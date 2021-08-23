Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc Buys Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells QTS Realty Trust Inc, Abbott Laboratories, The Joint Corp

New Purchases: GSST, SRLN, GNRC, JPST, PLD, IQV, LULU, ROKU, ABNB, PM, FIDI, PGHY, BP, DUK, MS, EMXC,

Sold Out: ADSK, KMB, IDV, XLK,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Generac Holdings Inc, sells QTS Realty Trust Inc, Abbott Laboratories, The Joint Corp, Logitech International SA, Cerner Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. As of 2021Q2, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc owns 170 stocks with a total value of $950 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 483,120 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 155,434 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,858 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 318,369 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 61,266 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.64 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.703000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 235,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 149,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $416.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 10,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 53,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $133.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $254.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.45%. The purchase prices were between $44.89 and $45.73, with an estimated average price of $45.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 453,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 240.49%. The purchase prices were between $107.45 and $107.79, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.892000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 71,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc by 322.46%. The purchase prices were between $23.72 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 146,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 37,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 506.23%. The purchase prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $141.839900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 23.43%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 69,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $31.08 and $33.59, with an estimated average price of $32.62.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76.