Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys Hayward Holdings Inc, BOK Financial, Ally Financial Inc, Sells Natures Sunshine Products Inc, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc

- New Purchases: HAYW, BOKF, ALLY, WPM, KRE, SNEX, BILI, CHK, DBD, WLTW, OR, BERY, BGCP, TDY, SAND, OMF, HII, ARNC, PNR, NDSN, PPG, HES, SPLK, NMRK, OTIS, EVC,
- Added Positions: NVDA, PAGP, MSCI, OCN, AVYA, FTNT, ADBE, BG, ATSG, VTWO, CSTM, PRFT, CBRE, HOLI, BAH, CRL,
- Reduced Positions: NATR, NUS, RTLR, NET, MDY, CDEV, NVR, LGIH, TPL, NGL, GLD, MEDP, DHI, EQT, DT, MTOR, GIC, GIC, PRG,
- Sold Out: NEX, UEPS, AIR, CHUY, ZVO, EVBG, AAN, TENB, VIPS, TAL, CGNT, CGNT, FICO, DOMO, OKTA, MASI, UVXY, AGI, CLVT, YSG, ESTC, ARLP, AYX, RPD, SPY, PTC, APPF, EGOV, QTRX,
For the details of PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prescott+group+capital+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.
- Performant Financial Corp (PFMT) - 12,545,261 shares, 13.30% of the total portfolio.
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 54,704 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.53%
- Civeo Corp (CVEO) - 844,722 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio.
- Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NATR) - 774,468 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.99%
- Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 78,228 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41%
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.18 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $20.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 190,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BOK Financial (BOKF)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in BOK Financial. The purchase prices were between $83.68 and $92.45, with an estimated average price of $89.39. The stock is now traded at around $87.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 48,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 75,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.21 and $48.92, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $44.219100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $64.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: StoneX Group Inc (SNEX)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in StoneX Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.34 and $70.08, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $66.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 41,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 90.00%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $217.640700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Plains GP Holdings LP by 63.38%. The purchase prices were between $9.2 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $10.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 554,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MSCI Inc (MSCI)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 814.66%. The purchase prices were between $419.28 and $542.17, with an estimated average price of $474.93. The stock is now traded at around $623.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 4,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Ocwen Financial Corp by 41.62%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $30.39. The stock is now traded at around $27.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 236,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 101.80%. The purchase prices were between $25.88 and $30.4, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $20.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 138,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 90.86%. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $305.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 16,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NEX)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $3.2 and $5.68, with an estimated average price of $4.37.Sold Out: Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $4.55 and $6.17, with an estimated average price of $5.22.Sold Out: AAR Corp (AIR)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in AAR Corp. The sale prices were between $37.24 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $40.31.Sold Out: Chuy's Holdings Inc (CHUY)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Chuy's Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.25 and $48.86, with an estimated average price of $42.59.Sold Out: Zovio Inc (ZVO)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Zovio Inc. The sale prices were between $2.06 and $4.2, with an estimated average price of $3.08.Sold Out: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)
Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $110.28 and $143.72, with an estimated average price of $124.85.
Here is the complete portfolio of PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.. Also check out:
