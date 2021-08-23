Aviva Plc Buys Ferguson PLC, Stellantis NV, Qiagen NV, Sells Stellantis NV, Alibaba Group Holding, Charter Communications Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ferguson PLC, Stellantis NV, Qiagen NV, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Equinix Inc, sells Stellantis NV, Alibaba Group Holding, Charter Communications Inc, Comcast Corp, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aviva Plc. As of 2021Q2, Aviva Plc owns 808 stocks with a total value of $21.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AVIVA PLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aviva+plc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,901,868 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,716,943 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 202,146 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 211,154 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.47% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,222,173 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.61%

Aviva Plc initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $140.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 2,489,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aviva Plc initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.266900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 9,635,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aviva Plc initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $183.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 44,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aviva Plc initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $314.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aviva Plc initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $425.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aviva Plc initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7. The stock is now traded at around $90.879900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 24,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aviva Plc added to a holding in Qiagen NV by 46.16%. The purchase prices were between $46.28 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,020,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aviva Plc added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 65.74%. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $31.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,252,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aviva Plc added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 50.58%. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $836.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 85,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aviva Plc added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 144.01%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.527200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,131,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aviva Plc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 27.88%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $84.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,013,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aviva Plc added to a holding in PTC Inc by 36.09%. The purchase prices were between $125.3 and $148.84, with an estimated average price of $136.8. The stock is now traded at around $129.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 481,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aviva Plc sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

Aviva Plc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Aviva Plc sold out a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $65.57 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $69.17.

Aviva Plc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Aviva Plc sold out a holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $165 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $181.36.

Aviva Plc sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $165.87 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $193.85.