)
GW&K Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPX Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.1 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $60.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 79,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX)
GW&K Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Comfort Systems USA Inc by 711.44%. The purchase prices were between $74.77 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $75.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 458,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Matador Resources Co (MTDR)
GW&K Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Matador Resources Co by 425.68%. The purchase prices were between $22.8 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $29.03. The stock is now traded at around $27.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 921,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
GW&K Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 51.27%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 241,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB)
GW&K Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp by 44.63%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $39.23. The stock is now traded at around $37.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,534,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY)
GW&K Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 37.51%. The purchase prices were between $10.66 and $16.21, with an estimated average price of $12.82. The stock is now traded at around $13.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,504,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)
GW&K Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Voya Financial Inc by 23.51%. The purchase prices were between $59.43 and $70.03, with an estimated average price of $65.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,060,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
GW&K Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
GW&K Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13.Sold Out: Icon PLC (ICLR)
GW&K Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41.Sold Out: Stoneridge Inc (SRI)
GW&K Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stoneridge Inc. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $34.51, with an estimated average price of $31.65.Sold Out: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)
GW&K Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The sale prices were between $311.22 and $384.07, with an estimated average price of $338.3.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
GW&K Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.
