Nottingham Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Gold Trust

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Williamsville, NY, based Investment company Nottingham Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nottingham Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Nottingham Advisors, Inc. owns 144 stocks with a total value of $876 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NOTTINGHAM ADVISORS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nottingham+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NOTTINGHAM ADVISORS, INC.
  1. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,241,373 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 125,978 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
  3. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 528,616 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 216.34%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,161,159 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71%
  5. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 659,238 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $76.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 226,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.84 and $44.78, with an estimated average price of $42.02. The stock is now traded at around $46.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 205,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 149,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.5 and $59.93, with an estimated average price of $58.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 138,736 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.35 and $54.32, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $50.306600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 137,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 257,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 216.34%. The purchase prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04. The stock is now traded at around $103.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 528,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $71.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 37.13%. The purchase prices were between $12.35 and $14.18, with an estimated average price of $13.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 25,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 90.91%. The purchase prices were between $5.24 and $6.24, with an estimated average price of $5.69. The stock is now traded at around $5.652100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.

Sold Out: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The sale prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.

Sold Out: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $29.29 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $33.26.

Sold Out: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The sale prices were between $97.51 and $99.39, with an estimated average price of $98.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of NOTTINGHAM ADVISORS, INC.. Also check out:

1. NOTTINGHAM ADVISORS, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. NOTTINGHAM ADVISORS, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. NOTTINGHAM ADVISORS, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NOTTINGHAM ADVISORS, INC. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider