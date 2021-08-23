Logo
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp Buys Western Digital Corp, Tapestry Inc, Copart Inc, Sells AbbVie Inc, Steris PLC, Etsy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Westfield Capital Management Co Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Western Digital Corp, Tapestry Inc, Copart Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Micron Technology Inc, sells AbbVie Inc, Steris PLC, Etsy Inc, Broadcom Inc, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westfield Capital Management Co Lp. As of 2021Q2, Westfield Capital Management Co Lp owns 240 stocks with a total value of $16.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westfield+capital+management+co+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,753,355 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 140,930 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.39%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 187,229 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.74%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,685,002 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 978,843 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71%
New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53. The stock is now traded at around $62.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,988,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Copart Inc (CPRT)

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.61 and $133.61, with an estimated average price of $123.67. The stock is now traded at around $140.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 653,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,711,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $71.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 849,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $39.48. The stock is now traded at around $26.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,639,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.74 and $186.75, with an estimated average price of $177.68. The stock is now traded at around $163.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 314,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 122.23%. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $41.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 3,848,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 10230.75%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $346.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 191,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 87.21%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 936,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 92.91%. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $39.573600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,044,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 94.54%. The purchase prices were between $126.66 and $141.48, with an estimated average price of $130.88. The stock is now traded at around $150.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 978,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gartner Inc (IT)

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in Gartner Inc by 1751.26%. The purchase prices were between $182.55 and $243.19, with an estimated average price of $217.93. The stock is now traded at around $302.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 266,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Steris PLC (STE)

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Steris PLC. The sale prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71.

Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP. Also check out:

1. WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP keeps buying
