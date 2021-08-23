Greenleaf Trust Buys Huntington Bancshares Inc, Amerco Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Agency Bond ETF, TCF Financial Corp

New Purchases: RLI, FERG, WF, WF, IQ, NZF, TLRY, TLRY, VIV, SRC, MXIM, NIO, NTES, NOK, NLOK, OXY, QRVO, REG, RHI, MTB, TXT, TIMB, TKC, TWLO, VEEV, VMEO, JHG, RIG, EXR, ARGX, AVTR, AVY, DSM, BXP, COO, DFAT, DRE, EDAP, EFX, AQUA, AMG, FDS, FRT, JOBS, FRC, GUNR, FTK, AJG, GSBD, IRM, KDP, LII,

HBAN, UHAL, AAPL, NEE, MNA, ALL, AMZN, BHC, DUK, QUAL, NFLX, XEL, ABT, ABBV, GOOGL, AMT, BCE, CMS, CL, XOM, RSP, MSFT, MDLZ, NVDA, NMZ, PEP, PFE, SDY, STT, SCS, V, DTH, AFL, AES, T, ATVI, ADBE, A, APD, AKAM, ALK, ALXN, ALGN, ALNY, MO, AEE, AEP, AWK, ABC, AMP, AME, ADI, AMAT, ADM, ANET, ARW, ADSK, ADP, AZO, AVB, AVT, BP, BLL, BBVA, BAC, BK, BBY, BIO, TECH, BSX, BMY, AVGO, CBRE, CDW, CHRW, CSX, COF, KMX, CCL, CARR, CASY, CTLT, CAT, CE, CNP, CERN, CRL, CHTR, CVX, CHT, CHD, CSCO, CTAS, C, CFG, CLX, KO, CMA, SBS, CAG, COP, STZ, CPRT, GLW, CTVA, COST, CCI, CMI, DTE, DXC, DRI, DAR, DECK, DE, DAL, XRAY, DVN, DEO, FANG, DLR, DIS, DFS, DISCA, DISCK, DG, D, DPZ, DOW, DD, EOG, EQT, EMN, ECL, EA, EMR, ETR, EQIX, EQR, EXC, EXPE, EXPD, FMC, FIS, FITB, FSLR, F, FTNT, FTV, FBHS, FNV, FCX, GDS, IT, GD, GIS, GM, GMAB, GSK, GPN, GFI, GS, GWW, HCA, HPQ, HIG, HAS, PEAK, HSY, HPE, HLT, HD, HUM, IBN, IDXX, ITW, INFY, IR, INTC, IBM, IFF, IP, IPG, INTU, ISRG, IQV, AGG, IWO, IJS, EFV, JBGS, JPM, JHX, JLL, KLAC, KSU, K, KEY, KEYS, KMI, KHC, KR, LKQ, LRCX, EL, LEA, LLY, LNC, LOW, LULU, LUMN, MGM, MSCI, MAN, MPC, MMC, MAR, MLM, MRVL, MCD, MCK, MRK, MET, MTD, MU, MAA, TAP, MPWR, MNST, MCO, MS, MOS, MSI, NDAQ, NTAP, NEM, NSC, NTRS, NUE, ODFL, OMC, OKE, ORCL, ORAN, IX, OTIS, PHI, PNC, PPG, PVH, PCAR, PKG, PM, PSX, MINT, PXD, PFG, PG, PGR, PLD, PRU, PEG, PSA, PHM, PWR, RTX, RBC, REGN, RF, RSG, ROK, ROST, SPGI, SBAC, SIVB, SAP, SLB, SCHN, SCHW, SRE, SHG, SHOP, SPG, SWKS, SJM, SO, SCCO, LUV, SWN, SQ, SWK, STLD, SNPS, SYF, SYY, TJX, TMUS, TPR, TDY, TEF, TXN, TTE, TSCO, TDG, TRV, TFC, TWTR, UNP, UAL, UPS, URI, UNH, UHS, VFC, VALE, VLO, VEU, VTR, VOO, VUG, VTV, VTI, VRSK, VIAC, VNO, VMC, WPP, WEC, WBA, WM, WFC, WELL, WRK, WY, WHR, WMB, WTFC, DEM, XLNX, XYL, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, ZION, ZTS, BG, ETN, INFO, IVZ, JCI, LIN, MDT, APTV, STX, STE, TT, WLTW, GRMN, UBS, LOGI, TEL, ASML, RACE, LYB, NXPI, RCL, Reduced Positions: VCIT, AGZ, IJH, IJR, GOOG, PYPL, CP, GSY, EEM, IVW, EFA, QCOM, TSLA, VZ, ZM, AMD, BABA, APH, AZN, ALV, BIDU, CIB, GOLD, BAX, BDX, BIIB, BAH, BTI, BR, BURL, CME, CNI, CAJ, CAH, CNC, CMG, CIEN, CTSH, ED, DHI, DHR, DXCM, EBAY, ETSY, ES, FDN, FVD, FISV, FIVE, GILD, HSBC, HOLX, HMC, HON, HRL, HST, HTHT, JBHT, IEX, ILMN, ING, ICE, IEF, IJK, IWF, IJJ, IJT, GVI, J, JD, KMB, LHX, LH, LAMR, LW, LMT, L, LITE, MRO, MA, MKC, MCHP, MIDD, MUFG, MFG, NRG, NGG, NKE, NOAH, NOC, NVS, ORLY, PH, TROW, DGX, O, RELX, RGEN, RMD, RIO, RDS.A, SPY, MDY, SNY, SCHE, SCHH, XLB, XLF, XLI, NOW, SMFG, SUI, TAK, TRGP, TRP, TMO, TM, UL, VEA, VWO, VBK, VRTX, VIAV, VTRS, VST, VOD, WMT, WAT, WERN, WCC, WST, CHKP, CNHI, QGEN,

Kalamazoo, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Huntington Bancshares Inc, Amerco Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, RLI Corp, Allstate Corp, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Agency Bond ETF, TCF Financial Corp, General Electric Co, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenleaf Trust. As of 2021Q2, Greenleaf Trust owns 721 stocks with a total value of $8.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Stryker Corp (SYK) - 20,238,711 shares, 65.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,673,888 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 2,248,147 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 423,454 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 644,895 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89%

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in RLI Corp. The purchase prices were between $101.46 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $108.76. The stock is now traded at around $111.387600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The purchase prices were between $7.76 and $9.39, with an estimated average price of $8.38. The stock is now traded at around $8.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 93,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Woori Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $32.55, with an estimated average price of $29.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in iQIYI Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.32 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.92. The stock is now traded at around $8.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 28,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $13.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 49,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $17.21, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 37,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 1018.14%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 599,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 45.87%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 128,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Amerco Inc by 325.69%. The purchase prices were between $526.51 and $632, with an estimated average price of $586.79. The stock is now traded at around $648.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 314.09%. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $28.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 59,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 128.12%. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $105.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 131.11%. The purchase prices were between $65.71 and $72.59, with an estimated average price of $69.54. The stock is now traded at around $69.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 33,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14.

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $160.45 and $184.55, with an estimated average price of $171.96.

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.