QCM Cayman, Ltd. Buys ProShares Short S&P500, Nokia Oyj, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company QCM Cayman, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys ProShares Short S&P500, Nokia Oyj, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, iShares MSCI Germany ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, QCM Cayman, Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, QCM Cayman, Ltd. owns 115 stocks with a total value of $39 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of QCM Cayman, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/qcm+cayman%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of QCM Cayman, Ltd.
  1. ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) - 74,930 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Nokia Oyj (NOK) - 214,101 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE) - 22,091 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 316.18%
  4. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 11,127 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 11,931 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
New Purchase: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $15.89. The stock is now traded at around $14.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 74,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nokia Oyj (NOK)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in Nokia Oyj. The purchase prices were between $3.96 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $4.8. The stock is now traded at around $6.033800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 214,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 11,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 13,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 25,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.05 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $26.88. The stock is now traded at around $25.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 25,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 316.18%. The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 22,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.12%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 6,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 60.82%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 13,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.11%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $105.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.97%. The purchase prices were between $8.78 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.55. The stock is now traded at around $8.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $421.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The sale prices were between $30.79 and $33.83, with an estimated average price of $32.7.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $91.48 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $98.78.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $34.67.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61.

Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of QCM Cayman, Ltd.. Also check out:

