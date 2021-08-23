Greenleaf Trust Buys Huntington Bancshares Inc, Amerco Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Agency Bond ETF, TCF Financial Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Greenleaf Trust Buys Huntington Bancshares Inc, Amerco Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Agency Bond ETF, TCF Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Kalamazoo, MI, based Investment company Greenleaf Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Huntington Bancshares Inc, Amerco Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, RLI Corp, Allstate Corp, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Agency Bond ETF, TCF Financial Corp, General Electric Co, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenleaf Trust. As of 2021Q2, Greenleaf Trust owns 721 stocks with a total value of $8.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GREENLEAF TRUST's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenleaf+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GREENLEAF TRUST
  1. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 20,238,711 shares, 65.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,673,888 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 2,248,147 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 423,454 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 644,895 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89%
New Purchase: RLI Corp (RLI)

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in RLI Corp. The purchase prices were between $101.46 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $108.76. The stock is now traded at around $111.387600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV)

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The purchase prices were between $7.76 and $9.39, with an estimated average price of $8.38. The stock is now traded at around $8.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 93,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Woori Financial Group Inc (WF)

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Woori Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $32.55, with an estimated average price of $29.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iQIYI Inc (IQ)

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in iQIYI Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.32 and $18.68, with an estimated average price of $14.92. The stock is now traded at around $8.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 28,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $13.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 49,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)

Greenleaf Trust initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $17.21, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 37,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 1018.14%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 599,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 45.87%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 128,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amerco Inc (UHAL)

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Amerco Inc by 325.69%. The purchase prices were between $526.51 and $632, with an estimated average price of $586.79. The stock is now traded at around $648.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 314.09%. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $28.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 59,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 128.12%. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $105.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Greenleaf Trust added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 131.11%. The purchase prices were between $65.71 and $72.59, with an estimated average price of $69.54. The stock is now traded at around $69.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 33,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $160.45 and $184.55, with an estimated average price of $171.96.

Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Greenleaf Trust sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of GREENLEAF TRUST. Also check out:

1. GREENLEAF TRUST's Undervalued Stocks
2. GREENLEAF TRUST's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GREENLEAF TRUST's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GREENLEAF TRUST keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider