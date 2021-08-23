Gruss & Co., LLC Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF, Wells Fargo, Nordstrom Inc

New Purchases: GOOGL, SKLZ, PATH, PYPL, DASH, NRGX,

GOOGL, SKLZ, PATH, PYPL, DASH, NRGX, Added Positions: GLD, AMZN, MSFT, AAPL, TPIC, TBT, U, TR,

GLD, AMZN, MSFT, AAPL, TPIC, TBT, U, TR, Reduced Positions: ASHR, JWN, BXMT, BSM,

ASHR, JWN, BXMT, BSM, Sold Out: WFC, DXJ, TMUS, VIXY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Skillz Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF, Wells Fargo, Nordstrom Inc, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, T-Mobile US Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gruss & Co., LLC. As of 2021Q2, Gruss & Co., LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $28 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gruss & Co., LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gruss+%26+co.%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) - 139,149 shares, 16.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 20,000 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00% PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT) - 160,100 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 15,000 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 465 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 520.00%

Gruss & Co., LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2808.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.54%. The holding were 625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gruss & Co., LLC initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.55 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $17.87. The stock is now traded at around $10.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 35,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gruss & Co., LLC initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 5,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gruss & Co., LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $276.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gruss & Co., LLC initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $183.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gruss & Co., LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $11.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gruss & Co., LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.771000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gruss & Co., LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 520.00%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3269.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.87%. The holding were 465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gruss & Co., LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 71.13%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 5,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gruss & Co., LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 62.18%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 10,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gruss & Co., LLC added to a holding in TPI Composites Inc by 234.30%. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $59.47, with an estimated average price of $49.37. The stock is now traded at around $38.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 14,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gruss & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Gruss & Co., LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $58.15 and $62.33, with an estimated average price of $60.45.

Gruss & Co., LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.

Gruss & Co., LLC sold out a holding in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $23.87 and $128.48, with an estimated average price of $32.1.