Westfield Capital Management Co Lp Buys Western Digital Corp, Tapestry Inc, Copart Inc, Sells AbbVie Inc, Steris PLC, Etsy Inc

WDC, CPRT, DVN, MU, TGTX, TTWO, JNPR, FCX, PEGA, COP, TER, NEM, FANG, OPCH, AAT, PDCE, SMAR, AXTA, UPWK, MCW, HUN, KO, CC, VLO, MTN, MATX, PWP, APTV, POOL, IBM, CNQ, BBD, Added Positions: TPR, BIIB, MCHP, MGM, DGX, IT, OSH, FMC, PCTY, SAIA, TPTX, DEI, PCRX, LYV, HAE, AAPL, LITE, NVAX, ATKR, ASND, CMG, RCKT, CRUS, AVLR, LPLA, PANW, QTWO, CTLT, AEIS, CCOI, CTAS, PACK, ROKU, IRWD, WEX, FFIV, PACB, INVA, NBIX, SPLK, SYF, PAYA, AFG, SBNY, IEX, MKSI, NTNX, NVTA, BPMC, CGNT, CGNT, BRP, PLYA, FATE, CAKE, AVNT, ITT, BL, BHP, NKTX, MRSN, XLRN, HIG, SIMO, ITW, LRCX, PEP, CMCSA, CAT, CVS, BLK, SUI, TROW, ARE, MMM,

ABBV, AVGO, CSCO, FTNT, NKE, NCR, MTD, CE, AMZN, CSGP, BSX, NVDA, DRI, PODD, TREX, ICLR, BLD, IDXX, HZNP, MS, HUM, WMS, CCMP, DXCM, GOOGL, NXPI, DOOO, COO, TDY, ESS, TSLA, ROK, FB, NOW, BMY, HUBS, CRM, BKI, BERY, RVLV, AVY, MSFT, ST, WDAY, BMRN, ODFL, TDG, MSCI, ZEN, AME, AMAT, UNP, PRI, SYNA, V, PYPL, FIS, CTSH, COST, TT, INTU, TMO, WCN, ALGN, FCNCA, GPN, HXL, LAMR, LECO, TGT, TMUS, FIVE, SRC, EYE, AMED, AJG, CHDN, EXPE, HD, INSM, MSA, PSB, ROST, TKR, WSM, XLNX, WNS, ULTA, FLT, ZNGA, ENPH, TNDM, TWOU, TRU, PSTG, MIME, TWLO, FOXA, LYFT, PLMR, BBIO, FOUR, AZEK, MTOR, STZ, MRK, HHC, NSA, SGH, IWP, Sold Out: STE, ETSY, NUAN, CRL, TEAM, DISCA, LSPD, MASI, RNG, MDB, EPAY, IIVI, CYBR, STAY, FHN, MSGS, ABT, ORBC, RGEN, KLIC, WMT, INGR, APO, RUSHA, TDOC, JNJ, IART, PAGS, TME, FTIV, SABR, XRAY, VIAC, BIDU,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Western Digital Corp, Tapestry Inc, Copart Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Micron Technology Inc, sells AbbVie Inc, Steris PLC, Etsy Inc, Broadcom Inc, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westfield Capital Management Co Lp. As of 2021Q2, Westfield Capital Management Co Lp owns 240 stocks with a total value of $16.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,753,355 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 140,930 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.39% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 187,229 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,685,002 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78% Facebook Inc (FB) - 978,843 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71%

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53. The stock is now traded at around $62.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,988,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.61 and $133.61, with an estimated average price of $123.67. The stock is now traded at around $140.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 653,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,711,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $71.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 849,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $39.48. The stock is now traded at around $26.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,639,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.74 and $186.75, with an estimated average price of $177.68. The stock is now traded at around $163.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 314,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 122.23%. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $41.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 3,848,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 10230.75%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $346.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 191,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 87.21%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 936,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 92.91%. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $39.573600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,044,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 94.54%. The purchase prices were between $126.66 and $141.48, with an estimated average price of $130.88. The stock is now traded at around $150.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 978,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in Gartner Inc by 1751.26%. The purchase prices were between $182.55 and $243.19, with an estimated average price of $217.93. The stock is now traded at around $302.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 266,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Steris PLC. The sale prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58.

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.