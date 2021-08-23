Logo
Aviva Plc Buys Ferguson PLC, Stellantis NV, Qiagen NV, Sells Stellantis NV, Alibaba Group Holding, Charter Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
London, X0, based Investment company Aviva Plc (Current Portfolio) buys Ferguson PLC, Stellantis NV, Qiagen NV, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Equinix Inc, sells Stellantis NV, Alibaba Group Holding, Charter Communications Inc, Comcast Corp, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aviva Plc. As of 2021Q2, Aviva Plc owns 808 stocks with a total value of $21.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AVIVA PLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aviva+plc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AVIVA PLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,901,868 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,716,943 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 202,146 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 211,154 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.47%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,222,173 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.61%
New Purchase: Ferguson PLC (FERG)

Aviva Plc initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $140.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 2,489,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Aviva Plc initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $20.266900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 9,635,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Aviva Plc initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $183.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 44,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Aviva Plc initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $314.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Aviva Plc initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $425.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Aviva Plc initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7. The stock is now traded at around $90.879900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 24,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qiagen NV (QGEN)

Aviva Plc added to a holding in Qiagen NV by 46.16%. The purchase prices were between $46.28 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,020,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Aviva Plc added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 65.74%. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $31.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,252,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Aviva Plc added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 50.58%. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $836.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 85,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Aviva Plc added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 144.01%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.527200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,131,317 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Aviva Plc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 27.88%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $84.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,013,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PTC Inc (PTC)

Aviva Plc added to a holding in PTC Inc by 36.09%. The purchase prices were between $125.3 and $148.84, with an estimated average price of $136.8. The stock is now traded at around $129.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 481,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Stellantis NV (FCAM)

Aviva Plc sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Aviva Plc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

Aviva Plc sold out a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $65.57 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $69.17.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Aviva Plc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)

Aviva Plc sold out a holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $165 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $181.36.

Sold Out: Repligen Corp (RGEN)

Aviva Plc sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $165.87 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $193.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of AVIVA PLC. Also check out:

1. AVIVA PLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AVIVA PLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AVIVA PLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AVIVA PLC keeps buying
