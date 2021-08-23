Davidson Investment Advisors Buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, Sells Merck Inc, Fortinet Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

New Purchases: IDEV, VRTX, EUSA, USRT, VPU, VYM, VUG, GLD, IMTB, GLDM,

Grat Falls, MT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Strategic Education Inc, sells Merck Inc, Fortinet Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davidson Investment Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Davidson Investment Advisors owns 104 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 223,686 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 23,721 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.8% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 402,156 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,757 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 616,557 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%

Davidson Investment Advisors initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 337,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Investment Advisors initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $199.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 62,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Investment Advisors initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.15 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.556700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 45,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Investment Advisors initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $60.43, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $60.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Investment Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.76 and $147.01, with an estimated average price of $142.36. The stock is now traded at around $150.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Investment Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $107.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Investment Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 96.96%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $220.729900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 22,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Investment Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.24%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $50.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 133,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Investment Advisors added to a holding in Strategic Education Inc by 27.78%. The purchase prices were between $70.84 and $92.89, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 83,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.