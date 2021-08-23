Logo
Davidson Investment Advisors Buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, Sells Merck Inc, Fortinet Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Grat Falls, MT, based Investment company Davidson Investment Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Strategic Education Inc, sells Merck Inc, Fortinet Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davidson Investment Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Davidson Investment Advisors owns 104 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DAVIDSON INVESTMENT ADVISORS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/davidson+investment+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DAVIDSON INVESTMENT ADVISORS
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 223,686 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 23,721 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.8%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 402,156 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,757 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 616,557 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Davidson Investment Advisors initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 337,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Davidson Investment Advisors initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $199.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 62,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA)

Davidson Investment Advisors initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.15 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.556700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 45,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)

Davidson Investment Advisors initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $60.43, with an estimated average price of $56.43. The stock is now traded at around $60.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Davidson Investment Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.76 and $147.01, with an estimated average price of $142.36. The stock is now traded at around $150.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Davidson Investment Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $107.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Davidson Investment Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 96.96%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $220.729900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 22,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Davidson Investment Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.24%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $50.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 133,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Strategic Education Inc (STRA)

Davidson Investment Advisors added to a holding in Strategic Education Inc by 27.78%. The purchase prices were between $70.84 and $92.89, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 83,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Davidson Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of DAVIDSON INVESTMENT ADVISORS. Also check out:

1. DAVIDSON INVESTMENT ADVISORS's Undervalued Stocks
2. DAVIDSON INVESTMENT ADVISORS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DAVIDSON INVESTMENT ADVISORS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DAVIDSON INVESTMENT ADVISORS keeps buying
