Westfield Capital Management Co Lp Buys Western Digital Corp, Tapestry Inc, Copart Inc, Sells AbbVie Inc, Steris PLC, Etsy Inc

- New Purchases: WDC, CPRT, DVN, MU, TGTX, TTWO, JNPR, FCX, PEGA, COP, TER, NEM, FANG, OPCH, AAT, PDCE, SMAR, AXTA, UPWK, MCW, HUN, KO, CC, VLO, MTN, MATX, PWP, APTV, POOL, IBM, CNQ, BBD,
- Added Positions: TPR, BIIB, MCHP, MGM, DGX, IT, OSH, FMC, PCTY, SAIA, TPTX, DEI, PCRX, LYV, HAE, AAPL, LITE, NVAX, ATKR, ASND, CMG, RCKT, CRUS, AVLR, LPLA, PANW, QTWO, CTLT, AEIS, CCOI, CTAS, PACK, ROKU, IRWD, WEX, FFIV, PACB, INVA, NBIX, SPLK, SYF, PAYA, AFG, SBNY, IEX, MKSI, NTNX, NVTA, BPMC, CGNT, CGNT, BRP, PLYA, FATE, CAKE, AVNT, ITT, BL, BHP, NKTX, MRSN, XLRN, HIG, SIMO, ITW, LRCX, PEP, CMCSA, CAT, CVS, BLK, SUI, TROW, ARE, MMM,
- Reduced Positions: ABBV, AVGO, CSCO, FTNT, NKE, NCR, MTD, CE, AMZN, CSGP, BSX, NVDA, DRI, PODD, TREX, ICLR, BLD, IDXX, HZNP, MS, HUM, WMS, CCMP, DXCM, GOOGL, NXPI, DOOO, COO, TDY, ESS, TSLA, ROK, FB, NOW, BMY, HUBS, CRM, BKI, BERY, RVLV, AVY, MSFT, ST, WDAY, BMRN, ODFL, TDG, MSCI, ZEN, AME, AMAT, UNP, PRI, SYNA, V, PYPL, FIS, CTSH, COST, TT, INTU, TMO, WCN, ALGN, FCNCA, GPN, HXL, LAMR, LECO, TGT, TMUS, FIVE, SRC, EYE, AMED, AJG, CHDN, EXPE, HD, INSM, MSA, PSB, ROST, TKR, WSM, XLNX, WNS, ULTA, FLT, ZNGA, ENPH, TNDM, TWOU, TRU, PSTG, MIME, TWLO, FOXA, LYFT, PLMR, BBIO, FOUR, AZEK, MTOR, STZ, MRK, HHC, NSA, SGH, IWP,
- Sold Out: STE, ETSY, NUAN, CRL, TEAM, DISCA, LSPD, MASI, RNG, MDB, EPAY, IIVI, CYBR, STAY, FHN, MSGS, ABT, ORBC, RGEN, KLIC, WMT, INGR, APO, RUSHA, TDOC, JNJ, IART, PAGS, TME, FTIV, SABR, XRAY, VIAC, BIDU,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,753,355 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 140,930 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.39%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 187,229 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.74%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,685,002 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 978,843 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71%
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53. The stock is now traded at around $62.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,988,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Copart Inc (CPRT)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.61 and $133.61, with an estimated average price of $123.67. The stock is now traded at around $140.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 653,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,711,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $71.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 849,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $39.48. The stock is now traded at around $26.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,639,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.74 and $186.75, with an estimated average price of $177.68. The stock is now traded at around $163.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 314,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 122.23%. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $41.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 3,848,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 10230.75%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $346.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 191,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 87.21%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 936,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 92.91%. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $39.573600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,044,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 94.54%. The purchase prices were between $126.66 and $141.48, with an estimated average price of $130.88. The stock is now traded at around $150.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 978,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gartner Inc (IT)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp added to a holding in Gartner Inc by 1751.26%. The purchase prices were between $182.55 and $243.19, with an estimated average price of $217.93. The stock is now traded at around $302.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 266,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Steris PLC (STE)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Steris PLC. The sale prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9.Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71.Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $210.76 and $267.96, with an estimated average price of $233.58.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Westfield Capital Management Co Lp sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.
