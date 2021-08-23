Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys Hayward Holdings Inc, BOK Financial, Ally Financial Inc, Sells Natures Sunshine Products Inc, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc

New Purchases: HAYW, BOKF, ALLY, WPM, KRE, SNEX, BILI, CHK, DBD, WLTW, OR, BERY, BGCP, TDY, SAND, OMF, HII, ARNC, PNR, NDSN, PPG, HES, SPLK, NMRK, OTIS, EVC,

HAYW, BOKF, ALLY, WPM, KRE, SNEX, BILI, CHK, DBD, WLTW, OR, BERY, BGCP, TDY, SAND, OMF, HII, ARNC, PNR, NDSN, PPG, HES, SPLK, NMRK, OTIS, EVC, Added Positions: NVDA, PAGP, MSCI, OCN, AVYA, FTNT, ADBE, BG, ATSG, VTWO, CSTM, PRFT, CBRE, HOLI, BAH, CRL,

NVDA, PAGP, MSCI, OCN, AVYA, FTNT, ADBE, BG, ATSG, VTWO, CSTM, PRFT, CBRE, HOLI, BAH, CRL, Reduced Positions: NATR, NUS, RTLR, NET, MDY, CDEV, NVR, LGIH, TPL, NGL, GLD, MEDP, DHI, EQT, DT, MTOR, GIC, GIC, PRG,

NATR, NUS, RTLR, NET, MDY, CDEV, NVR, LGIH, TPL, NGL, GLD, MEDP, DHI, EQT, DT, MTOR, GIC, GIC, PRG, Sold Out: NEX, UEPS, AIR, CHUY, ZVO, EVBG, AAN, TENB, VIPS, TAL, CGNT, CGNT, FICO, DOMO, OKTA, MASI, UVXY, AGI, CLVT, YSG, ESTC, ARLP, AYX, RPD, SPY, PTC, APPF, EGOV, QTRX,

Tulsa, OK, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Hayward Holdings Inc, BOK Financial, Ally Financial Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, sells Natures Sunshine Products Inc, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc, Rattler Midstream LP, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c.. As of 2021Q2, Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. owns 131 stocks with a total value of $354 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prescott+group+capital+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

Performant Financial Corp (PFMT) - 12,545,261 shares, 13.30% of the total portfolio. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 54,704 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.53% Civeo Corp (CVEO) - 844,722 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NATR) - 774,468 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.99% Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 78,228 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41%

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.18 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $20.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 190,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in BOK Financial. The purchase prices were between $83.68 and $92.45, with an estimated average price of $89.39. The stock is now traded at around $87.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 48,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 75,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.21 and $48.92, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $44.219100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $64.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in StoneX Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.34 and $70.08, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $66.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 41,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 90.00%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $217.640700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Plains GP Holdings LP by 63.38%. The purchase prices were between $9.2 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $10.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 554,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 814.66%. The purchase prices were between $419.28 and $542.17, with an estimated average price of $474.93. The stock is now traded at around $623.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 4,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Ocwen Financial Corp by 41.62%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $30.39. The stock is now traded at around $27.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 236,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 101.80%. The purchase prices were between $25.88 and $30.4, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $20.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 138,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 90.86%. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $305.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 16,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $3.2 and $5.68, with an estimated average price of $4.37.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $4.55 and $6.17, with an estimated average price of $5.22.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in AAR Corp. The sale prices were between $37.24 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $40.31.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Chuy's Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.25 and $48.86, with an estimated average price of $42.59.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Zovio Inc. The sale prices were between $2.06 and $4.2, with an estimated average price of $3.08.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $110.28 and $143.72, with an estimated average price of $124.85.