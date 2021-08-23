Proffitt & Goodson Inc Buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Nucor Corp

New Purchases: ESGV, VWOB, ICSH, COF, EFAX, FCOM, CRBN, MMX, EEMX, FSTA, SMBK, DAN, APTV, OGN, WY, J, IEMG, NUBD, SPYX, BWA,

Knoxville, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Capital One Financial Corp, sells Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Nucor Corp, Blackstone Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. As of 2021Q2, Proffitt & Goodson Inc owns 265 stocks with a total value of $550 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 169,735 shares, 13.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39% ISHARES TRUST (IEI) - 387,416 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.40% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 966,437 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 181,102 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 89,998 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.22 and $79.68, with an estimated average price of $78.24. The stock is now traded at around $79.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $169.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.24 and $86.14, with an estimated average price of $83.31. The stock is now traded at around $85.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.24 and $54.92, with an estimated average price of $52.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 135.44%. The purchase prices were between $36 and $36.64, with an estimated average price of $36.36. The stock is now traded at around $36.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 125,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 69.34%. The purchase prices were between $57.25 and $58.46, with an estimated average price of $57.97. The stock is now traded at around $58.399400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.97%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $27.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.39 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $6.62. The stock is now traded at around $4.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in Hecla Mining Co by 32.79%. The purchase prices were between $5.69 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $7.48. The stock is now traded at around $5.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold out a holding in Tata Motors Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.56 and $24.11, with an estimated average price of $21.43.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold out a holding in Tekla World Healthcare Fund. The sale prices were between $14.89 and $16.69, with an estimated average price of $15.79.