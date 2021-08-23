Logo
Harvey Capital Management Inc Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Star Bulk Carriers, Nutrien, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Oracle Corp, Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Palm Beach, FL, based Investment company Harvey Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Star Bulk Carriers, Nutrien, United Rentals Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Oracle Corp, Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust, Dropbox Inc, Wix.com during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvey Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Harvey Capital Management Inc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $303 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HARVEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harvey+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HARVEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,274 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 136,320 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,625 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.89%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,532 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 70,017 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
New Purchase: Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

Harvey Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp.. The purchase prices were between $14.22 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $19.6. The stock is now traded at around $21.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 143,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)

Harvey Capital Management Inc initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $338.152300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 7,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Harvey Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33. The stock is now traded at around $130.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 15,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Harvey Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $57.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Harvey Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $405.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Olin Corp (OLN)

Harvey Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Olin Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $45.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Harvey Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 55.21%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $667.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 17,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Harvey Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 111.92%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $60.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 76,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Harvey Capital Management Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 28.86%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $217.640700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 52,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Harvey Capital Management Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 30.13%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $276.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 28,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Harvey Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 72.46%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.469700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Harvey Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 22.80%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Harvey Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Sold Out: Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT)

Harvey Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust. The sale prices were between $25.41 and $26.23, with an estimated average price of $25.84.

Sold Out: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Harvey Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $324.25, with an estimated average price of $280.32.

Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Harvey Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.17 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $116.32.

Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Harvey Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59.

Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Harvey Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of HARVEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. HARVEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HARVEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HARVEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HARVEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
