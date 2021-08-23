Nottingham Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: RPV, INDS, IEUR, JEPI, PKB, PREF, STOT, BSCN, JUST, VSGX, GRNB, ESGV, CRBN, SPTI, EMNT, JMST, ACWX, MLPA, BAC, XOM, BX, NVDA, KRBN, SLV, RWT, IYH, GSST,

ACWI, IEFA, CBU, USHY, KWEB, KBA, MSFT, ESGU, GLDM, VONV, FIF, PDT, JNJ, AMZN, FPL, QUAL, SUSB, INTC, Reduced Positions: USMV, EFAV, IAU, VGLT, VGIT, JPST, BOTZ, SPYV, GSY, IEF, IWF, RSP, IJR, VCIT, IJH, IPAY, SRVR, TOTL, IWD, SPYG, TIP, VEA, SPIB, KBWB, EEMV, ESGE, XLU, VRP, IVE, XHB, SMMU, SPMD, SPSM, DIS, VO, VIG, PG, IVW, BSCL, CHW, PFN, SPLG, XLF, BSCM, XBI, HDV, BRK.B, T, ITOT, AAPL, VNQ, SPDW, BSX, HD, VZ, ACWV,

USMV, EFAV, IAU, VGLT, VGIT, JPST, BOTZ, SPYV, GSY, IEF, IWF, RSP, IJR, VCIT, IJH, IPAY, SRVR, TOTL, IWD, SPYG, TIP, VEA, SPIB, KBWB, EEMV, ESGE, XLU, VRP, IVE, XHB, SMMU, SPMD, SPSM, DIS, VO, VIG, PG, IVW, BSCL, CHW, PFN, SPLG, XLF, BSCM, XBI, HDV, BRK.B, T, ITOT, AAPL, VNQ, SPDW, BSX, HD, VZ, ACWV, Sold Out: ITE, BIL, USFR, TLT, AMLP, BA, HYS, GE, CHD, EL, EMLC, SYNC,

Williamsville, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nottingham Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Nottingham Advisors, Inc. owns 144 stocks with a total value of $876 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,241,373 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 125,978 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 528,616 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 216.34% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,161,159 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 659,238 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $76.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 226,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.84 and $44.78, with an estimated average price of $42.02. The stock is now traded at around $46.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 205,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 149,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.5 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $58.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 138,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.35 and $54.32, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $50.306600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 137,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 257,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 216.34%. The purchase prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04. The stock is now traded at around $103.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 528,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $71.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 37.13%. The purchase prices were between $12.35 and $14.18, with an estimated average price of $13.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 25,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 90.91%. The purchase prices were between $5.24 and $6.24, with an estimated average price of $5.69. The stock is now traded at around $5.652100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The sale prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $29.29 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $33.26.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The sale prices were between $97.51 and $99.39, with an estimated average price of $98.3.