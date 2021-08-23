Logo
Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc Buys Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells QTS Realty Trust Inc, Abbott Laboratories, The Joint Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Generac Holdings Inc, sells QTS Realty Trust Inc, Abbott Laboratories, The Joint Corp, Logitech International SA, Cerner Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. As of 2021Q2, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc owns 170 stocks with a total value of $950 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ADELL HARRIMAN & CARPENTER INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adell+harriman+%26+carpenter+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ADELL HARRIMAN & CARPENTER INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 483,120 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 155,434 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,858 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
  4. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 318,369 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32%
  5. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 61,266 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%
New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.64 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.703000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 235,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 149,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $416.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 10,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 53,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $133.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $254.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.45%. The purchase prices were between $44.89 and $45.73, with an estimated average price of $45.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 453,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 240.49%. The purchase prices were between $107.45 and $107.79, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.892000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 71,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc by 322.46%. The purchase prices were between $23.72 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 146,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 37,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 506.23%. The purchase prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $141.839900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 23.43%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 69,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13.

Sold Out: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $31.08 and $33.59, with an estimated average price of $32.62.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of ADELL HARRIMAN & CARPENTER INC. Also check out:

1. ADELL HARRIMAN & CARPENTER INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ADELL HARRIMAN & CARPENTER INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ADELL HARRIMAN & CARPENTER INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ADELL HARRIMAN & CARPENTER INC keeps buying

