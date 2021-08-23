QCM Cayman, Ltd. Buys ProShares Short S&P500, Nokia Oyj, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

- New Purchases: SH, NOK, EFA, VXUS, T, EWH, GOOGL, AMZN, MUB, TLT, SJNK, DBC, IWM, VWO, QID, NVDA, MELI, ITOT, SPLV, GDX, QLD, PAVE, RSP, EQIX, XLU, CHTR, NUAN, EWL, SCHE, VZ, CTAS, BP, BBD, AMD, BNTX, ZM, INFY, PFE, BCS, COUP, LMT, VUG, SPHD, PBR.A, VRTX, AUY, COIN, REGN, NOW, W, NIO, IVW, TIGR, COST, ORLY, UNH, ITB, OEF, XOM, MRNA, IWP, BA, SCHF, ICLR, CVAC, KGC, CVE, IVR, AGNC, SQQQ, PSQ, ING, SDS, SOS, SWN, TEVA, SAN, ZNGA, UONE, HMY, IAG, AUD, AUD,
- Added Positions: XLRE, AGG, SPYV, VT, DGRO, GOLD, PSLV, VGT, IWN, PFF, IXUS, EWZ,
- Reduced Positions: EEM, VEA, FXI, TIP, BNDX, ARKW, XLP, IWO, IYE, GGB, SPLG, XLF, IDEX, AZO, VBR, SPYD, LLNW, SID, JETS, VXRT,
- Sold Out: EWU, IYR, EWG, ARKK, BKLN, VOO, INDA, IVV, VGK, SPYG, SPY, QCLN, FDN, CCIV, EZU, CWB, VCLT, FRHC, XLK, VB, ARGX, VLUE, KWEB, ESGU, IYT, SHOP, LMND, IWV, VXF, QS, EMLC, ASHR, OSTK, EDU, AAXJ, BND, ERIC, GE, SILJ, F, BB, PHYS, SY, STIC, DB, WPF, MFA, CX, LIZI, NLY, GEVO, HL, AM, UWMC, UWMC, UCCP, SOLO, OEG, CIG, FTEK, 0G93, BBVA, ODT, DP2, BGCP, VYNT, CMCM, AQMS, ABUS, AKBA, NEX, ELP, IBIO, TLSA, SNDL,
- ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) - 74,930 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Nokia Oyj (NOK) - 214,101 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE) - 22,091 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 316.18%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 11,127 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 11,931 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $15.89. The stock is now traded at around $14.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 74,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nokia Oyj (NOK)
QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in Nokia Oyj. The purchase prices were between $3.96 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $4.8. The stock is now traded at around $6.033800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 214,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 11,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 13,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 25,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH)
QCM Cayman, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.05 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $26.88. The stock is now traded at around $25.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 25,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 316.18%. The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 22,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.12%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 6,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 60.82%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 13,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.11%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $105.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)
QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.97%. The purchase prices were between $8.78 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.55. The stock is now traded at around $8.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 27,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
QCM Cayman, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $421.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 802 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)
QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The sale prices were between $30.79 and $33.83, with an estimated average price of $32.7.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $91.48 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $98.78.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)
QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $35.87, with an estimated average price of $34.67.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61.Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
QCM Cayman, Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.
