Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys Hayward Holdings Inc, BOK Financial, Ally Financial Inc, Sells Natures Sunshine Products Inc, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Tulsa, OK, based Investment company Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. (Current Portfolio) buys Hayward Holdings Inc, BOK Financial, Ally Financial Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, sells Natures Sunshine Products Inc, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, Rattler Midstream LP, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c.. As of 2021Q2, Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. owns 131 stocks with a total value of $354 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prescott+group+capital+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.
  1. Performant Financial Corp (PFMT) - 12,545,261 shares, 13.30% of the total portfolio.
  2. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 54,704 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.53%
  3. Civeo Corp (CVEO) - 844,722 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio.
  4. Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NATR) - 774,468 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.99%
  5. Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 78,228 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41%
New Purchase: Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.18 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $20.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 190,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BOK Financial (BOKF)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in BOK Financial. The purchase prices were between $83.68 and $92.45, with an estimated average price of $89.39. The stock is now traded at around $87.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 48,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 75,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.21 and $48.92, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $44.219100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $64.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: StoneX Group Inc (SNEX)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in StoneX Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.34 and $70.08, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $66.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 41,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 90.00%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $217.640700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Plains GP Holdings LP by 63.38%. The purchase prices were between $9.2 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $10.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 554,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 814.66%. The purchase prices were between $419.28 and $542.17, with an estimated average price of $474.93. The stock is now traded at around $623.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 4,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Ocwen Financial Corp by 41.62%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $30.39. The stock is now traded at around $27.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 236,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 101.80%. The purchase prices were between $25.88 and $30.4, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $20.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 138,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 90.86%. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $305.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 16,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NEX)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $3.2 and $5.68, with an estimated average price of $4.37.

Sold Out: Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $4.55 and $6.17, with an estimated average price of $5.22.

Sold Out: AAR Corp (AIR)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in AAR Corp. The sale prices were between $37.24 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $40.31.

Sold Out: Chuy's Holdings Inc (CHUY)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Chuy's Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.25 and $48.86, with an estimated average price of $42.59.

Sold Out: Zovio Inc (ZVO)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Zovio Inc. The sale prices were between $2.06 and $4.2, with an estimated average price of $3.08.

Sold Out: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $110.28 and $143.72, with an estimated average price of $124.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.. Also check out:

1. PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. keeps buying
