Davidson Trust Co Buys iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: CAT, WMT, OTIS, MGK, DOW, VOO, JHB,
- Added Positions: IXUS, VTV, VUG, DE, EEM, IJJ, VWO, AGG, IBM, IWO, IJK, XOM, HON, MSFT, BSV, IWN, KMB, T, BNDX, BKLN, USB, VCSH, CMCSA, PEP, CVX, ACN, SBUX, KO, IEMG, PSX, VZ, PM, AMGN,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, VYM, SCHD, WFC, VEA, COST, JNJ, QCOM, FDX, CB, CVS, BDX, NAC, INTC, BMY, NEE, ADP, GOOG, DIS, UPS, SPGI, EMR, NVS, MMM, VFC, MCD, BRK.B, GOOGL, V, CARR, PRF, QUAL, RJI, CSCO, STT, MRK, MDLZ, GIS,
- Sold Out: EPD, GE, ET, RWX, MBB, GBIL, SHY, CLF, MMP, CEF, GEL, PAA, GSAT,
For the details of DAVIDSON TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/davidson+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DAVIDSON TRUST CO
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,464 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,801 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.23%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 62,315 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 51,955 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 20,117 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92%
Davidson Trust Co initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $209.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Davidson Trust Co initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $150.810400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Davidson Trust Co initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $90.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
Davidson Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.83 and $231.69, with an estimated average price of $219.6. The stock is now traded at around $245.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 960 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)
Davidson Trust Co initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Davidson Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $411.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 526 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Davidson Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 221.63%. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $72.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 35,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Davidson Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 119.18%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $141.406400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 20,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Davidson Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 61.69%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $302.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 7,923 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Davidson Trust Co added to a holding in Deere & Co by 126.89%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $361.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 3,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Davidson Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 134.23%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 12,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Davidson Trust Co added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 99.82%. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $105.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Davidson Trust Co sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Davidson Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Davidson Trust Co sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53.Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX)
Davidson Trust Co sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $36.4.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)
Davidson Trust Co sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)
Davidson Trust Co sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.1 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12.
Here is the complete portfolio of DAVIDSON TRUST CO. Also check out:
1. DAVIDSON TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. DAVIDSON TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DAVIDSON TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DAVIDSON TRUST CO keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment