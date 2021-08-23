Aviva Plc Buys Ferguson PLC, Stellantis NV, Qiagen NV, Sells Stellantis NV, Alibaba Group Holding, Charter Communications Inc

- New Purchases: FERG, STLA, DASH, SE, FUTU, CRL, OGN, NVST, QFIN, XHR, BRX, MOS, RGA, AQN, CR, VMEO, IVZ, OZON, RLX, PPD, IMAB, UHAL, GRN, OCFT, DBX, NEP, BB, PTEN, NVAX, GIL, CAE, WTRG,
- Added Positions: FB, QGEN, ELAN, AMZN, EQIX, TSLA, SLB, CVS, PTC, NXPI, TT, MSFT, TRMB, MA, BAH, HUM, MCO, ALLE, ADSK, JKHY, TXN, VZ, WFC, BURL, ARE, AZPN, NVDA, CRM, KREF, ZM, AVTR, OTIS, U, T, APD, AMT, SCHW, CVX, CL, EIX, EFX, ESS, HON, HUBB, INTU, KMB, MRK, MSI, PG, RF, RNR, TGT, DIS, WY, WLTW, FRC, VIPS, GOOG, ROKU, MRNA, UBER, MMM, A, AXP, AIG, AMAT, ADP, BIDU, BK, BNS, BBY, BLK, CBRE, VIAC, COF, CCL, LNG, CME, CLX, KO, GLW, CMI, DLTR, EW, EMR, EXPD, FAST, GIS, GILD, HBAN, IDXX, INTC, IPG, ITRI, J, JNJ, JCI, K, MMC, MRVL, SPGI, MTD, MS, NVR, NFLX, ES, NTRS, NUE, ORLY, OKE, PKI, PLUG, RMD, RHI, RY, SHW, SWKS, STT, STLD, NLOK, TDY, TU, TD, UAA, VLO, VTR, VRTX, GWW, WAT, FTS, PODD, FTI, CVE, XYL, APTV, ENPH, NOW, ABBV, CNHI, ALLY, SEDG, ETSY, TRU, TDOC, LITE, UA, VVV, CVNA, BKR, DOCU, PDD, FTCH, PINS, ALC, CLVT, NET, DADA, LI, BEKE, XPEV, JOBS, AOS, ADC, ALK, ALGN, ALNY, AFG, AMP, ADM, ARW, AIZ, ATO, ALV, BCE, BMO, BECN, BXP, CM, CNP, LUMN, CERN, CCEP, CGNX, CTSH, ED, TCOM, XRAY, DVA, DB, DXCM, RDY, DUK, DRE, EXAS, EXC, FDS, FICO, FRT, IT, GS, GGG, HDB, HAL, LHX, HST, MTCH, DIN, IEX, IFF, LRCX, LII, LOW, MLM, MET, MHK, NTAP, PCG, PAAS, PXD, PEG, RJF, RCL, SRE, STE, SUI, HLIO, TECH, WM, AUY, EBAY, HEI.A, TECK, EDU, WU, DEI, TMUS, JAZZ, DFS, TEL, VMW, MELI, AWK, ULTA, FNV, DISCK, HTHT, TAL, GM, HCA, STAG, HZNP, GWRE, AMH, GLPI, WIX, ATHM, ARMK, ZEN, JD, NOMD, CZR, W, HUBS, SYNH, SUM, SHOP, CABO, Z, HPE, SQ, FTV, TWLO, ZTO, GDS, LW, OKTA, IR, ZLAB, ZS, CDAY, HUYA, STNE, TME, DELL, FOXA, FOX, LYFT, GOTU, WORK, DDOG, RPRX,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, CHTR, CMCSA, UNP, DRI, GOOGL, MU, IWV, BAP, HD, DAL, MAS, BRK.A, DVN, ATUS, ACGL, LUV, CPRT, WYNN, REXR, STZ, TMO, SBUX, ZTS, MCD, BMY, CNI, NEE, SPG, RTX, AVGO, COR, IQV, ACN, CSCO, DE, EOG, IBM, MAR, MDT, NTES, NKE, ORCL, PFE, PSA, UBS, UNH, CMG, PM, PYPL, CB, PLD, ABMD, MO, DOX, AME, AMGN, APH, BRK.B, BIO, BA, CHRW, CDNS, CHD, CI, CTAS, CSGP, COO, CCI, DHR, DLR, DPZ, DOV, LLY, EXR, FFIV, GRMN, GNTX, WELL, HEI, HSY, HRL, INFO, INCY, JBHT, KSU, LVS, MGM, MXIM, MKC, MPWR, ODFL, OHI, QCOM, REG, SNPS, TTWO, TFX, TER, TSCO, TYL, USB, WTS, WAL, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, BR, LULU, MASI, STWD, VRSK, UI, MTDR, EPAM, HTA, PNR, VEEV, HLT, ANET, GLOB, CTLT, KEYS, LBRDK, QSR, RACE, YUMC, TXG, BNTX, AES, SRPT, AAP, AMD, AFL, AEM, AKAM, Y, LNT, ALL, HES, AEP, ABC, ADI, NLY, ANSS, AON, AZO, AVY, BLL, GOLD, BAX, BDX, BIIB, BMRN, BHC, BWA, BSX, BAM, BRO, BF.B, BG, CF, GIB, CMS, CNA, CSX, COG, CPB, CNQ, CP, KMX, CAH, CE, CNC, FIS, CHKP, CIEN, CINF, C, CTXS, CMA, CBSH, CAG, COP, CCK, DHI, DTE, DISCA, D, DD, EMN, ETN, DISH, EA, ENB, ETR, ELS, EQR, EL, EXPE, FMC, FNF, FITB, FE, FLEX, F, BEN, FCX, GD, GPC, GPN, TV, MNST, HIG, HAS, HSIC, HPQ, HOLX, IBN, IMO, INFY, ICE, IP, IRM, SJM, JNPR, KLAC, KEY, KIM, KR, LKQ, LH, LEN, LBTYA, LNC, LYV, MTB, MGA, MFC, MKL, MKTX, MCK, MCHP, MAA, MBT, TAP, VTRS, NRG, NDAQ, NWL, NI, NSC, ON, OMC, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PPL, PKG, PH, PAYX, PRGO, PNW, NTR, BKNG, PFG, PGR, PHM, DGX, O, RSG, WRK, ROK, RCI, ROL, ROP, ROST, SBAC, POOL, SEIC, SIVB, STX, SGEN, XPO, SJR, WPM, SIRI, SNA, SO, SCCO, TRV, SYK, SLF, SU, TROW, TJX, VIV, TKR, GL, TRP, TREX, TSN, CUBE, UAL, UDR, URI, UHS, VFC, MTN, VRSN, VNO, VMC, WPC, WRB, WAB, WBA, WCN, ANTM, WST, EVRG, WDC, WLK, WHR, WMB, WEC, XEL, ZBH, L, TDG, LDOS, LBTYK, IPGP, MLCO, KDP, AGNC, PBR.A, FTNT, DG, LEA, TRNO, ST, PBA, SSNC, CBOE, KKR, LYB, NOVT, FLT, NLSN, KMI, HII, MPC, ZG, VER, FBHS, SPLK, PSX, PANW, FANG, YY, VOYA, CDW, NWS, NWSA, VEDL, TWTR, AAL, SC, PAYC, CGC, SYF, CFG, LBRDA, QRVO, GDDY, BZUN, KHC, NVCR, TEAM, BGNE, AGR, LSXMA, LSXMK, VST, HWM, MDB, SPOT, BILI, EQH, NIO, DOW, CTVA, AMCR, CARR, IAC, DKNG, DGL,
- Sold Out: FCAM, GE, KRC, VAR, AYI, AAON, VCEL, AMED, AWR, AIT, ATR, ARNA, ATRC, ATRI, BMI, BCPC, BXS, SAM, BRC, CEVA, CALM, BXMT, CWST, CHE, CRUS, CRVL, DAR, DECK, DLB, DCI, ESE, WIRE, ENTG, EXEL, EXPO, FOE, FLO, FWRD, FELE, HMSY, HAE, HAIN, HTLD, ICUI, JJSF, JBSS, LHCG, LANC, LSTR, LSCC, LECO, LNN, LFUS, MANT, MANH, MMS, MRCY, MLAB, MSA, EGOV, NATI, NEOG, NBIX, NYT, NEU, NDSN, NG, OMCL, VHC, PSB, PEGA, POWI, DORM, ROLL, RPM, RMBS, RAVN, RGEN, RGLD, SAIA, SAFM, SMTC, SSD, SLP, STAA, TR, TTC, UNF, UTHR, OLED, USNA, VICR, WDFC, WSO, NEO, CSII, CVLT, LMAT, EXLS, AVAV, MDGL, MRTX, ERII, LOPE, CCXI, IOVA, MXL, SPSC, FN, GMED, ENTA, XLRN, VCYT, TNDM, EGRX, VRNS, QTWO, FIVN, SAGE, VKTX, NVRO, FRPT, BPMC, BKI, ALRM, APPF, KURA, PEN, CSWI, AXSM, KRYS, DCPH, CARG, ALTR, INSP, AVLR, ALLK, YMAB, GH, SIBN, NIU, AXNX, SWAV, NGM, SILK, TPTX, STOK, AKRO, KRTX, PHR, CSTL, SWTX, PHAT, BDTX, NARI, AZEK, VNT, TEO, BX, BTG, MOMO,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,901,868 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,716,943 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 202,146 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 211,154 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.47%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,222,173 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.61%
Aviva Plc initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $140.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 2,489,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)
Aviva Plc initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.266900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 9,635,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Aviva Plc initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $183.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 44,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
Aviva Plc initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $314.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Aviva Plc initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $425.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
Aviva Plc initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7. The stock is now traded at around $90.879900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 24,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qiagen NV (QGEN)
Aviva Plc added to a holding in Qiagen NV by 46.16%. The purchase prices were between $46.28 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,020,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
Aviva Plc added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 65.74%. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $31.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,252,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Aviva Plc added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 50.58%. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $836.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 85,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Aviva Plc added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 144.01%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.527200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,131,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Aviva Plc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 27.88%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $84.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,013,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PTC Inc (PTC)
Aviva Plc added to a holding in PTC Inc by 36.09%. The purchase prices were between $125.3 and $148.84, with an estimated average price of $136.8. The stock is now traded at around $129.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 481,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Stellantis NV (FCAM)
Aviva Plc sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Aviva Plc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)
Aviva Plc sold out a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $65.57 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $69.17.Sold Out: (VAR)
Aviva Plc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)
Aviva Plc sold out a holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $165 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $181.36.Sold Out: Repligen Corp (RGEN)
Aviva Plc sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $165.87 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $193.85.
