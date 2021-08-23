Logo
Proffitt & Goodson Inc Buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Nucor Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Knoxville, TN, based Investment company Proffitt & Goodson Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Capital One Financial Corp, sells Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Nucor Corp, Blackstone Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. As of 2021Q2, Proffitt & Goodson Inc owns 265 stocks with a total value of $550 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PROFFITT & GOODSON INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/proffitt+%26+goodson+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PROFFITT & GOODSON INC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 169,735 shares, 13.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IEI) - 387,416 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 966,437 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 181,102 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
  5. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 89,998 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.22 and $79.68, with an estimated average price of $78.24. The stock is now traded at around $79.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $169.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.24 and $86.14, with an estimated average price of $83.31. The stock is now traded at around $85.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.24 and $54.92, with an estimated average price of $52.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 135.44%. The purchase prices were between $36 and $36.64, with an estimated average price of $36.36. The stock is now traded at around $36.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 125,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYF)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 69.34%. The purchase prices were between $57.25 and $58.46, with an estimated average price of $57.97. The stock is now traded at around $58.399400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.97%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $27.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.39 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $6.62. The stock is now traded at around $4.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hecla Mining Co (HL)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in Hecla Mining Co by 32.79%. The purchase prices were between $5.69 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $7.48. The stock is now traded at around $5.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Tata Motors Ltd (TTM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold out a holding in Tata Motors Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.56 and $24.11, with an estimated average price of $21.43.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.

Sold Out: Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold out a holding in Tekla World Healthcare Fund. The sale prices were between $14.89 and $16.69, with an estimated average price of $15.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of PROFFITT & GOODSON INC. Also check out:

1. PROFFITT & GOODSON INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PROFFITT & GOODSON INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PROFFITT & GOODSON INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PROFFITT & GOODSON INC keeps buying
